Looks like when the treaty failed today there were some rather STUPID ideas put forward:

The most radical proposal was for a ‘suspension’ of the global health assembly in mid-week, so that delegates could focus solely on the treaty negotiations. But that seemed highly unlikely in light of the packed WHA agenda…

Tattered Treaty Tensions? “Get This Done” – And If You Disagree, Don’t Block Consensus Begs WHO DG Tedros About The Failing Pandemic Treaty The WHO Made Member States Negotiate

I recognise that there may be delegations who, despite their good faith efforts, may not be in a position to join a consensus, but they have a choice. They can choose not to block consensus.” - Tedros

Guess DG Tedros Isn't The Supreme Sovereign After All... Epic fail WHO! Power of THE PEOPLE!!! Consensus is about compromise, and compromise means that someone, maybe everyone, has to set aside an idea that may have value, just in order to join the hive. - IOJ

WHO INB co-chair Roland Driece May 3, 2024: “In the situation that we would not find consensus by the end of the week, we will report that to the World Health Assembly… & it’s up to the World Health Assembly then to decide what should be happening next”

Our job as humanity and IOJ was to get the Member States to take the choice to block consensus on the IHR amendments and treaty. Pats on back. Good job all!

Apparently 60 votes were needed according to INB, and yet it just takes one brave Member State to speak up to say no. But not just no. It must be a vote no, with a stipulation that the no is for the objective of blocking the entire vote. This goes for the IHR Amendments as well, now that the treaty is not a thing, just like pandemics are not a thing.

“Get this done” – and if you disagree, don’t block consensus, was the heartfelt FAILING plea made by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyessus to member states negotiating a pandemic agreement on Friday (3 May). WHO DG Tedros - A very Doomed tyrant that cannot make the WHO’s vision pass through the “window of opportunity”…. This man is an epic failure. Terminate Tedros to save humanity!

“I appreciate that all of you are making compromises you did not want to make. I appreciate that, article-by-article, paragraph-by-paragraph, word-by-word, you are converging on a consensus, although you’re not there yet.

“I also appreciate that consensus does not mean unanimity. I recognise that there may be delegations who, despite their good faith efforts, may not be in a position to join a consensus, but they have a choice. They can choose not to block consensus.”

Evoking “the people of the world”, including future generations, those struggling to survive and those mourning family members who died during COVID-19, Tedros said: “Please, get this done, for them.”

https://healthpolicy-watch.news/wget-it-done-or-dont-block-consensus-tedros-urges-pandemic-negotiators/

Treaty Failure Today Is a HUGE Win!

IOJ dedicated 2+ years to help make this happen and are so incredibly ecstatic! Some freedom people got pissed at IOJ and asked us not to celebrate too soon. BUT we told you, we are psychic (law is law - period) and could easily predict this win, which is why we have NOT been out fear mongering you all, and instead putting out energy into building LAWSUITS against IHR, (not against the amendments so much) - but the ORIGINAL IHR is the real problem that caused the fake pandemic… More on this over the weekend. Too much work to do to explain now. The WHA77 May 27-June 1, 2024 is NOT going to go the way WHO thinks it is because IOJ is taking over next week with BOLD moves we cant announce yet. Support IOJ to Work on this

Now Lets Terminate Tedros and The IHR Amendments! Work does NOT end here folks!

Obviously, we are all far more powerful than the fear mongers made us out to be, and the WHO is far less influential upon our Countries as people made it out to be.

We will return with a new last minute demand to sign focused on why we think the IHR Amendments cannot be legally adopted. Pray!

Power to the People!

Notice to Readers:

Meet IOJ on Sunday, May 26, 2024 as we talk about how we are actually SUING THE WHO & Member States DURING WHA77 for lack of public participation & overt censorship of our sister organization Free Speech Association in GPW14 and Secret IHR Amendments.

To read ALL about the epic failure of the WHO Pandemic Treaty today:

Breaking – WHO Member States Fail to Reach Agreement on Pandemic Accord; Way Forward in Hands of World Health Assembly

Precious Matsoso, INB co-chair, South Africa, closing out the last session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, which ended Friday with no final result. IOJ thinks TEDROS LOOKS REALLY BUMMED OUT haha.

A last ditch effort of WHO member states to finish negotiations on a pandemic accord has failed to yield agreement ahead of next week’s World Health Assembly (WHA) – with key articles in the draft text still unresolved including the thorny formula for global sharing of vaccines and medicines during international health emergencies.

As of Friday evening, member states of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Board, assembled in Geneva, had stopped negotiating over the draft text, and were instead talking about the way forward. And on that, as well, there was no accord, leaving a future pathway in the hands of the WHA.

According to sources who spoke to Health Policy Watch, member states were debating over recommendations to try to conclude the accord in parallel talks during next week’s WHA; to extend the negotiations by another six months; or even by a year.

The most radical proposal was for a ‘suspension’ of the global health assembly in mid-week, so that delegates could focus solely on the treaty negotiations. But that seemed highly unlikely in light of the packed WHA agenda, which also includes highly political items related to the war in Ukraine and in Gaza.

“This is setting a new precedent on negotiations,” one NGO observer said. “Usually all of the negotiations are before the assembly, or at worst, there may be negotiations on one or two outstanding issues during WHA.”

‘We will see what we can do to finish the process’

US lead negotiator Pamela Hamomoto in Friday’s closing session.

Speaking to stakeholders in the room at the close of Friday’s session, INB co-chair Roland Driece, of the Netherlands, declared that “we said that we will see what we can do to finish this process. But for now the mandate of this team of the INB is going to finish.”

“Everyone tried to make this work,” said Precious Matsuso, the other co-chair, of South Africa. “Yes we may not have finished, but there is still an opportunity and we will make sure it happens.”

Despite the impasse, delegates from diverse countries and geopolitical alliances that had clashed repeatedly on the actual text, also sought to strike an optimistic note, that eventually agreement could be reached.

“We have made real progress toward an agreeement that will in the future ensure the world is better able to prevent prepare for, and respond to pandemics,” said the delegate from the United Kingdom. “We look forward to discussions at the World Health Assembly and building on the progress that we have made.”

Said the lead US negotiator on the treaty, Pamela Hamamoto, “I know we are all disappointed that we don’t have a dance and champagne in the room today…This is hard, but I will certainly continue to believe in multilateral solutions and I know that everyone in this room is committed as well.”

Kenya’s delegate to the INB on Friday evening.

Said the delegate from Kenya, “together we can ensure that the world is safer, fairer and better prepared for future outbreaks and pandemics. I look forward to further discussion on how to take this forward.”

WHO Director General looks for World Health Assembly as next step

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Direcctor General

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he is now looking to the upcoming WHA, when member states will assemble again, to define a way forward.

“Where there is a will there is a way, so I am still positive, despite the outcome. There may be hiccups, but I don’t call it failure,” Tedros said. “You have really progressed a lot and done a lot.”

He urged people to remember the harsh impacts of the pandemic and the need to prevent the recurrence of the same scenario again – although memories of that period now seem to be fading.

“I don’t know if there was any anyone who has not been affected by COVID,” he said. “Not only losing loved ones, but economic problems, loss of jobs, you name it. This impact was because the world was unprepared, and by the way, it still is.”

‘Wedding at WIPO, funeral at WHA’

The suspension of pandemic accord talks in WHO, came as members of another international agency, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) came to a milestone agreement on a historic new treaty requiring companies and other entities filing for patents to disclose the sources of indigenous plant as well as traditional knowledge, used in their products.

https://x.com/WIPO/status/1793834029588062464

The new treaty establishes a disclosure requirement for patent applicants whose inventions are based on genetic resources and/or associated traditional knowledge. The treaty aims to protect the indigenous resources of countries, particularly developing countries, and will have wide-ranging relevance for new medicines, as well as cosmetics and other products.

“It’s kind of like a wedding at WIPO and a funeral at WHO this morning,” said Jamie Love of the NGO Knowledge Ecology International (KEI).

source: https://healthpolicy-watch.news/breaking-pandemic-accord-negotiations-stall-again-with-way-forward-in-hands-of-world-health-assembly/

If you think we did a good job, and are doing a good job, please keep IOJ in the fight against WHO and other weaponized global health threats. We can beat them - but ONLY with resources to do this hard work! Lets stop the remaining WHO power grabs!

Support IOJ to Work on this

