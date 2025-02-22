RFK Jr says Join me in MAHA!

Obviously we here at IoJ, who have been fighting covid mRNA non vaccines and PCR for almost 5 years, have a list of excellent reputable whistleblowers and dissidents who would like a hearing with the new HHS Secretary regarding the covid debacle caused by US waivers of law & informed consent that violated our rights! Make America Healthy Again… It’s been a LONG time of health decline… Let’s go! WE ARE THE DISSIDENTS AND WE WANT TO BE HEARD!

Share

Contribute Donation

Message to America from RFK Jr today:

Transcribed:

Hi, I’m Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and this is my first day at work here at the Department of Health and Human Services.

I want to take a moment to speak not only to my supporters in the Make America Healthy Again movement but also to the entire American public.

I could recite a list of statistics proving that Americans suffer from higher rates of chronic disease, obesity, addiction, cancer, infertility, and depression than ever before—and more than any other country in the world. But you already know that. It’s painfully clear that something has gone terribly wrong with our health.

I’m not here to tell you the reasons behind this decline. Why? Because neither I nor anyone else can say with certainty. But what I can tell you is this: We are going to find out, and we are going to do something about it.

My commitment to you is that addressing chronic disease will be our top priority.

In our first 100 days, we will conduct a thorough investigation into every possible contributing factor behind the chronic disease epidemic. No stone will be left unturned. We will listen to the experts—and to the dissidents. We will listen to insiders—and to the whistleblowers. We will listen to doctors—and to mothers.

We will examine our food, our medicine, our water, our lifestyles, and our environment—everything that affects the health of the American people.

I promise to approach this inquiry with an open mind and a willingness to be wrong. And I ask you to join me in that. This is how we build unity in an era of political division. We must find something that matters more than being right, more than political advantage, and more than financial profit. The health of our children is a cause that transcends all differences.

And here’s another promise: We will usher in a new era of transparency in our health agencies. There will be no more hidden conflicts of interest, no more secrecy, and no more profiteering from the very substances we are supposed to regulate. We will earn the public’s trust through honest, unbiased science.

Once we understand the root causes of chronic disease, we will take decisive action to reverse it.

I know that many of you have lost hope. I know that for too many Americans, these chronic conditions feel like an unavoidable part of life. But it doesn’t have to be this way. I know that because it wasn’t this way when I was a child, and it doesn’t have to be this way for future generations.

All it takes is unity of purpose and a serious commitment to solving this crisis.

President Trump has made this one of his top priorities, and I promise to do everything in my power to see it through.

All I need is your help.

Robert F Kennedy Jr. publicity video from HHS with a very warm welcoming

Hot off the press - HHS Public Diplomacy - Clearly HHS is trying to rebuild trust!

Below are RFK Jr’s Welcoming remarks to HHS, causing all the clean up:

Hello, everyone.

Thank you for that introduction, and thank you for overseeing the agency during my confirmation process. I am truly honored to be here today. I am proud that President Trump has entrusted me with this role, allowing me to carry out his vision to Make America Healthy Again—a mission we both deeply believe in. This vision has sparked a profound wave of enthusiasm and support from the American people, and it’s easy to understand why.

In the United States today, six out of every ten adults suffer from at least one chronic disease, while four in ten battle two or more. Our country holds the highest age-standardized cancer rate among 204 nations—nearly double that of the next highest country. Asthma and autoimmune diseases are significantly more prevalent in the U.S. than anywhere else in the world. Even before COVID-19, the average American life expectancy was 7.8 years shorter than that of comparable countries. Autism now affects one in every 36 children, a more than fourfold increase in just a few decades.

The statistics are staggering:

18% of teenagers suffer from fatty liver disease .

Nearly 38% of the population is diabetic or prediabetic .

Over 40% of Americans are overweight or obese.

These conditions were virtually unheard of when my uncle was President (1960-1963)—when I was a ten-year-old boy. At that time, the idea of mass pharmaceutical intervention to address these issues was unthinkable. Today, it has become the default response. Yet, rather than alleviating these conditions, many interventions seem to be worsening them. Overmedication, especially among children, is a growing crisis. More than 3.4 million American children are prescribed medication for ADD and ADHD, yet these disorders continue to rise.

President Trump has tasked me with reversing the chronic disease epidemic. To do this, HHS must reach its full potential as the steward of the American healthcare system. This is the mission I want to share with all of you.

I have vivid memories of visiting the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a child. A woman who worked for my mother was married to an NIH scientist, and he would take me to the labs, where I eagerly observed microscopes, guinea pigs, and scientific research in action. It was an extraordinary experience, witnessing brilliant minds engaged in the pursuit of existential truths—working to make our country stronger and its people healthier.

Those were different times. America was at the apex of its power and prestige. The world looked to us for leadership, especially in science and medicine. Institutions like the NIH, CDC, and FDA were the gold standard for research and innovation. They produced scientific heroes like Bernice Eddy, Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, and Frances Kelsey.

Frances Kelsey, a young FDA scientist, courageously blocked the approval of thalidomide in the U.S., preventing the devastating birth defects seen across Europe. In 1962, my uncle, President John F. Kennedy, honored her with the Presidential Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service—the highest civilian honor in government.

What made these institutions great? Unimpeachable integrity.

Countries without their own scientific infrastructure—like the newly independent nations of post-colonial Africa—trusted American science so deeply that they wrote into law that anything approved by the FDA would automatically be considered safe in their own countries.

I want HHS agencies to earn back that level of global trust.

The Path to Public Trust: Radical Transparency

Trust is built on transparency—the foundation of both science and democracy. The overwhelming majority of the Founding Fathers, the men who signed the Declaration of Independence, were citizen scientists:

Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, John Adams, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin—and even medical doctors like Benjamin Rush, Josiah Bartlett, Matthew Thornton, and Oliver Wolcott.

Science and democracy grew together during the Enlightenment, sharing values of openness, public access, and free-flowing information. When research is hidden—when raw data, hypotheses, or conflicts of interest remain concealed—the public loses trust in the process.

No one trusts a government built on secrecy, cover-ups, and propaganda.

That’s why my uncle famously stated:

"Secrecy is repugnant to a free and open society."

For the past 20 years, healthcare policy debates have been consumed by one issue:

Who pays for it?

Republicans and Democrats have waged ferocious battles on Capitol Hill over who shoulders the burden—but no one is asking the real question:

Why are we paying so much?

The U.S. spends more than $4 trillion on healthcare—two to three times what other developed nations spend, yet we have worse health outcomes. Yes, corruption and inefficiency play a role. But the real reason is simple:

Americans are sicker than ever before.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. suffered 16% of global COVID deaths, despite making up only 4.2% of the world’s population. Something was clearly wrong. According to the CDC, the average American who died from COVID had 3.8 chronic diseases.

So, were they dying from COVID—or from chronic disease?

Today, 90% of healthcare spending is dedicated to managing chronic illness.

When my uncle was President, that number was zero.

This is the burden threatening to sink our country.

A New Era: Restoring Integrity in American Health

My mission at HHS—a mission I hope you will join me in—is to reverse the chronic disease epidemic in America.

How? Not by imposing my beliefs. Not by forcing a new paradigm. Instead, we will launch a new era of radical transparency.

Through radical transparency, Americans will receive genuine informed consent—the bedrock of both medicine and democracy.

We will:

✅ Remove conflicts of interest from regulatory committees.

✅ Shut the revolving door between industry and regulators.

✅ Publicly release all policy data—so transparent that no FOIA request will ever be needed.

✅ De-politicize public health decisions—because health should not be a political issue.

A Call to Action

I've been through a highly polarized confirmation process. Many false narratives have been spread about me, but today, I ask you:

Let’s start fresh. Let’s set aside preconceptions and focus on our shared goal—improving the health of the American people.

In return, I promise you:

✅ I will continue to ask difficult questions.

✅ I will listen to all viewpoints—including those I’ve disagreed with.

✅ I will admit when I’m wrong and remain open to new evidence.

Last Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order establishing the MAHA Commission to investigate the precipitous decline in American health.

This commission will examine all potential causes — including those previously deemed taboo , such as:



🔹 Childhood vaccine schedules

🔹 Electromagnetic radiation

🔹 Glyphosate and pesticides

🔹 Ultra-processed foods

🔹 Psychiatric medications (SSRIs)

🔹 PFAs, microplastics, and more

We will follow unbiased science —science that earns global trust .

America was once the healthiest nation on Earth. With your commitment, we can return to that standard.

Let’s get to work.

Thank you.

IoJ agrees - let’s get to work! Health is the one thing we truly need to live a fulfilled life!

The body is a temple - let’s treat it that way! We are not mere merchandise to use for research!

Share

Contribute Donation

Leave a comment

Related reading: