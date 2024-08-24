Summit of Future is RIGGED With Club of Rome & Cherrypicked NGO's -Participation of Non-Governmental Organizations, Civil Society Organizations, Academic Institutions & Private Sector
Strengthening of the United Nations system? Looks like a bunch of shills like Club of Rome were invited. It also looks overbooked, so only cherry picked NGO's, civil society & stakeholders are heard!
Looks like a bunch of shill “civil society” and other groups are getting personal invites to the UN’s global takeover shindig “Summit of the Future” IN ONE MONTH!
Club of Rome got their invite. Interest of Justice did not make the cut haha. Too bad.
“The common enemy of humanity is man.
In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up
with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming,
water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these
dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through
changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome.
The real enemy then, is humanity itself.“
– Club of Rome, premier environmental think-tank,
consultants to the United Nations
[the above was recently repeated by Climate “Czar” John Kerry, Skull & Bones member]
“Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the
industrialized civilizations collapse?
Isn’t it our responsiblity to bring that about?”
– Maurice Strong,
founder of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)
We don’t think that anyone in UN wants Interest of Justice to come, or be able to say what we have to say in their upcoming shindig Summit of the Future. Why? Well, because we would save the member nations TONS of time and money by exposing the climate scam and other nefarious schemes of UN!
The UN only likes cheerleaders and they just love and adore their shills. You can’t be invited unless you advocate for ludicrous “concepts” like pseudo scientific climate alarmism designed to unite humanity under the banner of UN’s lies. We couldn’t fake it and are kicked out. We tried to speak in the comments on the Declaration for Future Generations and UN overbooked so not all civil society orgs could speak or participate. We can’t be heard as they “shape the global narrative”.
Should our side of light-workers and truth bringers penetrate zeee penetrators and contact these organizations listed below and red pill them with some type of presentation prior to their Summit of the Future Sept 22-23? (obviously we are not suggesting to red pill Club of Rome, etc - leave the cabal out)
Many listed below are brainwashed normies, and don’t realize UN is a facade for global communism, they think its a real peace organization.
It’s a real question. We can’t make much change from within… BUT, what if we were able to influence the insiders to become insider-outsiders? It would not be easy and would take real presentations and to challenge the orgs with their own promises, but is it futile or a possible way to impede the UN’s takeover.
We may want to create a curriculum and use it to penetrate zeee cabinets and influence the UN’s civil society stakeholders - because civil society influences the governments. Period.
We only have one shot to defeat or impede the NWO being formed in exactly ONE MONTH at Sept 22-23 Summit of the Future.
NOTICE - Our Common Agenda by UN is a plan from the 70’s for global communism mixed with depopulation (population control as they called it then).
Should we begin to think about if there is any possibility of contacting these organizations to red pill them and show them why not to be a shill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
We all know that we need to contact our governments, and we have been, but what about all those organizations coming to the Summit of the Future in order to blatantly shill for the UN’s concepts and crazy global governance schemes?
United Nations A/78/L.89
General Assembly Distr.: Limited
1 July 2024
Original: English
24-11922 (E) 050724
Seventy-eighth session
Agenda item 122
Strengthening of the United Nations system
Draft decision submitted by the President of the General Assembly - Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level Summit of the Future
The General Assembly, recalling paragraph 11 of its resolution 76/307 of
8 September 2022, entitled “Modalities for the Summit of the Future”, decides to
approve the participation of the non-governmental organizations, civil society
organizations, academic institutions and the private sector as listed in the annex to
the present decision in the high-level Summit of the Future, to be held pursuant to
resolution 76/307.A/78/L.89
24-11922
2/29
THE REAL ORDER OF THINGS:
THE LIST BELOW ARE THE POLICY DISTRIBUTORS OF THE POLICY MAKERS - See this chart for reference:
Most, if not all are tied to the public health experimentation cabal, fueled by the policy propagandists. See how it works?
GET UNITED STATES OUT OF UNITED NATIONS! (all other countries will follow)
If you want out of UN and are in US please go to Rima Laibow’s site Preventgenocide2030.org and sign the petition to support the 2 Bills pending that would completely get US out of UN!
Interest of Justice is a reader supported publication. Paid subscribers help us in our non profit mission to accountability, Stop Crimes Against Humanity and refile our Nuremberg Hearing case where we believe we will be able to win to stop the global public health crimes. If you can pitch in please do! All hands are needed on deck asap to finish this job and end the weaponized health attack on our rights!
Somewhere Over The Rainbow 🌈
“With all thy diligence, guard thy heart (imagination) - for out of it are the issues of life.”
Proverbs 4:23
