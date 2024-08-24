Looks like a bunch of shill “civil society” and other groups are getting personal invites to the UN’s global takeover shindig “Summit of the Future” IN ONE MONTH!

Club of Rome got their invite. Interest of Justice did not make the cut haha. Too bad.

“The common enemy of humanity is man.

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up

with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming,

water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. All these

dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through

changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome.

The real enemy then, is humanity itself.“

– Club of Rome, premier environmental think-tank,

consultants to the United Nations [the above was recently repeated by Climate “Czar” John Kerry, Skull & Bones member] “Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the

industrialized civilizations collapse?

Isn’t it our responsiblity to bring that about?”

– Maurice Strong,

founder of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP)

We don’t think that anyone in UN wants Interest of Justice to come, or be able to say what we have to say in their upcoming shindig Summit of the Future. Why? Well, because we would save the member nations TONS of time and money by exposing the climate scam and other nefarious schemes of UN!

The UN only likes cheerleaders and they just love and adore their shills. You can’t be invited unless you advocate for ludicrous “concepts” like pseudo scientific climate alarmism designed to unite humanity under the banner of UN’s lies. We couldn’t fake it and are kicked out. We tried to speak in the comments on the Declaration for Future Generations and UN overbooked so not all civil society orgs could speak or participate. We can’t be heard as they “shape the global narrative”.

Should our side of light-workers and truth bringers penetrate zeee penetrators and contact these organizations listed below and red pill them with some type of presentation prior to their Summit of the Future Sept 22-23? (obviously we are not suggesting to red pill Club of Rome, etc - leave the cabal out)

Many listed below are brainwashed normies, and don’t realize UN is a facade for global communism, they think its a real peace organization.

It’s a real question. We can’t make much change from within… BUT, what if we were able to influence the insiders to become insider-outsiders? It would not be easy and would take real presentations and to challenge the orgs with their own promises, but is it futile or a possible way to impede the UN’s takeover.

We may want to create a curriculum and use it to penetrate zeee cabinets and influence the UN’s civil society stakeholders - because civil society influences the governments. Period.

We only have one shot to defeat or impede the NWO being formed in exactly ONE MONTH at Sept 22-23 Summit of the Future.

NOTICE - Our Common Agenda by UN is a plan from the 70’s for global communism mixed with depopulation (population control as they called it then).

Should we begin to think about if there is any possibility of contacting these organizations to red pill them and show them why not to be a shill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

We all know that we need to contact our governments, and we have been, but what about all those organizations coming to the Summit of the Future in order to blatantly shill for the UN’s concepts and crazy global governance schemes?

United Nations A/78/L.89

General Assembly Distr.: Limited

1 July 2024

Original: English

24-11922 (E) 050724

Seventy-eighth session

Agenda item 122

Strengthening of the United Nations system

Draft decision submitted by the President of the General Assembly - Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level Summit of the Future

The General Assembly, recalling paragraph 11 of its resolution 76/307 of

8 September 2022, entitled “Modalities for the Summit of the Future”, decides to

approve the participation of the non-governmental organizations, civil society

organizations, academic institutions and the private sector as listed in the annex to

the present decision in the high-level Summit of the Future, to be held pursuant to

resolution 76/307.A/78/L.89

24-11922

2/29

THE REAL ORDER OF THINGS:

THE LIST BELOW ARE THE POLICY DISTRIBUTORS OF THE POLICY MAKERS - See this chart for reference:

Most, if not all are tied to the public health experimentation cabal, fueled by the policy propagandists. See how it works?

Annex

100 Million Campaign

3 ideas

89up

Accountable Impact, Corp

ACD – Agency for Cultural Diplomacy (Agentur für Kulturdiplomatie)

ACTING FOR LIFE

Action 237-Suisse

ACTION DE DEVELOPPEMENT INTEGRAL POUR LA FEMME VEUVE, L’ENFANTA

ABANDONNE ET LE JEUNE – ADIFEVEA World

Action des Jeunes pour l’epanouissement Global

Action for Youth Development Uganda (ACOYDE)

Actions du Sud pour l’Environnement et le Développement Durable (ASE2D)

Action Solidaire pour la Paix et le Développement Intégré “ASPADI”

Active Help Organization

ACTS For Sustainable Development

Addictions Prevention and Rehabilitation Association of Kenya

Aden network for humanitarian works

A Diamond in the Dirt Foundation

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC

Adoptees With Guatemalan Roots

Advocacy For Climate Change Education

Advocacy Network Against Irregular Migration

Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative

AEFA (Agribusiness and Environmental Focus for Africa)

afflican company

Afghanistan Relief & Sustainable Development Organization (ARSDO)

AfICTA – Africa ICT Alliance

Aflatoun International

Africa2World Foundation

Africa Biodiversity Alliance

Africa Center for Health Systems and Gender Justice

Africa Communications Events France

Africa Diaspora Network Japan (ADNJ)

AFRICA DISASTER MANAGEMENT FOUNDATION

Africa Europe Foundation

Africa is Ready To Lead Foundation (ReadyToLeadAfrica)

Africa Law Students’ Association (ALSA)

Africa Matters Initiative

African American Future Society

AFRICAN COALITION FOR DEVELOPMENT

African Diaspora Collective North and South America, Inc

AFRICAN DIPLOMATIC-ORGANIZATION – ADOA/78/L.89

3/29

24-11922

Africa Network Campaign on Education For All (ANCEFA)

AFRICAN FILM INSTITUTE

African Indigenous Governance Council

African Leaders Factory Initiative (ALFI)

African Liberators Economic Institute

African Network of Youth Policy Experts (AFRINYPE)

African Renaissance Trust

AFRICAN SCHOLARS CARE INITIATIVE

African Woman Global Network

AFRICAN WOMEN SOLIDARITY OF NEVADA INC

African Young Leaders Foundation – AYLF

African Youth Architects

Africa Place & Equity Cities Foundation

Africa Sustainable Climate and Environment Foundation (ASCEF)

Africa Unite

Afrivoices for Climate Change

AGAPE EARTH COALITION

Agbara Fund

Agency for Community Empowerment against Poverty

AgeWatch Africa Foundation

Ahadi Achievers Empowerment CBO

AIP-Kenya

AIS LLC

AKO Foundation

ALLIANCE CONTRE LA PAUVRETE AU MALI

Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia (AAAZ)

All In Foundation (AIF)

All Nations Arise and Manifest Initiative (ANAM Initiative)

AlMortaqa Foundation for Development

Alpha Development Model Foundation

Alsaid Foundation

Ambivium

Amedine International Citizens Center

AMERICAN AYUSH CORPORATION

AMERICAN FOOTBALL FOR AFRICAN MISSION

American Medical Women’s Association

AMPLIFY GIRLS AFRICA

AMREF Health Africa

ANIJIE GLOBAL FOUNDATION

Anjiro Initiative

A PACK A MONTH

Arab Center for Cyberspace Research – ACCR

Arab Watch CoalitionA/78/L.89

24-11922

4/29

Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar

Area Power (Alliance for Rural Energy and Agriculture) Inc

Art Affair for Development Goals

ARTYC STUDIO SPA

ASFDH ONGDH/Action pour la Solidarité, la Formation et le développement de l’humain

Asian Development Bank Institute

Asian Indigenous International Network

Asia Pacific Mission for Migrants

ASOCIACION CIUDADANA POR LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS

ASOCIACION CIVIL POR DERECHOS DE NIÑOS, NIÑAS, ADOLESCENTES Y JOVENES

DONCEL.

Asociación Cooperativa de Investigación Estadística [ACIES-Venezuela]

Asociación de Capacitación e Investigación para la Salud Mental

ASOCIACION DE DESORDENES DEL CICLO UREA Y ENFERMEDADES METABOLICAS PERU

– ADCU METABOLICAS DEL PERU

Asociación Grupo de Pensamiento Afrodescendiente (GPA)

Asociación Instituto ipades para la Promoción de la Paz y el Desarrollo

Asociación Latinoamericana Ímpetu

ASOCIATION OF WOMEN IN ECONOMIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT (AWEED)

Aspiration

Associação Casa Comum da Humanidade (Common Home of Humanity Association)

ASSOCIACAO INSTITUTO IUNGO

Associação InternetLab de Pesquisa em Direito e Tecnologia

Associação para Integridade de Crianças e Jovens em Angola (AICJA)

Association Club Amis de la Planète

ASSOCIATION CONGOLAISE POUR LE BIEN ETRE FAMILIAL

Association des Acteurs de Développement

ASSOCIATION DES FEMMES ARCHITECTES DU CONGO (AFARC)

Association des humanistes pour l’encadrement des filles mères et des personnes des œuvres

ASSOCIATION DES JEUNES COURAGEUX DU CONGO

Association des Personnes Patriotes du Burundi (APPBU)

Association for Generational Equity (operating publicly as Generation Squeeze)

Association for Long Term Existence and Resilience (ALTER)

Association for Promotion of the Ideas and Values of the United Nations MUNA – United Nations

Assoc.

Association for Socially Applicable Research (ASAR)

Association For Voluntary Action

Association Global Humaniste

Association Jeunesse Verte Mali

Association Katawara

ASSOCIATION KIRIKOU Maroc

Association Maonah for Human Rights and immigration

Association of Private Nature Reserves of Minas Gerais

Association of Rwandan Female JournalistsA/78/L.89

5/29

24-11922

Association of Uganda Professional Women in Agriculture and Environment (AUPWAE)

Association of Young Leaders United for Sustainable Development, AJLUDD

Association of Young People for Environmental Protection in Guinea-Bissau

ASSOCIATION PARLEMENT AFRICAIN DES JEUNES POUR L’EAU

Association pour la Justice Climatique, l’Environnement et la Nature pour le Développement Durable

Association pour le bien-etre familial Naissance desirable (ABEF-ND)

Association pour le Développement Socio-Economique et Technologique de la Jeunesse

Association SIRABA SCHOOL

Association Women for the Contemporary Society, Moldova

Astrea Media, Inc.

Atlantic College, a United World College

Atlantic State Legal Foundation Inc.

.au Domain Administration Limited

Authentic Caribbean Foundation Inc.

Autonomisation des Femmes et des Jeunes filles par le Tricotage (AAFJ/Trico BF)

Avandis Consulting

Aviva Investors

Awakening Africa Foundation Inc

AYGF (AFRICA YOUTH GROWTH FOUNDATION)

AYLF-AFRICAN YOUNG LEADERS FOUNDATION LBG

Aysplash Connect Limited

BAGMATI UNESCO CLUB

B AGRO CROP GH

Bajeti Hub (formerly International Budget Partnership Kenya)

Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum (BIGF)

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center

Barguna nari Jagoran kormochuchi JAGO NARI

Barranquilla+20 Foundation

BARWAQA RELIEF ORGANIZATION

Bays Planet Foundation

BELEON HOLDINGS

Benadir University

Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief

Berkeley Existential Risk Initiative

BESMARK COFFEE COMPANY LIMITED

Beyond Poverty Africa Network

Bharatiya Stree Shakti

Biodiesel Georgia LLC

Biodiversity Hub International (BHI)

BIOSPHERE FOUNDATION UGANDA

Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford

BLESSED TO TRANSFORM

Blind Youth Association NepalA/78/L.89

24-11922

6/29

Bloodman

Blue Heart International Org

Blue Planet Alliance

BMG3 Enterprises, Inc.

Bootblack

BORN Like This P.A.G

Bouygues Sa

boypro-ject consulting Inc.

Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative

Bridge 47

Bridges of Peace Initiatives (BPI)

Bridge That Gap Hope for Africa Initiative

Brigada 12

Bring Back Green Foundation

BRING LIGHT SAVE LIFE

Build Peace and Development

Bunchful, Inc.

Bureau de renforcement des capacités des femmes – training

BurnBright International

Butterfly Network – Global Health

Cadrell Advocacy Center

Campaign for Social Justice and Human Rights (CSJHR)

CANADA 2030

CANEUS International

Captain Planet Foundation

Care About Climate

Caregivers Asha Society

Caring Hands Foundation INC

Catálise Design e Inovação Social

CATMO ENTERPRISES

CAYO-Concerned African Youth Organization

CELEBRONS LE COURAGE DE LA FEMME

Cellfie Mobile LLC

Center For African Policy

Center for Fiscal Transparency

Center for Health Human Rights and Development (CEHURD)

Center for Indonesia’s Strategic Development Initiatives

Center for School Leadership

Center for United Nations Constitutional Research

Center for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA – Zambia)

Centre de Recherche sur l’Anti-Corruption

Centre for Education Policy and Climate Justice

Centre for Nonviolence and Gender Advocacy in Nigeria (CENGAIN)A/78/L.89

7/29

24-11922

CENTRE FOR SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Centre for Sport and Human Rights

Centre for Strategy and Cultural Diplomacy

Centre for Sustainable Development

Centre for Synchronous Leadership

Centro de Estudios en Libertad de Expresión (CELE)

Centro de Estudios y Capacitación con Prospectiva CECAPRO

Cercle des Filles pour le Développement (CFD)

CFW – Culture Funding Watch

Champions for Sustainable Development Goals

Change For Planet

Changing_Lives Verein

Check My Ads Institute

Chemichemi Foundation

Cherish A Child

Children Believe Fund

CHILD RIGHT AND DEVELOPMENT IMPLEMENTATION FOUNDATION INC

Child Rights International Network (CRIN)

CHINA-EUROPE TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION CONSULTING LIMITED

China Green Carbon Foundation

Christian Aid

Christian Care Foundation Pakistan

Christian Education and Development Organization (CEDO)

Christian Fellowship and Care Foundation

Chulaportraits-Multi Chula SL

CIRA, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority

Citizen Commons Advocacy International

CITY OF KISUMU URBAN AREAS ASSOCIATION

Civic Commission for Africa (CCfA)

Civics Unplugged

Civil Society Network on Climate Change in Nigeria

Civil Society on Sustainable Development Goals

Civil Society Organization

Civil Society SDGs Campaign/GCAP Zambia

Clean Air Fund

Clean Climate And Environment Campaign Initiative

Climate Action Network Canada

Climate Action Network – CAN AFRICA

Climate Governance Commission

Climate Resolve

Climate Science

ClimateWorks Foundation

Cloud Creative d.b.a The ConvergenceA/78/L.89

24-11922

8/29

Cloud Security Alliance Greater China Region

Club of Rome

Coalición Nacional de Mujeres Rurales, A. C.

Coalition Climat pour la Biodiversité et le Développement (CCBD-Congo)

Cochrane Collaboration (Cochrane)

Coding Rights

Columbia University

Comite de América Latina y el Caribe para la Defensa de los Derechos de las Mujeres CLADEM

Common awareness for future generations “FUTURE”

Community Action Against Plastic Waste (CAPws)

COMMUNITY ACTION FOR HEALTH & DEVELOPMENT (CAHED)

Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust

Community-Based Organization

Community Development and empowerment Initiative Programme (CDEIP)

COMMUNITY EDUCATION AND EMPOWERMENT CENTRE

Community Empowerment for Northern Development (CENOD)

Community Hands Foundation

Community Healing Network

CommUnity of the Deaf, Inc

Community Organization Training Programma

Community Restoration Initiative Project

Community Safety Project

Community United for Rural Development – CURD

Comunitatea Internet

Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador-CONAIE

CONGO CONNEXION

Congolese Young Leaders

Connected Advocacy for Empowerment and Youth Development Initiative

Connecticut Institute for Social Entrepreneurship

CONSEIL PROVINCIAL DE LA JEUNESSE DE KINSHASA (CPJ-kin)

Conservation Alliance of Kenya

Conservation Biology Institute

Converse International Travel Agency LTD

Cooperation Canada

Coordenação das Associações das Comunidades Remanescentes de Quilombos do Pará (MALUNGU)

Coordination des Organisations des Peuples Autochtones de Guyane

Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies

Corporación de Estudios y Desarrollo Norte Grande

Corporacion Movilizatorio

CorpsAfrica/Senegal

Corps des Jeunes Volontaires de la RDC

CORRE PRODUCOES SOCIOCULTURAIS LTDA

Lisa Russell Films, LLCA/78/L.89

9/29

24-11922

Creating Opportunities of Disadvantaged Persons (CODaP)

Creats International

CRISP

Culture All Nippon

Culture Centre for the Deaf

Customs Officers’ Wives Association

Cysec Consulting Pvt Ltd

DAAYYAA GENERATION NETWORK (DGN)

Dalberg Catalyst

DAlpha, Inc.

Darfur Youth Center for Peace and development

Dark Matter Labs

DASTAK Women Rights and Awareness Foundation

Data Privacy Brasil

DATA -X- Tanzania

Datta Infotech Consultants

Daystar University

DDX

Democracy Without Borders

Destination Zero

Development Education Network-Liberia (DEN-L)

Development Impact Pathfinders Initiative

Development Reimagined

Dhanshiri Communication Limited

Dharma Alliance

Dholakia Foundation

Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation

Dialogue intergénérationnel Platform DR Congo

DIAMS MultiCom International SARL

Diaspora organization

Digital Agenda for Tanzania Initiative

Digital Citizen Fund

Digital Empowerment Foundation

DigitalSENSE Africa

Digo Bikas Institute

Diplomacy for World Peace

DMS Academy

디문파운데이션 DMUN Foundation

Droits Humains Sans Frontières

Duke University

DUSHTHA SHASTHYA KENDRA (DSK)

DW Akademie

Dynamique des Femmes pour la Réforme de l’administration PubliqueA/78/L.89

24-11922

10/29

eArtH Projects

Earth Regenerative Project Sierra Leone

East Africa Job Center

Eastern Caribbean-Southeast Asia Chamber

e-CAB

ECB Sustainable Youth Foundation

ECO CLEAN ACTIVE INITIATIVE

EcoHarmony Eswatini

ECOHUMANITA

Economic and Trade Cooperation of African Youth – ETCAY

Eco Rafiki LLC

Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO)

Ecosystem and Social Economic Development Organisation

ECO-UNION

ECUADORIAN RIVERS INSTITUTE

Education Development Trust

Education for All Coalition

Effective Altruism Hong Kong

EIA FEWA LTD (Effortless Insight Africa)

Eko Fondation

Elevate Young Minds

Eliberare Association

Emirates Human Rights Association

Empathy for Life Integrated Development Association (ELiDA)

EMPOWER AND SERVE KENYA

Empowered Women and Youth Globally

Enact Earth Foundation

Eniware, LLC

Enroot Innovation Foundation

Entreprise Forward

Environmental Protection and Development Association (EPDA)

ENVIRONMENT AND JUSTICE SOCIETY (ENJUS)

Enyuatta EcoJustice Centre

Espace Information Jeunesse Congo

Eureka soutien le bonheur

Euro-Med Youth Federation e. V

European Center for Not-for-Profit Law Stichting

European Climate Foundation

European Network of Medical Residents in Public Health (EuroNet MRPH)

Eurovisioni AC

Evergreen Initiative for Empowerment and Constructive Development

Every Woman Treaty

Evidence ActionA/78/L.89

11/29

24-11922

EY Georgia (EY LLC)

FAADEV – African women for development

Familiyaa Makers Services

FAMILLE ASSOCIEE DES JEUNES POUR LA PROMOTION DE L’AUTOCREATION D'EMPLOI

AU BURUNDI « FAJPACEBU »

FAMILY GROWTH FOUNDATION

FAWAN ACTION NETWORK

FEDERACION DE COMUNIDADES NATIVAS FRONTERIZAS DEL PUTUMAYO

Federated Commodities LTD

Fédération Nationale des Jeunes Entrepreneurs du Congo

Federation of African Medical Students’ Associations (FAMSA)

Federation of Community Forestry Users, Nepal (FECOFUN)

FEEDAR & HR COOPERATIVE AND MICROCREDIT UNIT WITH BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Feminists for Peace, Rights and Justice Center

FMC Corporation

FOGGS – Foundation for Global Governance and Sustainability

FONDATION AGAPE POUR L’ENFANT AFRICAIN (FAEA)

Fondation Culturelle Islamique de Geneve

Fondation Kalipa pour le Développement

Fondazione Think Tank ECCO ETS (ECCO)

Fonden World Climate Foundation

Footbridge Media Ltd

Fora: Network For Change

foraus

FOREIGN INVESTMENT NETWORK FIN

For The Fundamentals Limited

Forum for African Women Educationalists

Forum on Information and Democracy

FOUNDATION FOR CIVIL SOCIETY

Foundation for Community Development

Foyer de l’humanite pour un futur meilleur

Francis Koroma Foundation

French Solid Waste Partnership

FRIENDLY INTEGRATED DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES IN POVERTY ALLEVIATION

(FIIDIPA)

Fundación Centro de Implementación de Políticas Públicas para la Equidad y el Crecimiento (CIPPEC)

Fundacion Cultural Baur

Fundación Fuerza Del Presente

Humanidad Tecnológica

Fundación Karisma

Fundación Labradoras de San Isidro

Fundación Nueva Generación Argentina

Fundación para la Promoción del Conocimiento Indígena (FPCI)

FUNDACION SUSTENTABILIDAD SIN FRONTERASA/78/L.89

24-11922

12/29

Fundacion Unimedicos

FUTURE ADVENTURE

Future International Foundation, Inc.

Gabidezin House of Fashion

Gargaar Organization

GEADIRR

Gender-Centru

General federation of NGOs in Egypt

Generations Without Qat Organization

Geoscience Society of Somalia GSS

GEPHERRINI EXPORT LLC

Germanwatch

GESA – GROWING ECONOMIES AND SUSTANIBILITY ASSOCIATION

Getlit Creative LTD/GTE

GHANA HIV AND AIDS NETWORK

Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations

GIBICTS CENTER FOR COMMUNITY AND YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Gingando pela Paz

Girls Aid Movement

Girls Health Ed

GIRLS OUTLOUD LUWEERO-UGANDA

GIRON INFRA

Global Alliance for a Healthy Society

Global Alliance for Behavioral Health and Social Justice

Global Alliance for Surgical, Obstetric, Trauma, and Anaesthesia Care – G4 Alliance

GLOBAL CENTRE FOR CLIMATE & SECURITY GOVERNANCE (GCSG)

Global Challenges Foundation

Global Citizen Capital

Global Commission on Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain

Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF)

Global Development Solutions

Global Education Futures

Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), LLC

Global Environmental and Climate Conservation Initiative

Globale Studerende Danmark

Global Fund for Children

Global Governance Institute (GGI)

Global Greens (Verts Mondiaux)

Global Infrastructure, Finance and Development Authority, Inc.

Global Initiative for Digital Rights

Global Lighthouse Studios Foundation

Global Optimism Impact

Global Partners DigitalA/78/L.89

13/29

24-11922

Global Partnerships Forum

Global Peace Initiative for the Poor

Global Shield (a project of Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs)

GLOBAL SURGERY UMBRELLA

Global Young Scientists π Community

Global Youth Forum

G N & Co Solicitors

GOAL Global

GobernArte

Gorgia

G P Y Recreational Services

GrandHedge International

GRAND SQUARED Corporation

Great African Arts Banner

Green Act for Fact Initiative

Green Congress of Kenya

Green Dimensions Network

Green Economy Coalition

Green Energy Mission Africa

Green Future Foundation – Section 8 Company Act

Green Growth Africa Sustainability Network (Green Growth Africa)

GREENING MUA ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE (GMEI)

Greening the Islands Foundation

Green Landscape Association (GrEEN)

GreenLight Development Centre (GreenLight Initiative)

Green Loop Foundation

GREENREV GR

Greenspring Development Initiative

Grupo de Financiamiento Climático para Latinoamérica y el Caribe

GSS THINK

Gulf Research Center Foundation

Habitat Defenders Africa

Hablemos CO

Hack for Earth Foundation

Hainrichs Institut für Frieden und Nachhaltigkeitslösungen gUG

HAMI IMANI AFRICA

Hands of Help Children’s Organization

Haraka Enterprise Development Initiative (HEDI) Trust

HARD WORKING FARMERS COMMON INITIATIVE GROUP

Hargeisa National Travel And Tourism Agency

Harvard Forest

Hawaii Local2030 Hub

Hazras Charity FoundationA/78/L.89

24-11922

14/29

Heads and Hands Initiative

HEAL Africa

Health and Water Foundation

Health & Help

HELP

Helping Africa Foundation

Henry L. Stimson Center

Her Dream Initiative

Higher Education for Good Foundation

HIGH LEVEL PROTOCOL SERVICES LIMITED

HIPERDERECHO

HIRED Consult

HOLU-NIKKA HUMANITARIAN FOUNDATION

Horizon 2045 Foundation

Hubei Shengze Carbon Technology Co., Ltd.

Huesofthemind Mental Wellbeing Foundation

Humana People to People

Human Concern USA

Humanitarian Enhancement Aid for Resilient Transformation-HEART

Humanitarian Journalism and Media Interventions, Methodist University of São Paul

Humanity For The World (HFTW)

Human Rights and Democratic Forum (FOHRID)

Human Rights and Development Services (HURDS)

Human Touch Foundation

Idec – Institute for Consumers Protection

IFEX

iLab

iLEAD AFRICA

illumine.earth

IMAL Initiative for Climate and Development

IMARISHA USAWA KENYA

Impact Compact, llc

Impactful Education

Impact Tank Analysis Foundation

Inclusive Society Institute

India Child Protection Fund

Indian National Trade Union Congress-INTUC

Indian Social Responsibility Network

India Youth For Society

INDIGENOUS FRIENDS OF THE MAU FOREST

Indigenous Women League Nepal – IWL Nepal

INITIATIVE DE PROMOTION DE L’EDUCATION DES BATWA POUR LE DEVELOPEMENT

DURABLE, IPREBAD

INMATES EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATIONA/78/L.89

15/29

24-11922

Innoignite

INSTITUT DE DIPLOMATIE PUBLIQUE / INSTITUTO DE DIPLOMACIA PUBLICA

Institut de la Culture Afro-Europeene a Paris (ICAEP)

Institute for Climate and Peace

Institute for Development and Leadership in Africa (IDEA)

Institute for future-fit economies

Institute for Justice and Reconciliation

Institute for Law & AI

Institute of Climate and Environment (ICE Institute), SIMAD University

Institute Of Neurodiversity (ION)

Instituto Alma Preta Jornalismo

Instituto BR Arte

Instituto de Referência Negra Peregum

INSTITUTO DE TECNOLOGIA E SOCIEDADE (ITS)

Instituto Haniel

Instituto Panamericano de derecho Y Tecnología (IPANDETEC)

Instituto VNDI

Integrated Rural Development Center (IRDC)

Intergenerational Center for Global Action

INTERNATIONAL CARBON NEUTRALITY INDUSTRY RESEARCH ORGANIZATION LIMITED

International Center for Future Generations (ICFG)

International Climate Change Development Initiative

international commission of culture and diplomatic relations

International Corporation ICR LLC

International Council of Traditional Sports and Games

International Federation of Coalitions for Cultural Diversity (IFCCD)

International Human Rights Consortium

International Institute for Environment and Development Europe

International Network for Governmental Science Advice (INGSA)

International Network of Human Rights Defenders

International social educational center “Barqaror Hayot”

International Society for Digital Earth (ISDE)

International Society of Diplomats

International Treatment Preparedness Coalition Global NPC

International WeLoveU Foundation

International Youth Alliance for Family Planning

International Youth Summit Sierra Leone

Internet New Zealand Incorporated (InternetNZ)

Intiative Bonne Gouvernance des Ressources Naturelles au Kivu

Irish Dairy Milk Nigeria Limited

ISA Sumak Kawsay

ISHAKA 2250

Istanbul Mineral and Metals Exporters’ AssociationA/78/L.89

24-11922

16/29

Iswe Foundation

iVoting

Jafari Jata Solution

Jagaran Media Center (JMC)

Jaggarta Social Welfare Organization

Japan Youth Council

JEHOVAH ALIVE FOR OLD AGE (JAFOA)

Jesuit European Social Centre

Jeunesse du Monde en Action

Jeunesse pour la paix et le développement du monde rural (JPDMR)

Jeunes Verts Togo

Jhpiego

Joep Lange Institute

Jóvenes Articulando Territorios A.C.

Joy for Children – Uganda

JSC TBC Bank

Jual Foundation Inc

JUHUDI COMMUNITY SUPPORT CENTER (JUHUDI CENTER)

Julie Ann Wrigley Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University

Juventud Poitica y Desarrollo JPD

Juventud Unida en Accion

kaalmo Community welfare

Kajiado Disability Inclusion Forum

Kamehameha Schools

KATETA PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV/AIDS-KAPELA

Keeping Marriage Alive Initiative

Kelem Ethiopia

KEN G MORKA FOUNDATION

Kenya Institute of Puppet Theatre

Kenya Model United Nations

Kenya National Alliance of Street Vendors and Informal Traders (KENASVIT)

Kenyan Youth Biodiversity Network

Kenya Water and Sanitation Civil Society Network

Kerry Inc.

Kesharwani Shiksha Samiti

Keystone Academy 北京市鼎石学校

Kiiren AI Inc.

KILELE YOUTH ORGANIZATION

KOTHOWAIN (Vulnerable Peoples Development Organization) Bandarban Hill Tract, BANGLADESH

Kunashe Foundation

Kyoga Veritas Radio LTD

Lab for Future Generations

LabhyaA/78/L.89

17/29

24-11922

LabJaca

L’AFRIKANA

Lake Region Womxn Health and Equal Rights (LARHWER) Kajulu Womens Health Rights Cbo

Land for Future

Land Rights Defenders Inc

Lanka Jathika Sarvodaya Shramadana Sangamaya

Laudato Si’ Movement

LAWYERS TECH HUB FOUNDATION

LEADERS DE DEMAIN

Learning Planet Institute

Legal Aid Forum

Leonardo/ISAST

Les Amis du Bassin du Congo / Friends of the Congo Basin

LES FEMMES DE LA DIASPORA TCHADIENNE

LET US DREAM

Lex Consulting

Life Makers Egypt

LIFT AFRICA FOUNDATION

Light Foundation for Development

LIMPS LTD

LiveWell Initiative LWI

Living Your Dream Initiative

Logictry & The Family Foundation (dba Keep Families Giving Foundation)

Lomisi JSC

London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Love To Help Organization

Machakos University

Magical Motors

Mahidol Public Health Association

Maltiti Foundation

MAMA AKUAVI AGBEMALE MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

MAPAS – Métodos de Apoio a Práticas Ambientais e Sociais

Marginalized Communities Advocacy Network

Marie-Claire N.Kuja Foundation

Masculinity Institute

Maseno University International Relations Scholars Association

MATERNAL CHILD HEALTH AND HIV AIDS FOUNDATION

Mengo Youth Development Link-Uganda

MENTAL RECOVERY INTERNATIONAL

Mesa por la Vida y la Salud de las Mujeres

METHADONE RECOVERY COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT TANZANIA(MRCE-TZ)

Mexican Center for Philanthropy (Cemefi)

Microsoft CorporationA/78/L.89

24-11922

18/29

Migrant Help

Migration Action and Advocacy Foundation (MAF)

Migration Youth and Children Platform

milliongenerations foundation

Minderoo Foundation

Mission Exeko

MIssion Foundation Movement

Mizizi Afriqa

Monash University

Morningstar Sustainalytics

Morobe Development Foundation

Moroccan Association of Green Economy for Environment and Climate Justice.

Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD)

Mother Earth Network

MOTION YOUTH HUB

Mouvement de la jeunesse Une et Indivisible de Djibouti

Movement for Community-led Development

Mtree Inc

MuemAction Post

MUHAMMAD AKRAM & SONS TRADING & INVESTMENT

Muhammad Akram Sons Trading Investment

Munansi Green Initiative

MushinToTheWorld Foundation

Mutual Productions

My Empowerment Platform

MY GOALS FOUNDATION; AFRICA FOR SDGS

MY World Mexico: Hub of Action for Sustainable Development

NACIONALINE NEVYRIAUSYBINIU VYSTOMOJO BENDRADARBIAVIMO ORGANIZACIJU

PLATFORMA

NAFAS

Nahugombe CBO

NairoBits Trust

NAJIMUDU EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVE

Nasco Foundation

Nash Vek Public Foundation

National Association of Reentry Professionals Inc.

NATIONAL FORUM FOR ADVOCACY NEPAL (NAFAN)

National Human Rights Commission of Nepal (NHRC)

National Senior Citizens Organization of Liberia

National Youth Service Action and Social Development Research Institute

Natural Capitalism Solutions

Natural Resource Governance Institute

Nawiri Foresight

Neeman Global CapitalA/78/L.89

19/29

24-11922

NELIG GROUP LTD

Nepal Peacebuilding Initiative

Network of Young Key Populations

Network of Youth for Sustainable Initiative

NEURO KIDS WARRIORS

Next Gene

NEXTGEN SCIENCE LTD

Nicklaus Children’s Health System

Nicole Ilunga Foundation

Nile Girls Forum

Nirwan University Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Nkunzi Foundation Limited

Noble Citizen Foundation

Nominet UK

NOORNGESA

northerrn aid development agency

NOW! Aisbl

Oando Foundation

OBA Global Citizens Limited

Ohana One International Surgical Aid & Education

O’KANATA

OLABODE YOUTH AND WOMEN INITIATIVES (OYAWIN)

Olympes de la Parole Canada / Voices of Olympia Canada

One Africa Trust

ONE Campaign

One Future Collective

One World Trust

ONG ASDEMIN

ONG-ASHAD

ONG FUTURE FOR FUTURE

ONG Mutualité des Volontaires Africains pour le Développement

ONG SOLIDARITÉ AUX ENFANTS DEMUNIS Fond

ONG WOIYO KONDEYE

Onyeisi Care Foundation

Open Government Partnership

Open Knowledge Foundation

Ordre des Jeunes Leaders Africains (OJLA) / African Youth Leaders Order

Organisation Humanitaire pour le Développement Lcal (OHDEL)

ORGANISATION NATIONAL POUR LA DEFENSE DES DROITS DE L’HOMME ET DES

LIBERTES PUBLIQUES

Organisation of Islamic Youth

Organisation Paysanne Pour le Développement Durable (OPDD)

Organisation Pour la Promotion Agro-Pastorale et le Développement au Congo (OPADEC)

Organisme à but non lucratifA/78/L.89

24-11922

20/29

Organization for prevention rehabilitation and integration of female street children (OPRIFS)

ORION Expertise Consulting

Our Kids’ Climate

O-YES Global Foundation

Pak Mission Society

PALACE OF BREAKTHROUGH MINISTRIES

Pan Africa ILGA

Pan-African Council

PAN AFRICAN LAWYERS UNION

Pan African Womens Association (PAWA)

Panel d’Experts de la Résolution 2250

PANIER D’ASSISTANCE HUMANITAIRE AUX VULNERABLES EN SIGLE PAHV-ASBL

Panorama Global

Paradigm Initiative for Information Technology Development

Parakerja

Parents for Future UK

Parity

Parkers Mobile Clinic

Parlement des Jeunes Leaders de la Société Civile Guinéenne

Partnerships For Change

Partners in Population and Development

Pathfinders Global

Pathways for Women’s Empowerment and Development (PaWED)

PCU-Nagasaki Council for Nuclear Weapons Abolition

Peace For Sustainable Development East and Horn of Africa

PEACE WORLD INTERNATIONAL

Pearlstone Associates

PELSE CONSULTING

Peoples Development Community (PDC)

Peoples Trust Jaipur India

Peregrine Ventures

Perkins School For The Blind India Foundation

Poverty Eradication and Sustainable Action Aid (PESAID)

Piraporiando

Planet Aid

PLANT-FOR-THE-PLANET FOUNDATION

Plataforma CIPÓ

Ploughshares Fund

POJAFCI

Powerful Management Leadership & Technology Center

Power House Youth Club

Powering Young Initiatives

Prakramika Vocational InstituteA/78/L.89

21/29

24-11922

Prime Demand Solution

Professionals For Humanity (PROFOH)

PROGRESPECT

PROJECT 100

Project Starling

Promad Infotech Foundation

Prometheus Institute for Democracy and Human Rights

Promocao do Ensino de Qualidade S/A

Promotion Of Sustainable Development in Donga-Mantung Association

PROSPEKTIKER – European Institute for Futures Studies and Strategy

Psychology Of Winning

Public Fund Fund for Support of Labor Initiatives

QATAR CENTRE FOR PEACE AND DEMOCRACY LTD

Qhala Ltd

QS ImpACT

Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

RadicalxChange Foundation

Rahmatullah Children’s Support and Advocacy Foundation (RACAS Foundation)

Rainbow Refuge Africa

Raising Star Africa Foundation

Rangeen Khidki Foundation

REACHOUT SALONE

Recherches et Documentation Juridiques Africaines asbl

Red de Mujeres Afrolatinoamericanas, Afrocaribeñas y de la Diáspora

Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales (R3D)

Red Mexicana de Estudios en Cooperación Internacional y Desarrollo (REMECID)

Red Mundial de Jóvenes Políticos

ReformWorks

Refugee Consortium of Kenya

Re-Imagining New Communities

RELANCE ET RESTAURATION DE LA VIE SOCIALE “RESVISO”

RENEW Advisory

Reproductive Advocate Health Education Ghana

Rescue Mission International (ReMI)

Rescue Women Cameroon (REWOCAM)

Research Institute for Humanity and Nature

Reseau Burkinabe Pour une Economie Circulaire

RESEAU DE COMMUNICATION ET DE DEVELOPPEMENT DE LA FEMME

SENEGALAISERECODEFSenegal

Réseau des Hommes Engagés pour l’Egalité de Genre en République Démocratique du Congo RHEEG-

RDC PECS

RESEAU DES JEUNES POUR LE CLIMAT AU TCHAD

ReseaudesOrganisations des Jeunes Leaders Africains Des Nations Unies Section Cote

D’IvoireROJALNUCIA/78/L.89

24-11922

22/29

Réseau des organisations de solidarité internationale France-Essonne

Resilient40

Resilient Communities Building Initiative

Res Non Verba – Civic House

Resources Legacy Fund

REVILA

RIDING-UP

ROLDÁN MILLÁN JOSÉ JOAQUÍN 2017 S.L.

Role Model Maker

ROOMS ART THERAPY LIMITED

Rooms Hotels Lab LLC

Rovira i Virgili University/Universitat Rovira i Virgili

Royal African Society

RUA PERU UCSM

Rural Aid Pakistan

Rural Area Development Programme (RADP)

SaciWATERs

Sadar Development Institute

Saddle River Day School

Safe Dada Foundation Kenya

SAHRiNGON TANZANIA CHAPTER

Saidika Organization

Saint Louis University, Madrid

salama women’s institute

SAM Empowerment Foundation

Samprity Aid Foundation

Sarauniya International Development Organization

Scar Of Life Youth Organization

School of Democracy Nepal

School of International Futures

Science Undergraduate Society (SUS) of McGill University

SOAS University of London, SCRAP Weapons

S.D. TALENTOS MÚLTIPLUS – COMÉRCIO E PRESTAÇÃO DE SERVIÇOS (SU), LDA

SECURE LIVELIHOODS FOR WOMEN FORUM

Security NextGen

Senti Community Based Organisation

SEPP Kenya International

Set Free to Thrive

Sex & Samfund / Danish Family Planning Association (DFPA)

Shallom Love and Care Foundation

Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation

She Forum Africa Initiative

SHIELDTHEM SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONA/78/L.89

23/29

24-11922

Signals from the Grassroots

SilverLining

Simon Institute for Longterm Governance

Smart Talk Cafe

Social Good Fund Inc.

Social Linkages for Youth Development and Child Link

Social Welfare Development Programme – ACES – Africa Center

SOCIETE SOMMAC

Society of Gender Professionals

Solidaris – Union Nationale des Mutualités Socialistes – Solidaris (Solidaris)

Solidarity and Action Against the HIV Infection in India

Solutions for Our Climate

Somali Vulnerable Actors (SOVA)

Somali Youth Horizon

SOON Future Studies

Sortedlife Husika Afrika Group

Soulbeegood

South African Parenting Programme Implementers Network

Southern African AIDS Trust

SOUTH WEST MULTIPURPOSE FARMERS COMMON INTIATIVE GROUP

Space Era Germany

SPARK Foundation

Speculative Futures Aotearoa New Zealand

Stand As One

Starlight Foundation

STAR UP KOBIKA NA NDAKU SARL

STAWISHA AFRICA INITIATIVE

Stellenbosch University

Steve Global Adventures

St. Gallen Foundation for International Studies / St. Gallen Symposium

Stop TB Partnership-Kenya

Strategic Communications Lab

Student Energy

Student Partnership Worldwide India Project Trust (Restless Development India)

Student Platform for Engineering Education Development (SPEED)

Success Hands Tanzania Initiative

Sudanese Development Initiative

Sunshinengirls USA

Sustainability Week Pakistan

Sustainable Development And Response (STAR) Foundation

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for Communities

SUSTAINABLE ENVIRONMENT FOOD AND AGRICULTURE INITIATIVEA/78/L.89

24-11922

24/29

SUSTAINABLE FUTURES INITIATIVE

Sustainable Green Future Foundation

Sustainable Impact Capital & Holding

Sustainera Consulting Services

Swarovski Foundation

SYNERGIE DES FEMMES DE LA SOCIETE CIVILE

Tadamun Social Society (TASS)

Taha Enterprise

Talento Incluir

Talento Senior 45

tandemLEAP

TANGO

Tanyak

Tanzania Community Health Information and Support (TaCHIS)

Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC)

TANZANIA WOMEN AND YOUTH ADVISORY ORGANISATION

Tanzania Youths Behavioral Change Organization (TAYOBECO)

TaYA

Teaching Artist Institute

Teach the Future

Tears of the Earth Foundation

TEDIC – TECNOLOGIA, EDUCACION, DESARROLLO, INVESTIGACION Y ASOCIACION

TEDIC COMUNICACION

Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation

Terra Marine Research Institute India

Texas Women’s Alliance

The African Youth Cafe

The Amina Agbo Foundation

The Assembly Innovation Hub Ltd

The Association of Professional Futurists

The B Team

The Club of Rome

The Confederation of Micro and Small Enterprises – Kenya Chapter (CMSEOK)

The Eagles for Life Kenya

The Earth

The Egyptian Food Bank

The Engineering Organization For Development

The Foundation for Post Conflict Development

The Futures Forum

The Global Listening Project

The Grace Foundation Hope For The Hopeless

The Green Economics Institute

The Hack Foundation

The Human Security InstituteA/78/L.89

25/29

24-11922

The Indegenous

The Intelligent Indian

The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities

The Iraqi Institution for Development

The IREDE Foundation

The Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation

The Kenya Pro-Ageing Organization

The Light Millennium Inc

The Middle East Institute

The Millennials Movement

The New Global Order ETS

Theodora Anavhe Adamu Foundation (TAAF)

The Open-Led Company

The REACH Programme

The Resiliency Initiative

The Society For Children Orphaned By AIDS Inc.

The Soil Solution

The South Australian Youth Forum Inc.

The special physically challenged care foundation

The Strategic Priorities Hub

The Sustainable Development Response Organization

The Undivide Project

Refugee Congress

The Viden Fate Foundation

The Winford Centre for Children and Women

The Working Group on Girls

The Young and Woman Initiative YAWI

THE YOUNG CHANGEMAKERS

The Youth Agenda

The YP Foundation

Think Tank

Thriving Up Initiative

Tiger Kim’s Academy (KIMHOSUL, Inc.)

Tiriig Technology

TITI FOUNDATION

Together

TonyWild Foundation Limited

TQH Consulting Private Limited

TRACE KENYA

Trailblazer For This Generation

Trans*Alliance Kenya (TAK)

Transcultural Psychosocial Organization Nepal (TPO Nepal)

Transformative Leaders Network- Africa (TRANET-Africa)A/78/L.89

24-11922

26/29

TRIUNE FOUNDATION

Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health (TICAH)

Tuboreshe Pamoja CBO

Twaweza Community Development Agenda

UDGOON SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE

Ujana Youth Sustainable Development Network

Último Recurso

UNDER PRIVIEGED EDUCATIONAL WELFARE SOCIETY

Under Privileged Advancement by Youth (UPAY)

UN Global Compact Network Georgia

UNGP for SDGs

UNICEF Sweden

UNION DES JEUNES CONGOLAIS POUR LE CHNAGEMENT

Union des Jeunes pour le Développement Durable

UNITED INSTITUTIONS FOUNDATION

United Nations Association Indonesia

United Nations Association of Chad

United Nations Association of Ethiopia (UNA-ET)

United Nations Association of South Sudan

United Nations Association of Tanzania

United Nations Association of the USA Bronx Chapter

United Nations Association of the USA – Capital Area Division

United Nations Association of Uganda

United Nations Association (Z) UNA

United Voices For Global Impact Corporation

United Youth Initiative for Africa

UNITY AND SENDING PEACE TO ALL TRIBES

Universal Farmers Association (UFA), Inc.

Universal Greening Organistion

Universidad Externado de Colombia

Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Université Laval

University for SDGs

University of California, Davis

University of Cambridge

University of Connecticut

University of Notre Dame / Keough School of Global Affairs

University of Wales, Trinity Saint David

Unlocking Communities

Unlock Young Leaders Summit

UN Youth Australia

Urdd Gobaith Cymru

URGENCE CONTRE LA FAIM (UCF)A/78/L.89

27/29

24-11922

Usawa Agenda

Ustawi Analytica Limited

US Women’s Caucus

UWEZO YOUTH GROUP

VALUE FE-MALE NETWORK

Vibrant Voices Villages Community Based Organization.

Victim Advocates International

Vijana Amani Pamoja (VAP)

Vijana Think Tank

Village Farmers Initiative (VFI)

Virgin Foundation, trading as Virgin Unite

VIVA ART e.V.

VIVA HUMAN INC.

Voces de Mujeres Afrodescendientes en Panamá

Voice Life Health Organization

VolCare Foundation (VCF)

VOLUNTARY ACTION NETWORK INDIA

Voluntary Association for Peoples Service (VAPS)

VOW Social Work Service Centre

Vyaelea Organization (Vyaelea)

Wangoh Dynamics Technologies, Inc-USA

WANWOD DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION

Waso Trustland

Water Witness International

Wazi Community Based Organization

Wellbeing Economy Alliance

Wemos

Western States Legal Foundation

We The World Botswana Chapter Proprietary Limited

Wetlands Conservation Organisation

We Yone Child Foundation

Winston-Salem Permaculture Collective

Wissol Group

Women and Children’s Legal Aid Organization

Women and Girls Initiative Salone

Women and Youth Environmental Safety and Empowerment Organisation

Women EdTech

WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN INITIAITVE (WEWIN)

Women Empowerment Against Poverty of Nepal (WEAPoN)

Women for Human Rights Single Women Group (WHR)

Women for Peace and Gender Equality Initiative

Women For Positive Actions (WOPA)

Women In Crisis Movement (WICM)A/78/L.89

24-11922

28/29

Women In Democracy And Governance (WIDAG)

Women in Distress Organisation

Women In Monitoring & Auditing Global Elections

Women Inspiration Development Center (WIDC)

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ)

Women’s Counsil Denmark

World Council on Intercultural and Global Competence

World Digital Technology Academy

WORLD FDEDERALST MOVEMENT – INSTITUTE OF GLOBAL POLICY

World Humanitarian Forum

World Institute on Disability

World Mission Society Church of God

Worldreader

World Youth Forum

World Youth Summit NPC

Wote Youth Development Projects CBO

XUFANCHENG CULTURE STUDY CENTER

Yayasan Kesehatan Perempuan (YKP)

Yemenland for humanitarian development foundation

Ylva

YOD-International

York University

Young African Policy Research Hub

Young ChangeMakers Initiative (YALI RLC EA, Kenya)

Young Diplomats of Canada

Young Jewels Foundation

Young Women Growing Initiative

Young Women in Sustainable Development

Youth4Nature

Youth and cultural development foundation

YOUTH AND WOMEN FOR OPPORTUNITIES UGANDA (YWOU)

Youth Bridge Kenya

Youth Building the Future Global

Youth Empowerment and Artivism

Youth Empowerment and Leadership Initiative (YELI)

Youth for Darfur Organization

Youth for Human Rights International Foundation and Research

Youth for Sustainable Travel

Youth For Transparency International

YOUTH INITIATIVE FOR LAND IN AFRICA (YILAA) / INITIATIVE DE LA JEUNESSE POUR LE

FONCIER EN AFRIQUE

Youth International Leadership Institute (YIL-Network) Inc.

Youth Leaders Foundation (YLF)

Youth Peace & Leadership OrganizationA/78/L.89

29/29

24-11922

Youth Peer Education Association (YPEER Nepal)

Youths Enterprise Development and Innovation Society

Youths for Transparency International

Youth Vision the Gambia

YPEER Pakistan

Yuvsatta

Zaina Foundation

Zango Foundation

Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation

ZhongGuanCun Smarter City Information Industry Alliance

Zimbabwe National Network of PLHIV

ZuluLegacy Youth Leadership 8 Uganda

GET UNITED STATES OUT OF UNITED NATIONS ! (all other countries will follow)

If you want out of UN and are in US please go to Rima Laibow’s site Preventgenocide2030.org and sign the petition to support the 2 Bills pending that would completely get US out of UN!

