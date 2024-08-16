We made everyone a form to sign to easily contact the following decision makers in US and Costa Rica, etc. Interest of Justice convinced the VP of Costa Rica to break consensus on the Pandemic Treaty, so in our opinion Costa Rica’s delegates may be a possible lead to ask to break the 72 hour UN silence procedure…

Below is the information from James Roguski’s URGENT post asking everyone to alert the governments and giving some emails for people to start. I nterest of Justice has taken those same emails as well as adding more who we think that should be notified. Please sign and share the following form which will be sent directly to top decision makers to break the silence procedure.



We truly believe if we act in unison by tomorrow that we could actually influence the decision makers. Remember that our job is to remind the governments and the people that it is our right to participate in every single decision which may affect our rights and future generations.

P.S. The Notice in the form to sign is subject to be updated if needed and more and more emails will be added over the coming hours as we address this URGENT situation. * There may be a slight delay in receiving your confirmation - rest assured it is being sent!

https://whowatch.org/unsilenceprocedure

The “Declaration on Future Generations”, which is one of the three documents that are intended to be adopted during next month’s “Summit For The Future” is about to be accepted by acquiescence via the United Nations’ “Silence Procedure”.

This is the document that is about to be accepted:

Please note paragraph 32 in the document:

32. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

If you object to any aspect of the Declaration on Future Generations then SHARE YOUR OPINION with America’s United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield:

Download the image below and tweet it to America’s UN Ambassador:

https://x.com/USAmbUN

@USAmbUN

You can also share your opinion with the UN’s “experts”:

Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm (Jamaica)

rja.voges@minbuza.nl (Netherlands)

Excerpt from the “Silence Procedure” letter that was sent to all member nations on August 13, 2024:

We share with you the enclosed REV3 of the Declaration on Future Generations. This revised draft document is hereby placed under silence procedure until 4:00pm EDT on Friday, 16th August 2024. For further questions regarding this letter, your delegation may contact our experts, Ms. Yanique DaCosta from the Permanent Mission of Jamaica (Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm) and Mr. Rogelio Voges from the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (rja.voges@minbuza.nl). https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-rev3-silence-procedure.pdf

READ THE DOCUMENTS:

Summit Of The Future

Pact For The Future

Declaration On Future Generations

Global Digital Compact

