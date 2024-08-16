URGENT by 4pm EST - Sign & Share To Urge Countries To Break 72 hr Silence Procedure On UN Declaration On Future Generations (Rev 3)
SIGN & SHARE NOW! The United Nations' "Silence Procedure" has been set to end at 4pm Eastern on Friday, August 16, 2024. If no nation objects to the document, it will be assumed to have been accepted.
We made everyone a form to sign to easily contact the following decision makers in US and Costa Rica, etc. Interest of Justice convinced the VP of Costa Rica to break consensus on the Pandemic Treaty, so in our opinion Costa Rica’s delegates may be a possible lead to ask to break the 72 hour UN silence procedure…
Below is the information from James Roguski’s URGENT post asking everyone to alert the governments and giving some emails for people to start. Interest of Justice has taken those same emails as well as adding more who we think that should be notified. Please sign and share the following form which will be sent directly to top decision makers to break the silence procedure.
We truly believe if we act in unison by tomorrow that we could actually influence the decision makers.
IOJ Gets Only Country In The World To Drop Pandemic Treaty By Convincing The Vice President Of Costa Rica To Quote IOJ's Request When Withdrawing From Treaty Consensus During WHA77!·
Remember that our job is to remind the governments and the people that it is our right to participate in every single decision which may affect our rights and future generations. Act now or forever agree to be silent and consent to UN’s nonsense.
P.S. The Notice in the form to sign is subject to be updated if needed and more and more emails will be added over the coming hours as we address this URGENT situation. * There may be a slight delay in receiving your confirmation - rest assured it is being sent!
https://whowatch.org/unsilenceprocedure
The “Declaration on Future Generations”, which is one of the three documents that are intended to be adopted during next month’s “Summit For The Future” is about to be accepted by acquiescence via the United Nations’ “Silence Procedure”.
This is the document that is about to be accepted:
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-declaration-on-future-generations-rev3.pdf
Please note paragraph 32 in the document:
32. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and sustainable development.
If you object to any aspect of the Declaration on Future Generations then SHARE YOUR OPINION with America’s United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield:
Download the image below and tweet it to America’s UN Ambassador:
You can also share your opinion with the UN’s “experts”:
Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm (Jamaica)
rja.voges@minbuza.nl (Netherlands)
Excerpt from the “Silence Procedure” letter that was sent to all member nations on August 13, 2024:
We share with you the enclosed REV3 of the Declaration on Future Generations.
This revised draft document is hereby placed under silence procedure until 4:00pm EDT on Friday, 16th August 2024.
For further questions regarding this letter, your delegation may contact our experts, Ms. Yanique DaCosta from the Permanent Mission of Jamaica (Yanique.DaCosta@mfaft.gov.jm) and Mr. Rogelio Voges from the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (rja.voges@minbuza.nl).
https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-rev3-silence-procedure.pdf
READ THE DOCUMENTS:
Declaration On Future Generations
Section 5 of the Declaration - it says equity, not equality. Cute on them to think we wouldn’t catch that ;)
OK, we all know that this vapid gibberish masks the most comprehensive and totalitarian enslavement the mind of man, or his hand (metaphoric gender, here) has ever conceived. So here is my question to you, James, your readers, new and old and everyone else: Given that there is, right now, at this very moment, a bill before the US Congress entitled the "Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S: 3428) and
Given that its passage with a super majority to override the inevitable Oval Office veto will be necessary to enact this legislation and
Given that the disastrous Pact for the Future is slated for adoption by the UN General Assembly on September 23, 2024, and
Given that continued membership in the UN or any of its subsidiaries, such as the WHO, gives that organization power to work its destructive impact on every aspect of society,
Why are you, IOJ, and everyone you can reach and activate not working with every ounce of fervor and might that you can possibly muster for the passage of this Act?
As you well known you can go to https://PreventGenocide2030.org and take the Ten Million Patriot Challenge (it will take about 10 million people demanding that Congress pass this Act to make it happen, according to my strategic analysis).
There are 6 easy, effective and quick steps to that Challenge. If you do not want to use the steps at PreventGenocide2030.org, write your own letter to your Congressmen and women, call them, alert your Circle of Influence and mobilize support for it.
I cannot imagine not supporting this legislation vigorously as an opponent to globalization and the globalist' agenda.
This is a litmus test moment. Either you are working to get out of the whole damn UN Death Machine, or you are working to let it triumph and destroy humanity from the DNA outward. There is, sadly, no longer an intermediary position. 10 Million Patriot Challenge: https://PreventGenocide2030.org