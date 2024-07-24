The timing is interesting of finally dropping the covid shot mandates because the VP of Costa Rica Mary Munive, who is also the Health Minister, was hearing an earful from Interest of Justice on the illegality of covid “vaccines”. We are asking for a private hearing due to how sensitive the issue is. Next thing, while awaiting our answer, we hear she dropped the covid vaccine Mandates.

Mary Munive really, really loves vaccines, and is now promoting a 100% injection rate of all “normal” vaccines as requested by WHO/PAHO 2 months ago, so this is interesting.

Rodrigo Chaves' government repealed the mandatory nature of the Covid-19 vaccine for the entire population by decree 44559-S on July 17, 2024, which repeals article 2 of decree 42889-S and its reforms, including its mandatory nature for children.

Look, this isn’t Costa Rica’s first Rodeo dropping the mandates. The President stood side by side to the Health Minister and said so long ago on August 4th, 2022 that “the commissions like to push for unusual things in our country” and “they want us to be like these other countries that do not respect peoples freedom to choose”. (listing Ecuador, Vatican and naming other wrongdoer mandating countries, allegedly not wanting to join their wrongdoing). The President said on that day that the covid vaccine mandates were dropped and we went so far as to say “Costa Rica’s people are not like cattle that you beat with a stick and force to get vaccinated”.

From 2022 - President and former Health Minister making covid vaccine mandates illegal - this was in 2022, but not actually solved until now. Thank goodness it’s over:

Unfortunately the President has little power and the Vaccine Commission won by reinstating the mandates about 2 weeks after. We think that Canada’s Trudeau visited Costa Rica on Vacation to put on the Young Global Leaders type of pressure. We presume there were some talks among leaders and Chaves was told to get in line. Chaves has not spoken out against vaccines since…. Until now.

The mandates are over but there is still current interest in our contentious process that is ordered by the Appeal court November 9, 2023 in our Nuremberg Code case. We challenge the issue of the inclusion of the disease covid-19 (and covid-19 vaccine) in the universal basic public scheme of Costa Rica (article 1 of the same decree), which we contend is totally illegal and constitutes an attack with biological agents known to cause harm, and administered without informed consent of that harm, a crime against humanity.

Below is from the decree dropping the Mandates and the reason is so lame:

Everyone is already shot way up to high hell, because we went crazy with over vaccinating, so what’s the point to continue mandates…

WHO document of June 17 says it’s finally cool to stop forcing people to take the WHO authorized experimental product

See Decree excerpt:

8.- That in the ordinary session No. 11 of June 27, 2024, the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology agreed that "Given the current conditions cited by the Directorate of Health Surveillance, by way of office N subparagraph MS-CNVE-106-2024, in relation to the behavior of the COVID-19 disease and its variants in the whole population, and the document of the World Health Organization (of 17 June 2024), this Commission considers it appropriate to withdraw what concerns the vaccination against COVID-19 indicated in Executive Decree N 43971 of 27 March 2023." 9.- That by virtue of the fact that Executive Decree N subparagraph 42889-S of 10 March 2021 of repeated appointment was promulgated because of the health situation caused by the COVID-19 disease, which has ceased, it is considered that this Executive Decree should not be submitted to the process of public consultation because it does not fall within the cases referred to in article 361 of Law N 6227 of 2 May 1978 "General Law on Public Administration," as it consists of a derogation.

Costa Rica VP & Health Minister Mary is the same bad ass who told WHO to shove it on the pandemic treaty - But her reason was because the pandemic treaty process itself is so contentious that now no one trusts them all and its hurting vaccine uptake…

Well, at least Costa Rica isn’t forcing the damn biological agents into their children, government and health workers arms any longer… All was without informed consent and all was unnecessary.

It breaks our hearts and is why we are working so hard to finish the main case and criminal case, which are about a month or two from filing - IF we can get it funded!

For those interested in our cases and where we are at:

