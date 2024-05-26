Breaking: Nuremberg Hearing Costa Rica is confirmed to be resuming shortly, after a lengthy break of drafting (and raising funds, which we are still short for, hence the annoying and pathetic S-L-O-W-N-E-S-S of getting this case back into court in a timely manner).

We have finally received our second rough draft from the lawyers ! Many of you will be thrilled : )

It’s now up to IOJ to add in the final details to finish and file, and this is NOT a super fast or easy task, but we are TOTALLY UP TO THE TASK AND WE ARE ON IT.

IOJ’s Donation Drive is on again to get to the next stage! It’s time to get this very important case done, filed and paid for to prove the covid shots are NOT vaccines, but are illegal experiments! Everyone who helps us is absolutely receiving good karma and paving the way for real work to be done to tackle the non vaccine gene therapy experiments globally sold by WHO as vaccines to prevent or curtail an alleged pandemic.

Stop Crimes Against Humanity Legal Fund

We REALLY hope you will help continue to support IOJ while we are finishing the main case, which is to be filed in the Administrative Contentious court asap.

This unique Administrative Contentious court is recently designed by the new Constitution Article 49 to stop abuse of power of the Administrative state & at the minimum protect rights. If any court will work it is this court, which has already prosecuted former Presidents and top officials, and already ruled against the covid vaccine mandates for children, not once, but twice.

Yes, this court has proven it will stop an illegal act of vaccine administration, twice, at the height of the covid vax excitement, late 2022 to mid 2023 mind you.

Isn’t is just way, way, way too bad that the attorney Arcelio is controlled opposition and ACTUALLY told the only Costa Rica court with real power to stop the shots that “it is ok to have on the market while experimental, so long as they don’t mandate it to kids up to 12, then he asked to stop mandating for kids 12 and up” (no adults were protected from the same mandates) |

IOJ is EXPANDING that argument to demand the State take it out of the lawful vaccine schedule, and take it off the market entirely, because its illegal.

IOJ is working super hard to undo the non vaccines in Costa Rica’s immunization schedule after the crappy controlled opposition attorney told the judges is OK to keep them on the market & in the law. The judges even mentioned in the ruling that Lawyer Arcelio told them that, and also noted they could not expand their ruling to over 18 because the Lawyer did not ask the court to examine anything other than mandates for kids. Sigh. Controlled opposition SUCKS.

On November 9, 2023 the Appeals court ruled that IOJ does have a valid case which they said we can refile. We are citing Nuremberg Code to stop the non vaccine experiments administered with no informed consent of inherent toxicity, and this time the lower court cannot dismiss our case without hearing and reviewing our expert witnesses evidence and testimony first.

The higher court is literally ORDERING the lower court to hear testimony of scientific experts Sasha Latypova, Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Professor Norman Fenton, and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, etc. Yay!

We would expect after hearing the experts testimony that all hell will break loose and we will obviously win. We mean this, our case is air tight and the laws are right here in Costa Rica to easily win this case.

So that is the latest Nuremberg Hearing update - IOJ will be SLAMMED to try to get this done in a prompt and very solid manner to file it and start again. This time we are going to be heard, backed by our bad ass lawyers and we will inevitably win justice for humanity, victims AND for the censored scientists that were trying to warn & protect life, denied their right to participate in science and policy. We need to stop this attack and protect future generations from the same type of abuses we are dealing with.

Share

Stop Crimes Against Humanity Legal Fund

Leave a comment

PLEASE SIGN AND SHARE THIS CRITICAL LAST MINUTE PETITION DEMAND - Legal Dispute WHO MUST Settle by their own rules!

Hot off the press:

OUR LATEST & GREATEST DEMAND TO STOP IHR AMENDMENTS:

Sign here: https://whowatch.org/illegal-ihr-amendments

More Juicy Articles From IoJ: