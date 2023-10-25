Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Oct 25, 2023

"Help IOJ Set WHO Straight"

The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.

There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
Oct 25, 2023

All Countries must demand PROOF from the Hall of Records, a receipt, that the WHO is Ratified by the Hall of Records because without this no Country's money will pass through the regulatory system to claim the taxes collected go through to the WHO and are placed in good faith for the People of the World. Proving to us it is or is not a Racketeering organization. Why would we pay into a non legitimate organization non-profit or not? I know they cannot provide this as they have been dis-regulated and disbanded and are using "private" monies to keep them afloat in disguise as a legitimate business. Where is the receipt????

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