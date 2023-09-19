Dear trusted family, friends, associates, colleagues and interested bibliomaniacs, Interest of Justice has officially served the delegates, Human Rights Office and Secretary General of the United Nations to so that the people of the world, vulnerable and marginalized stakeholders can be heard.

IoJ previously called the United Nations on September 18, 2023 to obtain the correct procedure and direction to commence correspondence in which to send the cease and desist letter/ notice and demand, and to stop the UN Political Declaration. IoJ was advised that the Human Rights Division has the ability to waltz in on the entire summit to serve the notice upon all of the delegates whom are making the decisions for the international community.

Lets see what happens!

Share

Donate To IoJ's Stop SDG's Summit Work

Read the URGENT communications below:

URGENT REQUEST FOR COMMUNICATION TO SDG SUMMIT 2023 REGARDING INVALIDITY OF UN POLITICAL DECLARATION WHICH VIOLATES JUS COGENS

To:

United Nations Human Rights OHCHR

Secretary General António Guterres

September 19, 2023 Dear Friends,

We are vulnerable marginalized primary stakeholders that require assistance regarding the following serious breaches of international obligations owed erga omnes.

This special proceedings communication involves:

Past human rights violations - which is the object of a letter of allegation of serious undue experimentation both psychological/scientific and medical that the WHO ethics refuses to attend;

On-going or potential human rights violation - which is the object of this urgent appeal;

Concerns relating to bills, legislation, policies or practices that do not comply with international human rights law and standards. 1

Is there any kind of URGENT mechanism to complain or notify the SDG Summit (prior to the adoption and signing tomorrow, September 20, 2023) that the the UN Declaration is absolutely null for violating jus cogens? Our organization requires extra assistance to apply for an emergency injunction, or some way to interpose between the UN and States who are adopting the UN Political Declaration September 20, 2023, contrary to scientific, ethical and legal norms and obligations. There are a number of policies and measures being adopted in the UN Political Declaration which we repeatedly contend are absolutely null and manifestly illegal. We are concerned the SDG Stimulus is unscientific, disproportionate, unnecessary and overly ambitious to the point of fiscally reckless. We keep asking for a hearing to provide actual due process for all stakeholders such as ourselves (IOJ is recognized by INB as relevant and interested stakeholders) to participate, but the WHO & UN won't ever respond for 1 1/2 years, which omits our ability to provide UN the relevant information and criticisms we wish to share. We are taking a course in science diplomacy and require some way to dispute scientific presumptions underlying the SDG Stimulus and UN Political Declaration. Who do we ask for a hearing to debate facts, law and science and how/where do we ask? We have multiple unanswered notice of criminal, legal and ethical claims filed in WHO ethics department against the WHO and WHO DG Tedros, et al. We need to speak to Guterres or the board about the UN obligation to fire WHO DG Tedros and waive his immunity as a right and duty. Whom is in charge of WHO ethics unanswered complaints for serious breaches of international obligations to human rights owed erga omnes? We require an appointment with the WHO DG's superior to review, attend and resolve our many unanswered complaints and notices of claim regarding WHO DG's breaches of duty 2

and therefore UN serious breaches of international obligations. These issues are unresolved whilst UN barrels forward in error to adopt more health policy under Tedros direction and control that is legally and ethically invalid in the Political Declaration.

The UN Political Declaration is written in a way that is biased towards scientific presumptions of a climate emergency and essentially states that there are civil society and legislative obligations to believe and act upon UN's unproven presumption of a climate emergency and support Agenda 2030. This is persecutory to CSO's such as our own Stop Agenda 2030 institute and ensures our voicelessness and lack of participation onto the future. If The UN political declaration is adopted September 20, 2023 without debate of the substantive issues we raised in many writings, our organization will be irreparably injured by never having had due process on many pertinent topics, despite many attempts over a year and a half to warn the UN and member States of the invalidity of many provisions on the table tomorrow. See oral presentation to HHS OGA of unanswered WHO ethics complaints for serious undue experimentation with case numbers: https://rumble.com/v2lwy0c-ioj-speaking-truth-to-power-exposing-w.h.o.-crimes-may-3- 2023-hhs-stakehold.html also see lengthy attempts to participate which were insufficient to impart data and knowledge we wish to share: https://rumble.com/c/c-1567585. Furthermore, Member States and the international community as a whole will be injured for adopting wholly unsustainable and unnecessary agreements that affect commerce and will restructure society in violation of jus cogens peremptory norms that uphold non derogable rights, and these human rights violations will be adopted as new practices, bills or legislation without a risk insurance, risk analysis, compelling public interest test, harmonization of definitions and without consent of the governed. 3

Please use the communications and special procedures to:

- Draw the attention of Governments and others on the alleged human rights violations on the illegality of the UN programs for information management and experimental covid-19 vaccine biological agents unproven novel vaccine interventions outside clinical trials;

- Ask all decision makers at the SDG Summit to ensure that the violations of lack of participation and serious undue experimentation UN programs & similar policies in the UN Political Declaration are prevented, stopped, investigated, or that remedial action is taken;

Notice: The demand below is signed by over 1000 people internationally whom reject the UN Political Declaration and SDG stimulus because we have been denied due process and our right to meaningful participate.

https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration/#content12261

Addressed to:

All Global Decision Makers & Delegates UN Secretary General

Regarding the UN Political Declaration and FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE to be adopted September 20, 2023

Be it known:

We, the vulnerable marginalized primary stakeholders affirm our commitment to the unequivocal rules of science as a main part of the global health security apparatus.

4

The people have the right to a hearing for UN to show us the science. The right to a hearing becomes critical when the governments are acting to limit human rights, as is currently underway through UN instruments and the new legal frameworks being created such as the UN Political Declaration.

During the 2020 -2023 WHO PHEIC and covid-19 declared pandemic emergency, human rights experts working within the WHO found that human rights were limited unnecessarily and unethically. Understanding these limitations to human rights were not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation, according to science. Instead, the limitations to rights arose due to countries being bound by IHR 43 to legally but unethically follow WHO contentious and debatable “technical” and "information management" recommendations. Many experts were censored and persecuted for expressing their opinion that WHO is engaging in scientific fraud at worst or at best relying on clear misinterpretations of law and UN over-alarmism.

We affirm it is time the public officials show us the science or the courts should issue precautionary measures against all UN Programs regarding pandemic preparedness and response or "UN information management".

We reaffirm our commitment to demand the UN prove science for all 17 SDG's prior to signing any political declaration which seeks to effectively implement the 2030 Agenda and its SDGs and uphold all principles enshrined in it.

The 2030 Agenda remains as an unproven societal intervention and overly ambitious experiment based on the UN overarching roadmap for achieving sustainable development and overcoming the multiple crises that UN claims we face, but has still yet to prove through conclusive science.

The UN is stepping up our efforts to fight against racism, all forms of discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, stigmatization, hate speech at all levels, through cooperation, partnership and inclusion and respect for diversity, which so far has been disastrous for human rights as UN

5

is directing and controlling a global persecution and censorship regime that discriminates and stigmatizes any scientific disagreement with the WHO, and will likely consider dissent as "dangerous and punishable hate speech". The UN only includes those who agfree with their agendas. HoneyedwordscannothidetheUNisdirectingandcontrollingpersecutionofthosewho protest their agendas

Global governance for the common future. The idea of a "world Commission" for a centralized global governance on environmental sustainability issues must be questioned by peer reviewed studies of the best scientists outside of "The World Commission", to avoid conflicts of interest. The recognition that the many crises facing the planet are interlocking crises that are elements of a single crisis of the whole and of the vital need for the active participation of all sectors of society in consultation and decisions relating to sustainable development is ill-equipped and merely a concept not proven by real science.

Universal Health coverage is the foreordained lead into a ill-fated socialist agenda using international law to ones own benefit to gain at the whim of funders for a one health agenda and is being opposed by millions of people, accredited health professionals and scientists worldwide. having a centralized information database connected to a pre programmed artificial intelligence system is a very dubitable goal and should be cautioned.

Peace and security cannot be realized through SDG's; and it is a false presumption by UN that peace and security will be at risk without sustainable development. We reaffirm the need to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies that provide equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights including the right to development, on effective rule of law and good governance at all levels and on transparent, effective and accountable institutions without the UN Agenda 2030 and SDG unnecessary and unsustainable financial commitments.

The 2030 Agenda remains a private unproven intervention in which UN is exploiting the children and youth of today so that they may act as propagandists and alarmists, pushing UN financial

6

proposals in an absence of science, as critical agents of change an-d torchbearers of the 2030 Agenda for current and future generations.

We acknowledge the essential role of national parliaments in ensuring accountability for the due process by facilitating scientific hearings for the long list of disputed UN science presumptions prior to the effective implementation of the UN SDG goals and commitments under the 2030 Agenda.

Affirming the need for hearings with the dissenting scientific community to ensure a non biased evidenced-based approach to evaluate the necessity, proportionality, feasibility, legality, risks and legitimacy of the highly contentious UN SDGs.

Recognizing the Addis Ababa Action Agenda https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/financing-for-development/ budget is overly ambitious, unsustainable and based in a myriad of unproven presumptions regarding vaccines and climate change, among other unproven UN presumptions.

We are concerned about the persistent and long-term impacts from the spurious and wholly unscientific COVID-19 pandemic declaration of emergency not in good faith, which is not substantiated by science, in which the WHO used a faulty PCR diagnostic which creates overwhelming false positives to usher in a state of fear and limitations of rights that caused years of continued poverty and widening inequalities, and the multiple interlinked crises that are pushing our world to the brink, particularly in developing countries and for the poorest and most marginalized.

We reject Article 43 of the IHR which mandates that when science is limited, as in any novel or emergency situation, States "shall base their recommendations upon" WHO guidance and private organizations information, much of which is based on deception, disinformation, scientific cherrypicking and modeling manipulation, coersion and threat of global catastrophe if the UN is

7

not abundantly funded. The reliance on the void IHR provision which forces States to use limited and biased information to make emergency recommendations upon is an international security threat and the IHR, as well as all amendments are hereby rejected for having caused damages during covid-19 declared emergency and beyond.

Climate change is not proven to be the source of biodiversity loss, desertification or harm, instead, it is pollution, including plastic, air, and chemical pollution, that threaten planet and people rather than an unproven climate issue.

We acknowledge that the unscientifically COVID-19 declared pandemic produced valuable lessons about how UN and Health Ministries are lobbied by Big Pharma and other WEF capitalist stakeholders who profit from emergency declarations, to work together to fast-track health, science, technology, and innovation and digital transformation for sustainable development, in a way which violates WHO MEURI ethical framework by being contrary to ethical obligations.

We remain diligent to the threats of gain of function or dual use research being embedded into the UN Political declaration and the FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE.

We firmly denounce and reject the reckless FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE that aims to "Promote the fair, equitable and timely sharing of benefits arising from the use of pathogens, sequences or any other materials, with pandemic potential through a multilateral system taking into account relevant national and international laws, regulations, obligations and frameworks, in line with the work being undertaken in other relevant areas and by other United Nations and multilateral organizations or agencies, particularly the ongoing discussions of the International Negotiating Body and Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) in Geneva"

We firmly reject the UN overreaching their authority in the FINAL TEXT FOR SILENCE PROCEDURE ('PP24. _Express concern that health-related misinformation and disinformation

8

negatively impacted routine immunization services globally, particularly affecting children under the age of 5, and in this regard emphasize that routine immunization is one the most efficient and cost-effective public health interventions with the greatest reach and demonstrated health outcomes, that play a crucial role in preventing pandemics and other health emergencies;’) This clause is rooted in baseless presumptions which require a hearing to dispute; it also allows for UN to exercise authority not granted, to regulate the right of free opinion. This expansion of authority to UN to limit non derogable rights is unsustainable because it allows for the monopolization of health information, forcing States to base determinations on biased or false information, to the benefit of the UN's procurement suppliers; the dissenting scientific community, victims of the interventions, whistleblowers of government cover-ups and research misconduct can be censored to create a false health narrative and this must be avoided to preserve fundamental basic freedoms which are UN's duty to protect, not to violate by using labels and terms of art.

Thank you for your prompt assistance in this serious matter and appreciate all of your help working with us to in order to protect the public health and safety.

Cordially,

Interest Of Justice,

Dustin Bryce,

+1 323 244 2960

contact@interestofjustice.org

www.interestofjustice.org

9

Signed sealed and delivered!

Download document:

To United Nations Ohchr:sg September 19, 2023 294KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PS: ALERT! TODAY IS THE LAST DAY BEFORE THEY SIGN THE POLITICAL DECLARATION!

Sign unless you WANT permanent covid lockdowns, forced vaccines and masks 24/7.

SIGN HERE: https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/unpoliticaldeclaration

Share

We rely on readers support like yourself to fund our critical work for humanity. If IOJ does not do this work who will? We really need your support to continue to impede the establishment of the NWO. Are you a child of light like us? Please join in support of IOJ’s key missions right now to help us stop the UN Agendas and stop the experimental covid-19 shots in the Nuremberg Public Hearing ordered by the Costa Rican judge November 9, 2023 where IOJ, Dr. Yeadon and other experts will testify to finally prove the experiments violate biomedical research laws that prohibits serious undue experimentation, including the Nuremberg Code and must be taken off the market entirely.

Donate To IoJ's Stop SDG's Summit Work

Recent related articles: