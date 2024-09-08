We Actually Get To Report Some Good News On The Summit Of The Future!

(To be clear, things still could go either way on the lead up to Summit of the Future - but for now this is EXCELLENT news to our ears!)

The THREE documents that U.N. attempted to accelerate were throttled!

The BIG threat of rushed through new norms that would enslave humanity is delayed - the countries refused to let UN push them through last week by using Silence Procedure consensus. Be advised the three documents may still pass in Summit of The Future in 2 weeks

Sharing The GOOD NEWS - There is no agreement on all three documents, YET:

UN imposed silence procedures to try to force a deal on all 3 documents being negotiated to adopt in the Summit of the Future in 2 weeks! Silence is acquiescence. Object or agree! “Silence procedure” At the end of negotiations on a resolution, when a tentative agreement has been reached, delegations may need to get final approval from their governments. The draft resolution is declared to be“in silence procedure” for a specified time. If no Member State puts forward an objection by the given deadline, the draft text is considered “agreed.”

First, we learned the Declaration on Future Generations went into Silence Procedure and helped organize an immediate response! That worked to break the first Silence Procedure on that document, but UN was accelerating and put the other two documents under Silence Procedure. We sprang into action to make a form for people to write in before the deadline to urge countries to break silence on Pact For the Future. Today we get to report it worked and Pact For The Future Silence Procedure is broken, along with all 3 documents that were not agreed by consensus, as explained below!

The following message has been circulated on behalf of the Co-Facilitators on September 4:

“Please be advised that silence on the Rev.3 has been broken. Delegations are invited to informal consultations at the ambassadorial level on Wednesday, 4 September at 11 a.m. in conference room 2. There will be no opportunity for general comments; each of the paragraphs on which silence was broken will be discussed in turn.”

Notice: when we find out which paragraphs are not agreed upon in the Pact for Future we will let you know!!

OK SO NOW WE KNOW….

Pact For the Future was NOT agreed upon so far - apparently some country(s) spoke up to break the UN imposed Silence Procedure, thank goodness!

We were pretty nervous to be honest! See us freaking out below - and read the draft text of Pact For the Future the countries just refused to accept last week!

“Please be advised that silence on the Pact For the Future Rev.3 has been broken.”

Also, we kept checking daily for any update on the Global Digital Compact, but until today IOJ couldn’t find anything about when it went into silence procedure.

Update and more good news about the Summit of the Future Documents is below:

Update on Global Digital Compact:

Rev 4 of the Global Digital Compact was released and apparently - without any fanfare or publicity whatsoever - so basically in secret - put under silence until Thursday 29 August, 3pm (NY time).

Silence was broken on a number of paragraphs, including: 8 (a) and 50, 24, 27, 29 (d), 31 (d), 35 (e), 39 (d), 55 (a) and (b), 56, 63, 68, 69 and 74 as well as 11(c), 23(a), 27, 28, 30, 31(b), 31(d), 29(d), 45(b), 56, and 57.

Notice: we are building a Substack to post later today where we are going through the paragraphs that are not yet agreed, where the UN Silence Procedure was broken for Rev 4 of the evil Global Digital Compact. We will return with details later today. Rev 4 Global Digital Compact 264KB ∙ PDF file Download Download For now, posted above is a fresh new copy of GDC Rev 4 for you to download - and we highlighted all the contentious Articles that caused UN Member States to break Silence Procedure for you to make it easy to get involved in these tedious global affairs! Support the teams efforts!

Take notice of this interesting development in our favor:

Consultations are taking place on a number of the paragraphs on a bi-lateral basis for Global Digital Compact.

IOJ public notice: This move to bi-lateral consultations means you BETTER step in and influence your countries delegate pronto - the HIVE mind pressure is off them from previously being multilateral consultations with everyone pressuring everyone else - Below is a list of all UN delegates - you will need to work to find their email, but we got you the list of Delegates - Thanks Shabnam Mohammed!

Heads Of Missions 180KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

[IOJ note - We must be WINNING because the whole point of the Summit is to reinvigorate MULTILATERALISM, but the remainder negotiations will be BI-LATERAL - THINK ABOUT THAT]

“Consultations are apparently taking place on a number of the paragraphs on a bi-lateral basis.”

THE UN PLAN FOR MULTILATERALISM IS FAILING? Looks like we have hope.

Sign Demand Below To Tell Member States and UN To Reject All UN Documents For Summit Of The Future

Link: https://stopagenda2030.org/summit-of-the-future

Thank You For having signed, It worked!

Together we actually are kicking UN’s ass, or at least it’s just getting started and ramping up. Yes dear Humanity, we got the UN Delegates to BREAK SILENCE on the first two documents by speaking up before the vote - Pray & keep fighting for our lives - because we still have a slim chance to win a better future without UN & Globalism!

Below are the actions we took and we are so happy it’s working!

Share

Support the teams efforts!

IOJ has personal interests in preventing the 3 documents to be adopted in Summit of the Future - KEEP PUSHING!

Leave a comment

This is where this post ends, but for the die hards who want to write in - please see the following information to assist you in your efforts to deal with UN:

Also, make sure to sign the 10M challenge to EXIT UN! - Please Support the rare opportunity of two US Bills to fully leave UN - Dr. Rima made it easy for you all to take action:

Sign the petition on preventgenocide2030.org

PS: Everyone’s tuning in to Dr. Rima TODAY - NOON - Join us!

Celia Farber even delayed a group Zoom invite to urge listeners to attend. See post below. We agree and will be there live today. Let’s get OUT of the UN traps where kleptocrat technocrats conspire to sell out and plan for our future!

For The Sake Of People Being Able To Hear Dr. Rima Laibow's VITAL Presentation Today At 12 EDT, EXIT UN NOW--We Start Our Zoom Instead At 3 Pm EDT—Three Hours Later Than Was Planned—NEW ZOOM LINK

For those who want to write in and bitch:

Full List of UN Representatives As of Monday, 19 August 2024

LIST OF PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVES AND OBSERVERS TO THE UNITED NATIONS IN NEW YORK

(with date of presentation of credentials) Protocol and Liaison Service, List of PRs in NY (with date of presentation of credentials), 19 August 2024

*asterisk denotes latest change

AFGHANISTAN Mr. Naseer Ahmad Faiq (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

ALBANIA *H.E. Mrs. Suela Janina (5 April 2024)

ALGERIA H.E. Mr. Amar Bendjama (28 April 2023)

ANDORRA H.E. Mrs. Elisenda Vives Balmaña (3 November 2015)

ANGOLA H.E. Mr. Francisco José da Cruz (31 May 2023)

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA H.E. Mr. Walton Alfonso Webson (17 December 2014)

ARGENTINA *H.E. Mr. Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio (14 March 2024)

ARMENIA H.E. Mr. Mher Margaryan (31 August 2018)

AUSTRALIA H.E. Mr. James Martin Larsen (26 July 2023)

AUSTRIA H.E. Mr. Alexander Marschik (6 July 2020)

AZERBAIJAN H.E. Mr. Yashar T. Aliyev (10 June 2014)

BAHAMAS H.E. Mr. Stan Oduma Smith (10 March 2022)

BAHRAIN H.E. Mr. Jamal Fares Alrowaiei (14 September 2011)

BANGLADESH H.E. Mr. Muhammad Abdul Muhith (02 August 2022)

BARBADOS H.E. Mr. François Ayodele Jackman (21 May 2021)

BELARUS H.E. Mr. Valentin Rybakov (15 September 2017)

BELGIUM H.E. Mr. Philippe Kridelka (10 August 2020)

BELIZE H.E. Mr. Carlos Cecil Fuller (31 March 2021)

BENIN H.E. Mr. Marc Hermanne G. Araba (5 January 2021)

BHUTAN *H.E. Mr. Pema Lektup Dorji (7 June 2024)

BOLIVIA (PLURINATIONAL STATE OF) H.E. Mr. Diego Pary Rodríguez (11 December 2020)

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA H.E. Mr. Zlatko Lagumdžija (6 July 2023)

BOTSWANA H.E. Ms. Glady Mokhawa (22 August 2023)

BRAZIL H.E. Mr. Sérgio França Danese (6 July 2023)

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM H.E. Ms. Noor Qamar Sulaiman (18 February 2019)

BULGARIA H.E. Ms. Lachezara Stoeva (17 February 2021)

BURKINA FASO H.E. Mr. Oumarou Ganou (28 April 2023)

BURUNDI H.E. Mr. Zéphyrin Maniratanga (26 April 2021)

CABO VERDE H.E. Mrs. Tania Serafim Yvonne Romualdo (17 July 2023)

CAMBODIA *H.E. Mr. Tithiarun Mao (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

CAMEROON H.E. Mr. Michel Tommo Monthe (8 September 2008)_________________________________

CANADA H.E. Mr. Robert Rae (31 August 2020)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC *H.E. Mr. Marius Aristide Hoja Nzessioue (28 June 2024)

CHAD H.E. Mr. Mouctar Abakar (02 August 2022)

CHILE H.E. Mrs. Paula Narváez Ojeda (08 June 2022)

CHINA *H.E. Mr. Fu Cong (16 April 2024)

COLOMBIA H.E. Ms. Leonor Zalabata Torres (06 October 2022)

COMOROS H.E. Mr. Issimail Chanfi (4 December 2020)

CONGO H.E. Mr. Lazare Makayat-Safouesse (17 May 2022)

COSTA RICA H.E. Ms. Maritza Chan Valverde (26 August 2022)

CÔTE D’IVOIRE H.E. Mr. Moriko Tiémoko (17 April 2023)

CROATIA H.E. Mr. Ivan Šimonović (16 September 2019)

CUBA *H.E. Mr. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán (5 April 2024)

CYPRUS *H.E. Mrs. Maria Michail (7 December 2023)

CZECH REPUBLIC H.E. Mr. Jakub Kulhánek (15 February 2022)

DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S H.E. Mr. Kim Song (20 September 2018)

REPUBLIC OF KOREA

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO H.E. Mr. Zénon Mukongo Ngay (01 September 2023)

DENMARK H.E. Ms. Christina Markus Lassen (01 September 2023)

DJIBOUTI H.E. Mr. Mohamed Siad Doualeh (24 November 2015)

DOMINICA H.E. Mr. Philbert Aaron (6 July 2023)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC H.E. Mr. José Alphonso Blanco Conde (19 October 2020)

ECUADOR *H.E. Mr. José Javier De la Gasca LopezDomínguez (1 December 2023)

EGYPT H.E. Mr. Osama Mahmoud Abdel Khalek Mahmoud (16 September 2021)

EL SALVADOR H.E. Mrs. Egriselda Aracely González López (21 August 2019)

EQUATORIAL GUINEA H.E. Mr. Anatolio Ndong Mba (7 January 2010)

ERITREA H.E. Ms. Sophia Tesfamariam (5 September 2019)

ESTONIA H.E. Mr. Rein Tammsaar (30 August 2022)

ESWATINI H.E. Thamie Dlamini (05 July 2022)

ETHIOPIA Mr. Tesfaye Yilma Sabo (13 February 2023)

FIJI H.E. Mr. Filipo Tarakinikini (17 April 2023)

FINLAND H.E. Ms. Outi Elina Kalkku (30 August 2022)

FRANCE H.E. Mr. Nicolas de Rivière (8 July 2019)

GABON H.E. Mr. Michel Xavier Biang (18 August 2017)

GAMBIA H.E. Mr. Lamin B. Dibba (16 September 2022)

GEORGIA H.E. Mr. David Bakradze (16 September 2022)

GERMANY H.E. Ms. Antje Leendertse (16 September 2021)

GHANA H.E. Mr. Harold Adlai Agyeman (21 May 2021)_________________________________

GREECE H.E. Mr. Evangelos C. Sekeris (21 December 2022)

GRENADA H.E. Mr. Ché Ajamu Phillip (16 June 2023)

GUATEMALA H.E. Ms. Carla María Rodríguez Mancia (16 September 2022)

GUINEA H.E. Mr. Paul Goa Zoumanigui (17 March 2023)

GUINEA BISSAU H.E. Mr. Samba Sane (16 September 2022)

GUYANA H.E. Mrs. Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (2 October 2020)

HAITI H.E. Mr. Antonio Rodrigue (4 September 2020)

HONDURAS H.E. Ms. Mary Elizabeth Flores (29 April 2010)

HUNGARY H.E. Mrs. Zsuzsanna Horváth (16 February 2021)

ICELAND H.E. Mr. Jörundur Valtýsson (5 September 2019)

INDIA H.E. Ms. Ruchira Kamboj (02 August 2022)

INDONESIA H.E. Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir (4 January 2022)

IRAN (ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF) H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani (07 September 2022)

IRAQ Mr. Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

IRELAND H.E. Mr. Fergal Tomas Mythen (26 August 2022)

ISRAEL *H.E. Mr. Danny Ben Yosef Danon (19 August 2024)

ITALY H.E. Mr. Maurizio Massari (19 July 2021)

JAMAICA H.E. Mr. Brian Christopher Manley Wallace (16 September 2021)

JAPAN *H.E. Mr. Yamazaki Kazuyuki (19 December 2023)

JORDAN H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud (2 September 2021)

KAZAKHSTAN *H.E. Mr. Kairat Umarov (19 June 2024)

KENYA *H.E. Mr. Erastus Ekitela Lokaale (12 August 2024)

KIRIBATI H.E. Mr. Teburoro Tito (13 September 2017)

KUWAIT H.E. Mr. Tareq Albanai (02 August 2022)

KYRGYZSTAN H.E. Ms. Aida Kasymalieva (15 February 2022)

LAO PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC H.E. Mr. Anouparb Vongnorkeo (28 January 2020)

REPUBLIC

LATVIA H.E. Ms. Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes (22 August 2023)

LEBANON Mr. Hadi Hachem (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

LESOTHO H.E. Mr. Matete ‘Nena (6 July 2023)

LIBERIA H.E. Ms. Sarah Safyn Fyneah (13February 2023)

LIBYA H.E. Mr. Taher M. T. El-Sonni (6 January 2020)

LIECHTENSTEIN H.E. Mr. Christian Wenaweser (1 October 2002)

LITHUANIA H.E. Mr. Rytis Paulauskas (25 May 2021)

LUXEMBOURG H.E. Mr. Olivier Maes (15 July 2021)

MADAGASCAR Ms. Vero Henintsoa Andriamiarisoa (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

MALAWI H.E. Ms. Agnes Mary Chimbiri-Molande (13 January 2022)

MALAYSIA H.E. Mr. Ahmad Faisal Muhamad (29 March 2023)_________________________________

MALDIVES *H.E. Mr. Ali Naseer Mohamed (22 May 2024)

MALI H.E. Mr. Issa Konfourou (9 September 2016)

MALTA H.E. Mrs. Vanessa Frazier (6 January 2020)

MARSHALL ISLANDS *H.E. Mr. John Silk (19 June 2024)

MAURITANIA H.E. Mr. Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf (20 August 2020)

MAURITIUS H.E. Mr. Jagdish Dharamchand Koonjul (24 November 2015)

MEXICO *H.E. Mr. Héctor Enrique Vasconcelos y Cruz (30 January 2024)

MICRONESIA H.E. Mr. Jeem Lippwe (24 October 2022)

MONACO H.E. Ms. Isabelle F. Picco (11 September 2009)

MONGOLIA *H.E. Mr. Ankhbayar Nyamdorj (9 July 2024)

MONTENEGRO H.E. Mr. Damir Sabanovic (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

MOROCCO H.E. Mr. Omar Hilale (23 April 2014)

MOZAMBIQUE H.E. Mr. Pedro Comissário Afonso (8 December 2020)

MYANMAR H.E. Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun (20 October 2020)

NAMIBIA H.E. Mr. Neville Melvin Gertze (9 January 2017)

NAURU H.E. Ms. Margo Reminisse Deiye (27 November 2020)

NEPAL H.E. Mr. Lok Bahadur Thapa (01 September 2023)

NETHERLANDS H.E. Ms. Yoka Brandt (2 September 2020)

NEW ZEALAND H.E. Ms. Carolyn Schwalger (4 January 2022)

NICARAGUA H.E. Mr. Jaime Hermida Castillo (18 October 2018)

NIGER *Mr. Samadou Ousman (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

NIGERIA H.E. Mr. Tijjani Muhammad Bande (3 May 2017)

NORTH MACEDONIA H.E. Mr. Ljubomir Danailov Frchkoski (17 May 2022)

NORWAY H.E. Ms. Merete Fjeld Brattested (01 September 2023)

OMAN H.E. Mr. Mohamed Al Hassan (21 August 2019)

PAKISTAN H.E. Mr. Munir Akram (05 November 2019)

PALAU H.E. Ms. Ilana Victorya Seid (16 September 2021)

PANAMA *H.E. Ms. Zoraya Cano (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

PAPUA NEW GUINEA *H.E. Mr. Fred Sarufa (9 July 2024)

PARAGUAY *H.E. Mr. Marcelo Eliseo Scappini Ricciardi (9 July 2024)

PERU *H.E. Mr. Enrique Armando Román Morey (19 August 2024)

PHILIPPINES H.E. Mr. Antonio Manuel R. Lagdameo (07 September 2022)

POLAND H.E. Mr. Krzysztof Maria Szczerski (2 September 2021)

PORTUGAL *H.E. Mr. Rui Manuel Vinhas Tavares Gabriel (19 June 2024)

QATAR H.E. Sheikha Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani (24 October 2013)

REPUBLIC OF KOREA H.E. Mr. Joonkook Hwang (02 August 2022)

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA H.E. Mr. Gheorghe Leucă (18 November 2021)_________________________________

ROMANIA H.E. Mr. Cornel Feruta (16 September 2022)

RUSSIAN FEDERATION H.E. Mr. Vassily A. Nebenzia (28 July 2017)

RWANDA *H.E. Mr. Ernest Rwamucyo (7 December 2023)

SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS *H.E. Ms. Mutryce Williams (15 January 2024)

SAINT LUCIA H.E. Ms. Menissa Rambally (10 March 2022)

SAINT VINCENT

AND THE GRENADINES H.E. Ms. Inga Rhonda King (13 September 2013)

SAMOA H.E. Mr. Fatumanava-O-Upolu III Pa’olelei Luteru (2 June 2021)

SAN MARINO H.E. Mr. Damiano Beleffi (22 August 2016)

SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE Mr. Alcínio Cravid e Silva (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

SAUDI ARABIA H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Alwasil (02 August 2022)

SENEGAL H.E. Mr. Cheikh Niang (12 July 2018)

SERBIA H.E. Mr. Nemanja Stevanović (12 March 2021)

SEYCHELLES H.E. Mr. Ian Dereck Joseph Madeleine (16 September 2021)

SIERRA LEONE H.E. Mr. Michael Imran Kanu (01 September 2023)

SINGAPORE H.E. Mr. Burhan Gafoor (22 August 2016)

SLOVAKIA H.E. Mr. Richard Galbavy (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

SLOVENIA H.E. Mr. Boštjan Malovrh (22 June 2021)

SOLOMON ISLANDS H.E. Mrs. Jane Mugafalu Kabui Waetara (16 June 2022)

SOMALIA H.E. Mr. Abukar Dahir Osman (26 July 2017)

SOUTH AFRICA H.E. Ms. Mathu Theda Joyini (22 January 2021)

SOUTH SUDAN *H.E. Mrs. Cecilia Adout Majok Adeng (12 February 2024)

SPAIN *H.E. Mr. Héctor José Gómez Hernández (19 December 2023)

SRI LANKA H.E. Mr. Peter Mohan Maithri Pieris (13 January 2021)

SUDAN H.E. Mr. Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed (23 May 2022)

SURINAME H.E. Mr. Sunil Algram Sitaldin (4 January 2022)

SWEDEN H.E. Ms. Anna Karin Eneström (6 January 2020)

SWITZERLAND H.E. Mrs. Pascale Christine Baeriswyl (26 June 2020)

SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC *H.E. Mr. Koussay Aldahhak (31 January 2024)

TAJIKISTAN H.E. Mr. Jonibek Ismoil Hikmat (4 June 2021)

THAILAND *H.E. Mr. Cherdchai Chaivaivid (7 June 2024)

TIMOR-LESTE H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes (12 August 2021)

TOGO Mr. Koffi Akakpo (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

TONGA H.E. Mr. Viliami Va’inga Tōnē (5 July 2018)

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Mr. Ordell Cedric Barman (Chargé d’affaires, a.i.)

TUNISIA H.E. Mr. Tarek Ladeb (17 September 2020)

TÜRKİYE *H.E. Mr. Ahmet Yıldız (25 April 2024)_________________________________

TURKMENISTAN H.E. Mrs. Aksoltan Ataeva (23 February 1995)

TUVALU H.E. Mr. Tapugao Falefou (13 February 2023)

UGANDA H.E. Mr. Adonia Ayebare (3 May 2017)

UKRAINE H.E. Mr. Sergiy Kyslytsya (20 February 2020)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES *H.E. Mr. Mohamed Issa Abushahab (15 April 2024)

UNITED KINGDOM H.E. Dame Barbara Woodward, DCMG, OBE (2 December 2020)

UNITED REP. OF TANZANIA H.E. Mr. Hussein Athuman Kattanga (17 April 2023)

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA H.E. Ms. Linda Thomas-Greenfield (25 February 2021)

URUGUAY H.E. Mr. Carlos Daniel Amorín Tenconi (15 October 2019)

UZBEKISTAN H.E. Mr. Ulugbek Lapasov (22 August 2023)

VANUATU H.E. Mr. Odo Tevi (13 August 2014)

VENEZUELA (BOLIVARIAN H.E. Mr. Samuel R. Moncada Acosta (19 December 2017)

REPUBLIC OF)

VIET NAM H.E. Mr. Dang Hoang Giang (25 February 2022)

YEMEN H.E. Mr. Abdullah Ali Fadhel Al-Saadi (20 December 2018)

ZAMBIA H.E. Mr. Chola Milambo (17 May 2022)

ZIMBABWE *H.E. Mr. Taonga Mushayavanhu (7 June 2024)_________________________________

OBSERVERS

HOLY SEE H.E. Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia

STATE OF PALESTINE H.E. Mr. Riyad H. Mansour

So HAHAHAAA… Remember - UN is NOT God. We are Children of LIGHT and we also get to co-create our UNCOMMON and EXTRAORDINARY future! There shall be NO “Common” Future for us.