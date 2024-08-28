We are very glad to hear that the UN Declaration on Future Generations has so far not been fully agreed upon, even after a rushed 72 hour deadline was imposed by UN Silence Procedure.

“Silence procedure” At the end of negotiations on a resolution, when a tentative agreement has been reached, delegations may need to get final approval from their governments. The draft resolution is declared to be“in silence procedure” for a specified time. If no Member State puts forward an objection by the given deadline, the draft text is considered “agreed.”

The United Nations Member States are ONCE AGAIN infighting about agreeing on the new standards for International norms. As a result, the UN Member States and their overlords at UN have FAILED to reach consensus agreement on the “Declaration on Future Generations” in the rare 72 hour Silence Procedure undertaken 12 days ago.

Below we have laid out the entire document Declaration on Future Generations to show you precisely which Articles are already AGREED, and most importantly, which articles the Member States broke the Silence Procedure on.

The Articles that have not achieved consensus are not agreed so far and are now working out the details, even possibly changing verbiage to come to a full agreement on all Articles by the September 22,23 Summit of the Future put on the United Nations to usher all this in.

If the Declaration on Future Generations is agreed upon prior to the Summit of the Future, it will be automatically adopted and signed at the Summit of the Future.

Sign Demand Below To Tell Member States and UN To Reject the Declaration on Future Generations:

Link: https://whowatch.org/rejectdeclarationonfuturegenerations

Help Support This Demand & Legal Work

Are you willing to support IoJ with a generous donation? We need your support as we are only funded by citizens of the world who have a heart for the many causes we fight for. We fight for you and future children!

The document was placed into the “silence procedure” for 72 hours starting on August 13, 2024. IOJ is very grateful that researcher James Roguski found out in the last day and immediately informed us, so we could make one of our infamous legal demands to BREAK THE SILENCE! You all sent about 1500 demands in less than 24 hours and you never know if it makes a difference, but we need to participate and we are very proud of you all for joining us in making noise and proper demands on this.

Share

See the demand from August 15th, & once again - THANK you all for taking real and URGENT action when called into duty- Some Member States did what we asked!!

We even had one misdirected Substacker misquote what a silence procedure is & tell people not to sign - so we had to get the definition to post it and ask people to continue signing! BE THE PERSISTENCE!

Remember: “Silence procedure” means that at the end of negotiations on a resolution, when a tentative agreement has been reached, delegations may need to get final approval from their governments. The draft resolution is declared to be“in silence procedure” for a specified time. If no Member State puts forward an objection by the given deadline, the draft text is considered “agreed.”

The UN has revealed which portions of the text were objected to, but it has NOT (yet) revealed which nation(s) submitted the objections:

Message from the Co-Facilitators of the Intergovernmental Process for the Declaration on Future Generations Reference is made to the message from the Co-Facilitators of the Intergovernmental Process for the Declaration on Future Generations, issued on 16th August 2024, advising Member States that silence was broken on REV3 of the Declaration by several delegations and that further details would be provided in due course. In this regard, Member States are invited to note that silence was broken on the following paragraphs: Preamble: paragraphs 2, 3 and 9 Guiding Principles: Chapeau, and paragraphs 13, 15, 16 and 17 Commitments: paragraphs 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32 and 34 Actions: paragraphs 35, 37 and 38 In light of the foregoing, the Co-Facilitators will consult with the relevant delegations over the next few days to seek clarity on their rationales for breaking silence. Following these consultations, Member States will be apprised of the immediate next steps as the Co-Facilitators endeavour to maintain a concise, action oriented, ambitious and balanced text. https://www.un.org/sites/un2.un.org/files/sotf-letter-dfg-co-facilitators-update-following-silence-procedure.pdf

LET’S GET INTO WHICH ARTICLES ARE STILL OPEN TO NEGOTIATE

(AND WHICH ARTICLES ARE ALREADY SETTLED!!!!)

See details below. More than you ever wanted to know haha….

REV3 Declaration on Future Generations (Mostly agreed - except where Arrow shows bold and italicised)

Preamble

1. We, the Heads of State and Government and high representatives, having met at the Summit of the Future, at the United Nations Headquarters on 22 and 23 September 2024,

They are currently working on approving this!

2. Reaffirming our commitments to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as well as our respective obligations under international law, [IOJ note - NAH - WE THE UN MEMBER STATES CAN’T AGREE TO RENEW COMMITMENTS TO HUMAN RIGHTS AND INTERNATIONAL LAW. Haha - How about we keep IN the part about international law, and ditch the part where we commit to UN and UN’s sneaky Human Rights treaty that allows free speech to be limited for “public health”? - Just our request dear Member States - sticking to it!] 3. Also reaffirming our commitments to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the 2023 SDG Summit Political Declaration, and our pledge to future generations as set out, inter alia, in the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, [Please do NOT agree to renew Agenda 2030!! Arrrrggghhhhh!!!] Dear readers - you DO realize we all have work to do in the next 3 weeks before this madness is adopted right?

4. Cognizant that future generations are all those generations that do not yet exist, and who will inherit this planet,

5. Observing that many existing national legal systems, as well as some cultures and religions, seek to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations and promote intergenerational solidarity, justice and equity,

6. Recognizing that the decisions, actions, and inactions of present generations, have an intergenerational multiplier effect, and therefore resolving to ensure that present generations act with responsibility towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations,

7. Acknowledging that we must learn from our past achievements and failures, and their consequences, in order to ensure a more sustainable, just and equitable world for present and future generations, and understanding the interconnectedness of past, present and future,

8. Recognizing children and youth as agents of change and the need for intergenerational dialogue and engagement, including with and among children, youth and older persons, to be taken into consideration in our policy and decision-making processes in order to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

Help Support This Demand & Legal Work

Share

They are currently working on approving this!

9. Acknowledging that investing in building a strong foundation for lasting international peace and security, sustainable development, the promotion of universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all and upholding the rule of law is the most effective way to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations, [IOJ note - Why couldn’t they agree on this?]

10. Recognizing the complex and interrelated opportunities, challenges and risks faced by present generations, as well as the implications of projected global demographic trends,

11. Further committing to build a stronger, more effective and resilient multilateral system based on international law, with the United Nations at its core, underpinned by transparency, confidence and trust, for the benefit of present and future generations. REV3 Declaration on Future Generations Page 2 of 5

Guiding Principles

In order to seize the opportunity that present generations possess to leave a better future for generations to come and to fulfill our commitment to meet the demands of the present in a way that safeguards the needs and interests of future generations, while leaving no one behind, we observe the following principles:

12. The maintenance of international peace and security, and the full respect for international law, must be promoted in line with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter,

They are currently working on approving this!

13. The pursuit and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, encompassing civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, which includes the right to development, must be respected, protected and promoted, without distinction or discrimination of any kind, [IOJ note - Why couldn’t they agree on this?]

14. The opportunity for future generations to thrive in prosperity and achieve sustainable development must be ensured, including by eliminating the intergenerational transmission of poverty and hunger, inequality and injustice, and acknowledging the special challenges faced by the most vulnerable countries, in particular African countries, least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States,

They are currently working on approving this!

15. The promotion of intergenerational solidarity, as well as intergenerational dialogue, and social cohesion is an indispensable part of the foundation for the prosperity of future generations and, in this regard, the role of families as contributors to sustainable development must be recognized, [IOJ note - What does it mean that the role of families as contributors to sustainable development must be recognized?] 16. A clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, where humanity lives in harmony with nature, must be created and maintained by urgently addressing the causes and adverse impacts of climate change, and scaling up collective action to promote environmental protection, [IOJ note: Enough with the climate scam UN!] 17. The promotion of the responsible and ethical use of science, technology and innovation, guided by the principles of equity and solidarity, is necessary to foster an open, fair and inclusive environment for scientific and technological development and digital cooperation while bridging the scientific, technological, and innovation divides, including digital divides, within and between countries, [IOJ note - By ethical use of science they mean the opposite and pretend an experimental mRNA needle in every arm and digital takeover of information using punishment of the exercise of your rights is for your benefit! - Good on the Member States for not agreeing to these… so far!]

18. The achievement of gender equality, the empowerment of all women and girls, and the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms without discrimination of any kind are necessary requirements for a sustainable future,

19. The full and equal participation of persons with disabilities of present and future generations in society, including the opportunity for them to be actively involved in decision-making processes, is critical to ensuring that no one is left behind,

20. The elimination of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, as well as the achievement of racial equality and the empowerment of all people, are required for a prosperous and sustainable future,

21. An inclusive, transparent and effective multilateral system is essential to enhance international solidarity and cooperation, rebuild trust and create a world that is safe, just and sustainable, where human dignity is ensured.

Commitments

Guided by these principles, we hereby pledge to:

They are currently working on approving this!

22. Promote international stability, peace and security, including by seeking a safer world without nuclear weapons, where conflicts and crises are resolved through peaceful means, [IOJ note - this means UN disarmament - take every gun on Earth and give them to UN]

23. Ensure peaceful, inclusive and just societies, while addressing inequalities within and among nations and the special needs of developing countries, as well as people in vulnerable situations,

They are currently working on approving this!

24. Implement policies and programmes to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence, harassment and abuse against women and girls, including sexual and gender-based violence, and ensure women's full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision making in all spheres of society, 25. Eliminate all forms of persistent historical and structural inequalities, including by acknowledging, addressing and remedying past tragedies and their consequences, and eradicate all forms of discrimination, 26. Honor, promote and preserve cultural diversity and cultural heritage, as well as languages, knowledge systems and traditions, and foster intercultural and interreligious dialogue, including through strengthening international cooperation on the restitution to countries of their cultural properties, recognizing that this will ensure mutual understanding, tolerance and inclusion, 27. Recognize, promote and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples, their territories, lands and ecosystems, while safeguarding their traditions, spiritual beliefs and ancestral knowledge, and ensuring their opportunities for participation in decision-making, [IOJ note - nah - we don’t give a crap about Indigenous participation! - rejected.] 28. Undertake comprehensive and targeted strategies to achieve inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, food security, and the eradication of poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, and to combat the feminization of poverty, in order to meet the needs of the present generations, achieve global resilience and establish a more prosperous foundation for future generations, 29. Prioritize urgent action to address critical environmental challenges, as well as climate change and its adverse impacts, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, noting the importance for some of the concept of “climate justice”, and implement measures to reduce disaster risk and build resilience, reverse the degradation of eco-systems, and ensure a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, 30. Harness the benefits of existing, new and emerging technologies and mitigate the associated risks through effective, inclusive and equitable governance at all levels, scaling up collaboration to bridge the digital divides within and between developed and developing countries, increasing capacity building efforts in the field of science, technology and innovation, and promoting the transfer of technology on mutually agreed terms. [IOJ note - this is way to vague to be valid and is subject to gross misinterpretation and abuse- they BETTER NOT agree to this! Good God!]

31.Strengthen cooperation among States in their response to demographic trends and realities, such as rapid population growth, declining birthrates and aging populations, as well as in addressing the interlinkages between population issues and development across all regions, taking into account the needs and interests of present and future generations, including children and youth, and the substantial contributions of older persons to sustainable development efforts,

They are currently working on approving this1

32. Strengthen cooperation among States to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration between countries of origin, transit and destination, including through expanding pathways for regular migration, while recognizing the positive contribution of migrants to inclusive growth and sustainable development,

33. Invest in accessible, safe, inclusive and equitable quality education for all, including physical education and sport, and promote opportunities for lifelong learning, technical and vocational training, and digital literacy, allowing for the intergenerational acquisition and transfer of knowledge and skills to advance the prospects of future generations,

They are currently working on approving this!

34. Protect the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, through universal health coverage, and strengthened and resilient health systems, as well as equitable access to safe, affordable, effective and quality medicines, vaccines, therapeutics and other health products, to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for present and future generations. Actions Acknowledging the primary role and responsibility of governments, at all levels, in line with their respective constitutional frameworks, towards safeguarding the needs and interests of future generations, we will implement, institutionalize and monitor the above commitments, in national, regional and global policy-making by: [IOJ note - we pray that this [non]“vaccine” crap FAILS, FAILS & FAILS SOME MORE! - We really need to protest, PROTEST & PROTEST SOME MORE!!!!]

35. Leveraging science, data, statistics and strategic foresight to ensure long-term thinking and planning, and to develop and implement sustainable practices and the institutional reforms necessary to ensure evidence-based decision-making, while making governance more anticipatory, adaptive and responsive to future opportunities, risks and challenges,

36. Ensuring inclusive and equitable access to knowledge, science and information, while promoting innovation, critical thinking and life-skills to create generations of citizens that are agents of positive change and transformation,

37. Strengthening our systems of national and global accounting, including by promoting the use of forward-looking, evidence-based impact assessments, developing stronger anticipatory risk analyses and using measures of progress on sustainable development that complement and go beyond gross domestic product,

38. Investing in capacity to better prepare for and respond to future global shocks, crises and challenges, and using evidence-based planning and foresight to avoid and mitigate risks, while ensuring that the poorest and most vulnerable do not bear disproportionate costs and burdens of mitigation, adaptation, restoration and resilience building,

39.Undertaking a whole-of-government approach to coordination, including at the national and local levels, on the assessment, development, implementation and evaluation of policies that safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

40. Enhancing cooperation with stakeholders, including civil society, academia, the scientific and technological community and the private sector, and encouraging intergenerational partnerships, by promoting a whole-of-society approach, to share best practices and develop innovative, long-term and forward-thinking ideas in order to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations,

[IOJ note - we like strengthening civil society participation, but are concerned about the cherry picking of globalist civil society entities over grass roots groups - see article below]

41. Equipping the multilateral system, including the United Nations, to support States, upon their request, in their efforts to implement this Declaration and embed the needs and interests of future generations and long-term thinking in policy-making processes by fostering cooperation and facilitating greater use of anticipatory planning and foresight, based on science, data and statistics, and raising awareness of and advising on the likely intergenerational or future impacts of policies and programmes,

42. Fostering an organizational culture that is future-oriented and mainstreamed across the United Nations system in order to facilitate science- and evidence-based decision-making by developing diverse capabilities, including anticipatory planning, foresight and futures literacy, and systematically promoting long-term and intergenerational thinking at all levels,

43. Recognizing the important advisory and advocacy role that the United Nations should play with respect to future generations, we:

Take note of the Secretary-General’s proposal to appoint a Special Envoy for Future Generations to support the implementation of this Declaration; and Decide to convene an inclusive high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly on future generations that will review the implementation of this Declaration during the 83rd Session of the General Assembly and provide updates on the actions taken to safeguard the needs and interests of future generations; and Request the Secretary-General to present a report on the implementation of this Declaration for consideration at the high-level plenary meeting to be held during the 83rd Session of the General Assembly.

*end*

Help Support This Demand & Legal Work

Share

Stay tuned. Stay alert! Stay loud! Stay free!

The “silence procedure” is expected be implemented any minute for the other documents associated with the Summit of the Future, September 22-23, 2024.

READ THE DOCUMENTS BEING NEGOTIATED RIGHT NOW TO BE ADOPTED IN 3 WEEKS AT SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE:

Share

Help Support This Demand & Legal Work

Leave a comment

Sign the 2 US bills to exit UN on Dr. Rima Laibow’s site - preventgenocide2030.org

We oppose United Nations Agenda 2030