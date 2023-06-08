NOTICE: To speak about the treaty you must apply by June 23, 2023 to speak on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The deadline for written comments is July 7, 2023. To speak about the IHR amendments in the the Stakeholder Listening Session on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 you must apply by Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The deadline for written comments is June 30, 2023.

Below is the official information:

IOJ spoke to HHS on May 3, 2023 to protest any agreements at the May 21-30, 2023 76th WHA and we ratted out the WHO DG Tedros for failing to respond to serious charges of serious undue experimentation and crimes against humanity. IOJ explained HHS has NO CHOICE but to exit the un-reformable corrupt WHO.

After we spoke we received the following email which we were asked to share with our networks:

Dear Colleagues,

You are receiving this email because you or a colleague of yours has attended past stakeholder listening sessions hosted by the Office of Global Affairs (OGA) of the Department of Health and Human Services. OGA will be holding 2 listening sessions in June related to US engagement in multilateral entities. If you believe you may be interested in attending these listening sessions, please review the Federal Register notices (here and here) for more details and information on how to RSVP.

We would also appreciate if you could share information about these listening sessions with your networks.

Respectfully,

Office of Global Affairs

Of Course IoJ immediately sent in our RSVP which was recieved:

Thank you for your interest in the Stakeholder Listening Session on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. We have received your RSVP to participate as a speaker. No further action is needed at this time. We will share further information on how to connect after RSVPs close.

IoJ will be speaking & hopes to see you there!

Sign up below:

PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO DIFFERENT RSVP EMAIL ADDRESSES

SPEAK ABOUT THE AMENDMENTS TO THE INTERNATIONAL HEALTH REGULATIONS:

DEADLINE : JUNE 9, 2023

NOTE: The official notice in the Federal Register lists multiple dates for the deadline for potential participants to respond. Do not delay. Respond A.S.A.P.

Notice of public listening session; request for comments.

Office of Global Affairs: Stakeholder Listening Session on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

This meeting is open to the public but requires RSVP to OGA.RSVP1@hhs.gov by Friday, June 9, 2023. See RSVP section below for details.

The session will be held virtually, with online and dial-in information shared with registered participants.

Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP1@hhs.gov with the subject line “ Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the IHR ” by Friday, June 30, 2023.

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Purpose: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is charged with leading U.S. participation in the Working Group on the Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and will convene a Stakeholder Listening Session.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) originally adopted the International Health Regulations (IHR) in 1969. The regulations were amended multiple times, resulting in the current IHR (2005). The purpose of IHR (2005) is to prevent, protect against, control, and provide public health response to the international spread of disease. In May 2021, Member States set up a Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies (WGPR) with the intent of strengthening WHO's capacities and ability to support Member States in the prevention and response of public health emergencies. The WGPR produced a report with key findings and recommendations that included amending the IHR. The United States submitted a package of targeted amendments to the IHR for consideration. These amendments seek to improve early warnings and alerts, transparency, and accountability in a manner that does not compromise national security or sovereignty. Other countries have also submitted proposals that the United States seek feedback from stakeholders on the proposed amendments. The Stakeholder Listening Session is designed to seek input from stakeholders and subject-matter experts on these proposals and to help inform and prepare the U.S. government for engagement with the Working Group on the Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

Matters to be Discussed: The listening session will discuss potential amendments to the IHR (2005). Topics will include those amendments currently under consideration by the Working Group. An Article-by-Article Compilation of Proposed Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) can be found here: https://apps.who.int/​gb/​wgihr/​pdf_​files/​wgihr1/​WGIHR_​Compilation-en.pdf. Participation is welcome from stakeholder communities.

RSVP: Persons seeking to speak at the listening session must register by Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Persons seeking to attend the listening session in a listen-only capacity must RSVP by Thursday, June 13, 2023.

Registrants must include their full name, email address, and organization, if any, and indicate whether they are registering as a listen-only attendee or as a speaker participant to OGA.RSVP1@hhs.gov.

Requests to participate as a speaker must include all of the following:

1. The name and email address of the person desiring to participate

2. The organization(s) that person represents, if any

3. Identification of the primary article(s) of interest

Other Information: This listening session will be recorded for the benefit of the members of the US Working Group on Amendments to the IHR (2005).

Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP1@hhs.gov with the subject line “ Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the IHR ” by Friday, June 30, 2023.

We look forward to your comments on proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005).

Susan Kim,

Chief of Staff, Office of Global Affairs.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/04/13/2023-07812/office-of-global-affairs-stakeholder-listening-session-on-amendments-to-the-international-health

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-04-13/pdf/2023-07812.pdf

SPEAK ABOUT THE PANDEMIC TREATY:

DEADLINE: JUNE 23, 2023

Notice of public listening session; request for comments.

Office of Global Affairs: Stakeholder Listening Session for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) To Draft and Negotiate a WHO Convention, Agreement or Other International Instrument on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.

This meeting is open to the public but requires RSVP to OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov by Friday, June 23, 2023.

The session will be held virtually, with online and dial-in information shared with registered participants.

Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov with the subject line “Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the INB ” by Friday, July 7, 2023.

Purpose: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of State are charged with co-leading the U.S. delegation to the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and will convene an informal Stakeholder Listening Session.

The Stakeholder Listening Session is designed to seek input from stakeholders and subject matter experts to help inform and prepare for U.S. government engagement with the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body.

Matters to be Discussed: The listening session will discuss potential areas that could be included in a pandemic accord to promote pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. Topics will include those found in the current draft of the Pandemic Accord. More information can be found at: https://apps.who.int/​gb/​inb/​index.html. Participation is welcome from all stakeholder communities.

RSVP: Persons seeking to speak at the listening session must register by Friday, June 23, 2023. Persons seeking to attend the listening session in a listen-only capacity must register by Monday, June 26, 2023.

Registrants must include their full name, email address, and organization, if any, and indicate whether they are registering as a listen-only attendee or as a speaker participant to OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov.

Requests to participate as a speaker must include all of the following:

The name and email address of the person desiring to participate The organization(s) that person represents, if any Identification of the primary topic of interest

Other Information: This listening session will be recorded for the benefit of the members of the US Government who participate in the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body.

Written comments should be emailed to OGA.RSVP@hhs.gov with the subject line “Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session 2 for the INB ” by Friday, July 7, 2023.

We look forward to your comments on the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and Draft of the WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Susan Kim,

Chief of Staff, Office of Global Affairs.

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/04/13/2023-07810/office-of-global-affairs-stakeholder-listening-session-for-the-intergovernmental-negotiating-body

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2023-04-13/pdf/2023-07810.pdf

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