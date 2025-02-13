RFK Jr. Confirmed as HHS Secretary, And Chief Science Integrity Officer

The votes were: yay 52, no 48

Watch as he is confirmed:

For those who do not know yet, the HHS Science Integrity policy was just finalized a couple months ago. It thankfully obligates the HHS Secretary to work with “Citizen Scientists” (ummm like us!) and HHS can’t censor any science view ever again under the finalized Science Integrity policy!!

The tides are changing. Law of rhythm. NOTHING ever stays the same.

Scientific Integrity at HHS

Science refers to the full spectrum of scientific endeavors, including basic science, applied science, evaluation, engineering, technology, economics, social sciences, and statistics, as well as the scientific and technical information derived from these endeavors.

- Definition of Science: HHS Scientific Integrity Policy

Scientific integrity plays a vital role in the mission of HHS. Ensuring integrity in science throughout the Department allows HHS to produce high-quality science, communicate effectively with the public, and base critical policy decisions on trustworthy and rigorous scientific findings.

Scientific integrity encompasses, but is not limited to:

Research integrity

Accurate communication of scientific information

Ensuring policymakers have the best available information to make decisions

The HHS Scientific Integrity Policy

HHS has adopted a Department-wide Scientific Integrity Policy - PDF that applies to all HHS employees. The effective date of the Policy is October 16, 2024.

The purpose of this policy is to promote a continuing culture of scientific integrity at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This policy aims to ensure the integrity of all aspects of HHS scientific activities, including proposing, conducting, reviewing, managing, and communicating about science and scientific activities, and using the results of science to inform policy and program decision-making. (Source: HHS Scientific Integrity Policy - PDF)

The Policy outlines the steps involved in the reporting and addressing of scientific integrity concerns, how to handle differing scientific opinions, and various roles and responsibilities relating to scientific integrity. To promote a culture of scientific integrity, the policy also outlines requirements and practices related to seven key areas.

Key Areas of the Policy

The HHS Scientific Integrity Official and Scientific Integrity Council

The HHS Scientific Integrity Official (SIO), a position filled by the HHS Scientific Integrity Officer, oversees implementation and iterative improvement of the Policy and related processes, and serves as Chair of the HHS Scientific Integrity Council. The HHS Scientific Integrity Council is comprised of senior career employees from OpDivs and StaffDivs across HHS. Council members work to ensure consistent implementation of the Policy at HHS and act as liaisons for their respective HHS OpDivs/StaffDivs. Together, the council members and HHS SIO will work to support implementation of the Policy, address questions about the Policy or scientific integrity at HHS, and handle allegations of potential loss of scientific integrity. (Source: HHS Scientific Integrity Policy - PDF)

Additional information about the roles and responsibilities of the HHS SIO and Scientific Integrity Council is available in the HHS Scientific Integrity Policy.

If you have questions regarding the HHS Scientific Integrity Policy or Scientific Integrity at HHS, please contact the HHS SIO. (Email: ScientificIntegrity@hhs.gov)

Hhs Scientific Integrity Letter 1114243 245KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

