Covid is entirely faked. The injections masquerading as vaccines are designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. To those who might say “this is conspiracy theory!” I reply there is a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it. - Dr Yeadon

Today’s comment on our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon’s Telegram deserves a repost:

@DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

I was asked by someone I’ve known for several years who struggles to accept that the horror revealing itself is real. However, to give them their due, they haven’t run away permanently, like some of my cowardly relatives have. My half of the two message exchange. I’m sharing only because, when I read it back, I thought it quite powerfully wove a few themes together. Best wishes Mike

Dear Xxxxx,

I haven’t considered the lethal bunny disease. It’s very interesting.

Whenever I’ve looked deeply enough into anything where the fundamental claim revolves around transmission of an illness, aka contagion, at least in the context of a claimed viral illness, I have always found fraud.

There are so many things that until 2020 I had accepted without question. Had anyone back then told me half of the things I’ve confirmed for myself, I’d have considered them quite mad. This is pretty much how my distant relatives in USA & Australia regard me now, and I’ve found it impossible to show them the basis of my recent understanding. I’m past being concerned about it.

It just isn’t possible to persuade people if they’re unwilling to accept the possibility that they’ve been intentionally misled for very long periods of time.

Here’s a couple of things that “we know for sure”:

1. The USA dropped two atom bombs in Japan.

2. ⁠In 1918, there was a global pandemic of Spanish Flu that killed 50 million people.

Distressingly, neither are true.

It’s by far the easiest to show this scientifically in relation to 1. You really don’t need to read very far, probably no more that the introductory chapter, before realising that we’ve been carefully misled.

https://archive.org/details/Hiroshima_revisited

In relation to 2, there are many questionable sources, but sometimes brute logic can assemble a strong case against it. I now know the Waterson brothers, who for some reason were sceptical about almost everything they were told when they were children.

https://sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sheep-farm-20-msc2-the-spanish-flu-nonsense/

If you find their approach interesting, May I recommend their podcast series on “Huxley’s Brave New World Order: Episode 1 Echoes of the Huxleys”. You can find it at www.sheepfarm.com

I looked closely at the clinical evidence for contagion in relation to acute respiratory illnesses. In my opinion, there’s not only no evidence for it, but large amounts of negative information. I have concluded that these illnesses are neither infectious in nature nor contagious.

This lie is absolutely fundamental to the “Pandemic-Industrial Complex”.

I’ve thought deeply about how it is that we most of us so easily accept the lie. Most people feel sure they’ve caught a cold from someone or given one to someone else. I now have possible explanations that are as good as the contagion theory (& though presented as fact, it is only a theory). They’re quite long to type so I’m not going to attempt that here, but happy to talk if ever you become interested.

So, back to Bunnies. My guess is that, if I was to look into it deeply enough, it would fall apart. It won’t be infectious and contagious, but will probably involve poison of some kind.

I don’t know where you on polio? I’m as sure as I can be that it’s yet another lie. The twin deceptions are (a) that neurological injury from pesticides and industrial toxins can cause clinical syndromes like look exactly like “polio” & (b) “salvation” by vaccination was a combination of changes in use of these chemicals and deliberate alteration of diagnostic labelling, with exactly the same presentation being called “acute flaccid paralysis”.

I think that’s enough for now. I do have a LOT more. Honestly, Xxxx, I would go as far as to say almost everything thats important that we’ve been told is a lie.

Consider statins. I know enough to be quite sure that they never worked & worse, that the industry never thought they did. It’s not a “mistakes were made” situation. I’m almost sure that precisely the same applies in the case of SSRIs as a class.

Scientist look at details, at data, for sure.

But they also look at patterns, trends and prior events. Once you do that, I believe that the conclusion of deliberate deception over long periods of time is irresistible. I’ll finish with vaccines. I accepted the stories about them, too. But I no longer do. The entire facade is fake. No vaccine does what we’re told. Some are more dangerous than others but none work. This has been an astonishingly devious deception. A very successful one. Other dots almost join themselves if you play out the thought experiment. Vaccines are the only category of product that may not be questioned or challenged. If you’re a doctor, doing so will end your career. But even if you’re a lawyer or a dentist, you’ll soon find your regulatory body warning that if you persist, there’ll be adverse consequences for your continuing practice. Why is this? I believe that the deception was set in train a very long time ago because far sighted and deeply unpleasant people foresaw circumstances where particular uses of injectables was to arise. We’re in those times now. Covid is entirely faked. The injections masquerading as vaccines are designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. To those who might say “this is conspiracy theory!” I reply there is a conspiracy. There’s nothing theoretical about it.

I must go now. But you probably know, I hope, that the narrative surrounding “human caused climate catastrophe” and “net zero” are from top to bottom a lie. Not in any way a mistake. A carefully selected lie. There are talks from Nobel prize winners and lifetime climate scientists explaining how none of it is true, not even the basic science is true.

In the late 1960s, a group called The Club of Rome was established. They had several missions, one of which was to select plausible global threats that required global solutions. The idea was ultimately to delete the notion of nations with borders and differing policies. Common threats that plausibly required supranational intervention were carefully sifted. Guess what they chose? Climate change & pandemics. Mistakes Were Not Made.

Best wishes

Mike

see related Telegram post by Dr. Yeadon:

Depressing. How such people look themselves in the mirror is alien to me. Best wishes Mike

