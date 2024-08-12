Genocide vs Crimes Against Humanity - Proving PCR Pandemics and The W.H.O. COVID Crimes Against Humanity Is A Moral Duty
Since Mpox is about to be declared an emergency on Aug 14 if Tedros strikes again we think it is appropriate to discuss the international law and how to define Genocide vs Crimes Against Humanity
How To Stop The Global(ist) Public Health Authorities Ongoing Biotech & Censorship Crimes Against Humanity?
Easy. Sue the WHO for the global attack!
With Mpox incoming in mere days (and lucrative gene and cell therapy experimental toxin deals underway for Mpox “vaccine” interventions) shouldn’t we hustle and get to the bottom of proving the truth that the last fake PHEIC and pandemic was a fraudulent ATTACK directed and controlled by WHO that meets every requirement for a crime against humanity? At least in our humble opinion that’s what we believe.
Below is a video we made to enlighten you all to the key facts as far as how to prove if the government response for covid (or if any widespread and systematic attack) could constitute a knowing and preplanned, well coordinated attack on our rights and the legal requirements to be prosecuted as a crime against humanity.
Let’s all get up to speed on the rules for crimes against humanity because we are all victims and we all know other victims of this attack. It’s awful.
When Interest of Justice says we are hell bent on ACTUALLY suing WHO, Pharma and Member States in a real court to Stop [“public health” biotech - censorship] crimes against humanity, we mean it, because it MUST be done if we care about our collective future and if we ever expect to be fully freed from “public Health” experimentation and the incessant biotech public health attacks on our rights!
HUGE moves about to be made - but ONLY possible with generous supporters that care about litigation to protect humanity from the last and next fake WHO PCR based “pandemic”
Legal Lesson 1
Crimes Against Humanity vs Genocide (Sue the WHO - Isn’t this Important?)
Notice: Text of video is copied below!
The current legal framework outlined in the Rome Statute: Crimes against humanity differ from genocide in several ways.
Firstly, they were recognized during the Nuremberg and Tokyo Trials, which is distinct from the crime of genocide.
Secondly, unlike genocide, there isn't a specific treaty dedicated to crimes against humanity; instead, they're included in various tribunal statutes, such as those from Nuremberg, ICTY, ICTR, and now Article 7 of the Rome Statute.
The definition of crimes against humanity has evolved over time. Initially mentioned in the London Charter and later in tribunals for Yugoslavia and Rwanda, the concept has been refined up to its current form in the ICC. Notably, these crimes do not require an armed conflict backdrop, differing from war crimes and the crime of aggression. This represents a shift from the Nuremberg Charter, which limited crimes against humanity to acts related to World War II, partly due to potential accusations of hypocrisy given the colonial histories of certain Allied nations.
A key distinction between crimes against humanity and genocide is the lack of a need for discriminatory intent in the former. While both can involve similar acts, crimes against humanity do not require the intent to destroy a group, which is essential for genocide.
Most people do not realize that there's no hierarchy among international crimes; all are grave and demand serious responses. This lack of hierarchy means it is often easier to prosecute individuals for crimes against humanity than for genocide, as proving the specific intent required for genocide can be more challenging.
Article 7 of the Rome Statute defines crimes against humanity as various acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack against civilians, with knowledge of the attack. These acts range from murder and enslavement to sexual violence and apartheid, among others. The list is extensive and covers actions that target civilian populations on a large scale.
These acts must be part of a widespread or systematic attack, highlighting a threshold of scale. This criterion was introduced during the Tribunal for Rwanda and marks a change from earlier definitions.
To distinguish crimes against humanity from genocide, remember that the former involves a widespread or systematic attack, while the latter requires specific intent to destroy a group.
In our next lesson, we'll explore the essential elements of crimes against humanity, particularly the concept of a widespread and systematic attack directed against civilians.
*end*
Heads up: Our Sue the WHO - Stop Crimes Against Humanity lawsuit frenzy is kicking into high gear! Expect huge moves over the upcoming days and next 3 months or so.
Over the next 90 days we challenge humanity to take serious action and join us in this very serious global campaign to judicially expose the PCR fraud, fake covid emergency and subsequent WHO public health waivers of research standards for covid vaccines and global censorship for public health as a crime against humanity. Join us. Share this information and initiative to Sue the WHO for covid and public health crimes against humanity far and wide!
Honestly, despite leaning toward GENOCIDE, whichever route gets us the win, i am for that. Crimes Against Humanity seems to lessen the devestating and equally massive diabolical machine that is active in this realm atm, must be vanquished. PERIOD.