What’s this all about? This is a little story about truth, lies and defending honor!

Meryl Nass & Door To Freedom Are Publishing Defamation & Fabricated Lies Unapologetically.

A DUTY To Apologize Promptly Is STILL In Order, But Meryl Says "SUE ME"?

We think Meryl Nass owes us an apology for publishing defamatory remarks she literally fabricated from thin air to destroy us. What do you think? We want the lies removed from Door to Freedoms publication IMMEDIATELY. Do we deserve any respect?

Meryl chimes in she would be “happy to apologize for saying we are scammers but only if we prove we WON cases”???

the proof we won cases is below.

The apology of a narcissist. The apology must be ONLY ON HER TERMS WITH TIME AND WORK FROM US TO CLEAR OUR OWN NAME - and of course, right when we are SLAMMED filing multiple cases against WHO that we promised you all.

She offers to APOLOGIZE, but only if we jump through hoops to defend ourselves from her lies about us with different proofs than her lies. She published that we never filed a case and yet to clear our name she wants us to prove our wins! Its CHAOS.

Meryl Nass and Door to Freedom falsely says we are scammers who NEVER filed a case with your donations. That is just SO offensive and TOTALLY negates our hard work and is willfully ignorant of all our cases we filed, even though she says she “watched us for years”, and one of our cases Nuremberg Hearing was even broadcast live November 9, 2023 (and is on its way back to court after many months of drafting the case).

It is very distressing because Meryl says she will apologize for posting these very defamatory publications, but only if we prove something DIFFERENT, here she insists a higher bar - to not be defamed as scammers that never filed a case ever by Meryl Nass and Door to Freedom, she demands we must give her proof that we won (which we did 4x - see truth and proof below that we are honorable and her statements are FLAT FALSE ABOUT US AND DIMINISHING OUR HARD WORK FOR HUMANITY).

Meryl stretches logic by demanding proof of us winning in exchange for us to get an apology for her FALSELY telling people we never filed any cases with donations because we are scammers, which are notably two very different statements. She published we NEVER FILED A CASE WITH YOUR DONATIONS, when we filed over 45 lawsuits since 2021, and MANY other legal actions, diplomatic actions and much more as well, but she wont apologize unless we prove we filed cases and also won.

That’s mean and crazy in our opinion, but uh ok.

Why wont Meryl Nass apologize for falsely publishing defamation & LIES that we NEVER filed a case and we are “SCAMMERS” and a “FAKE ORGANIZATION? It’s False! Pure Lies!

Door to Freedom & Meryl NASSty -IOJ is NOT impressed with her lack of emotional intelligence

We told her the proof she wants is on our Substack and she obstinately went somewhere else she chose on her own to check if her published lies are true or false. Re-read that.

Think about this - she had NO IDEA if it was false or true, so she offered an apology and then quickly checked our website under construction - and unsurprisingly she couldn’t find any facts (duh, because we TOLD her they are on our Substack, not on the website under construction she absurdly went to)

Meryl is very slow on the uptake, or very conniving and acting willfully ignorant of truth, because she CAN’T FIND INFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE UNDER CONSTRUCTION, SO IT MUST MEAN WE ARE SCAMMERS & it’s ok to lie out of thin air about us and then try to see if what she said was true or false, but only later after blurting out attacks on our honor in published B&W for all her readers to see about us.

It is worth mentioning that she only checked for any fact on us AFTER saying lies as if true and she got cocky saying “sue me” after the facts were not found where she looked. That is really nonsensical because we told her they are not on the site under construction, that let us be clear about, she finally checked only AFTER defaming us…

It started here like all freak outs with narcissists: Perceived criticism.

Meryl surmised Katherine Watt was “Jealous” and we noted maybe “pity” but not jealousy…. Rage ensued!

We left CRITICISM and INSTANTLY narcissistic RAGE ensued from Miss NASSty

Meryl Nass sadly defamed us and discredits her own alleged infallibility. She is flat wrong, just like when she PUBLISHED lies caught by Corbett, that an IHR amendment which had merely been moved was GONE. She published all caps GONE. It was moved. It’s all still false, just like her statements that we are a “fake organization”. FALSE.

What is she smoking?

Meryl Nass offers to APOLOGIZE to Interest of Justice in the NASStiest way!

Here Meryl gets NASSty about James Roguski and Interest of Justice…

If you want a really good laugh, it is an absolute must read : Meryl Nass take on James Roguski & Interest of Justice.

Never laughed so hard. EVER. It’s so lame. Lamest ever.

We have to speak up and call it defamation because its all baseless LIES… Easy to prove lies. Truth is below.

Unfortunately, you can see her lies about us quickly INFLUENCED her reader paul (and likely influenced many others) against us as she discredited our work as “SCAMSTERS”, so he has a “gut feeling” we are phoneys, based on her published lies.

Our co-founder Lady Xylie literally cried. She has c-ptsd from narcissistic abuse and to get mobbed by Meryl Nass & Door to Freedom publicly based on lies from a bully with more power, influence and funding is a lot to emotionally deal with. Its more than you can imagine to have a big influencer like Meryl Nass’s Door to Freedom out to destroy our very small organization that is working so hard against WHO, and our reputation is all we have to go forward with. She wants to take that good reputation from us and we can’t allow that. We also do not deserve that fate at her hands over her false defamatory statements that she, herself had no idea if was true, so she ran and tried to check. It’s so malicious! Its very unfair and very, very, very unkind of Meryl.

Meryl Nass obviously doesn’t care that her readers are calling us phoneys and thinking we are scammers and a fake organization, or that we are complaining to her to please stop the abusive harmful attacks on us based on her fabricated LIES intended to cause harm to our reputation!

Readers, this woman FABRICATED lies about Interest of Justice in writing, then checked AFTER she posted, and wont remove it, saying “sue me”, leaving us destroyed.

Look, free speech is cool and all, but with it comes a responsibility that Meryl Nass is violating, the duty of only printing truth and not publishing false libel to defame her critics.

We don’t have time or money to sue Meryl Nass. That is obscene. Why should we have to waste the resources you bless us with to sue Meryl Nass and Door to Freedom just to clear our name from lies and accusations about us, instead of focusing on the mission of suing the WHO? CHAOS.

We really do want a public apology and for Door to Freedom and Meryl Nass to IMMEDIATELY remove the defamation. This is owed to us by all universal rules of common decency, moral and social order and the law. Its the right thing to do.

For Meryl to bark orders like “sue me” to get rid of her published lies is just wrong on so many levels.

It is worth mentioning that she only checked for any fact on us AFTER saying lies as if true remember the reality is: Meryl only checked for any fact on us AFTER MAKING UP FACTS TO TEAR US DOWN AS SCAMMERS, and says she will APOLOGIZE if she’s wrong. She is wrong! Think about that hard when you want to trust her just because she looks like a nice gramma

What gives? We waited 24 hours and now we dub Meryl Nass “Miss Meanie Meryl NASSty Nass” Thats how we roll.

“Sue me” she demands, “neener, neener”, while Door to Freedom harms literally the only group on Earth filing lawsuits against WHO, Interest of Justice, and yet she is OK with leaving up lies, calling us SCAMMERS and a “fake organization” rather than give us support or offer a leg up to do this work!?? Does she WANT the IHR to be invalidated, because that is us in court fighting that, NOT Door to Freedom, and we need funding, and to be funded we NEED our reputation that she is harming.

She says “sue me”, but our style is to wait 24 hours and just ask you all if she owes an apology.

24 hours is passed and so we have created a poll to reclaim our honor!!!!

The facts Meryl tried to hunt down after attacking us as scammers, are posted below. Truth proves we are in honor. Are Meryl Nass and Door to Freedom in DISHONOR?

We do NOT owe this information AT ALL, but are giving it to clear our name

and TA-DA, to get that public apology Meryl Nass promised IF we jump through her hoops

(bully)

Meryl better grovel - she PROMISED TO APOLOGIZE!!!!! And do we get paid back for the time this took from our work to have to do things HER bully way?

FIRST, Meryl’s BULLY DEMAND: We must give the bully liar our evidence we have actually won 4 cases against Costa Rica Health Minister just for her to clear our name from her own lies.

It’s like RANSOM with our time and energy to have to do this to please Miss NASSty!

Notice: In Costa Rica winning is called “with place”, if you lose its “without place”

NOTICE: To check up on our winning cases in the Costa Rica Constitutional Chamber, Supreme Court, you must first go to the court website link pasted below & put in the case #:

(we are giving you the english translated page): https://pjenlinea.poder-judicial.go.cr/GestionEnLinea/inicio/consultas/consultanumeroexpediente#googtrans(es%7Ces)

All cases we won were in SUPREME COURT, Constitutional Chamber, CR

1. Two Hundred Questions since May 2021 Entry date: 10/10/2021 File number: 21-020206-0007-CO State's date: 11/12/2021 Condition: Declared Partial. With place

2. New Pfizer Amparo Entry date: 10/18/2021 File number: 21-020862-0007-CO State's date: 11/19/2021 Condition: Declared Partial. With place

3. Dr.s for covid Ethics (Dr. Yeadon testified against the Health Minister) Entry date: 08/20/2021 File number: 21-016342-0007-CO State's date: 09/10/2021 Condition: With place

4. Siracusa principles 4 Q’s Entry date: 09/12/2021 File number: 21-018029-0007-CO State's date: 10/01/2021 Condition: With place

5. EXECUTION OF JUDGMENT CONSTITUTION Siracusa Principles Entry date: 12/08/2021 File number: 21-002271-1028-CA State's date: 12/08/2021 - Settlement won

Reminder to Meryl Nass - a deal is a deal - YOU PROMISED TO CLEAR OUR NAME!!! - DO IT IMMEDIATELY PLEASE

Will Meryl REALLY happily apologize? As you can all see by the facts, we are NOT scammers and she spread falsehoods that harm our honor! Apology is in order.

SECOND, Meryl’s BULLY DEMAND: We apparently must give the bully liar our proof we filed at least one court case, proving her published “facts” are FALSE LIES where she falsely MADE UP that we “scammers” who “solicited funds but never filed a case”, then tried to run to our site to see if she was lying and owed an apology.

OK here is Miss NASSty’s proof that she demands from us like a bully, ordering us to prove we filed at least one case to clear our name from her fabricated lies and attacks on our honor!

Experts Dr Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Norman Fenton, Dr Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Janci Lindsay came to testify in our Appellate Nuremberg Code case November 9, 2024. We did raise funds like she noted, so she knows what we use it for, and in fact still need to raise the remainder funds for this case, which is why it is NOT ok to destroy us with lies. Our work is important to the world.

The court ordered the lower court to hear these experts when the case is filed soon, which has taken months to draft because our case is HUGE, and being drafted all while mostly self funding, and here she acts like we are taking from people for nothing or scamming, when we are GIVING our own time and money to do this legal work for humanity.

If we laid out our allegedly “fake organizations” accomplishments it would cause people to be VERY proud, including getting the Comptroller to open a Pfizer contract investigation and getting Costa Rica to disassociate from consensus 2 weeks ago in WHA77, by working our butts off in diplomacy, but Miss NASSty is causing people to think we are “phoney” scammers! Our worth can’t be measured by “proof of cases”.

Please help Interest of Justice get our reputation back and choose yes in our poll, so we can show Meryl that the public also thinks its appropriate for her to issue a public apology for each false statement as well as remove the harmful publications.

For the record, Interest of Justice also urges Meryl Nass to apologize and stop publishing attacks on James Roguski, calling him a chaos agent. Meryl was incorrect about facts she published that caused great harm to the reputation of Interest of Justice. More than one apology is in order for destroying an innocent reputation. We will leave it at that...

Infinite blessings, love and light - Interest of Justice (a real organization, working hard, despite the disinformation being spread by less honorable sources of information)

If you want to support our “fake” organization and help us stop being “scammers”, please help us pay for our next lawsuits to be filed, that way we can redeem ourselves and repent from being scammer losers with a fake organization that never filed a case!

