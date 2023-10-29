There is a court ORDERED Nuremberg Public Hearing November 9, 2023!

Interest of Justice et al vs Costa Rica et al

You are invited to watch live as we ask a judge with power to take the covid vaccines off the market in Costa Rica and globally to stop the shots - sign up at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org to request a link from the court to view live which will be sent a day or two before the hearing. IOJ is still raising funds to cover the costs of the hearing and subsequent full case which must be filed in 15 days after the judge rules. IOJ can use all the support we can get right now to be able to pull this off! Together we really can stop them!!!

Support IOJ Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9

Since the onset of the C19 pandemic, IoJ was wary but also very much on alert just like everyone in the world. But as soon as the signs of questionable facts started to arise in the mainstream, we definitely noticed something wasn’t correct.

We began asking questions and writing the governments and their administrative institutions questions, which led to a series of lawsuits against the Health Minister (we won 4 of those cases in Supreme Court).

This led us to where we are today!

There is only T-minus 10 days and counting for the court ORDERED NUREMBERG HEARING to stop the covid [non] vaccine experiments!

ONE OF THE ISSUES FOR THE JUDGE ON NOV 9, 2023 IS THE FALSE “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” MESSAGING:

Juggernaut Alert:

Our Health Minister testified the covid vaccines are “investigational”, a word defined by law as meaning “experimental”.

Its NOT in dispute that covid vaccines are “investigational, and this is a BIG deal.

Below are 2 links straight from FDA describing “investigational” as experimental, and in December 2022, a mere week after denying out citizen petition to revoke the EUA for all mRNA products, the FDA QUIETLY updated their site to tell the truth that “investigational” (which applies to covid vaccines) means its NOT found to be safe or effective and may cause serious adverse effects

The judge will be red pilled that FDA publicly repeats the lie, “safe & effective” but their website says a VERY, VERY different story:

Content current as of: 12/21/2022 FDA - “Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use. Furthermore, the investigational medical product may, or may not, be effective in the treatment of the condition, and use of the product may cause unexpected serious side effects.” see: http://www.fda.gov/news-events/public-health-focus/expanded-access

4/02/2019 FDA - An investigational drug can also be called an experimental drug and is being studied to see if your disease or medical condition improves while taking it. Scientists are trying to prove in clinical trials:

- If the drug is safe and effective.

- How the drug might be used in that disease.

- How much of the drug is needed. (those are the “tolerance” studies to see how much dosing you can “tolerate” before you die”)

- Information about the potential benefits and risks of taking the drug.

see: https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-expanded-access-and-other-treatment-options/understanding-investigational-drugs

Death is common.

Wheres THAT on the fact sheets for informed consent?

Shout it from the rooftops - Death is a common adverse effect and they do NOT care!

Death is shockingly the #6 adverse effect after 30 days of taking Pfizer BioNTech according to AI analysis of FDA and CDC data on ehealthme.com.

Costa Rica Regulator CONIS illogically testified its not data from here, so it doesn’t apply, despite relying on global FDA and CDC data themselves.

FDA Director Peter Marks says he does not know if the data that death is common is really from FDA or CDC, so he will willfully ignore it.

see: see: https://www.ehealthme.com/vs/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/death/

Remember: DEATH is the #6 adverse effect after 30 days of taking Pfizer BioNTech according to FDA and CDC data

Time to shut the human experiments down! Lets win this Nov 9!!!

Interest of Justice motto is:

“Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE!

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan 'Press On!' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”

― Calvin Coolidge

You are invited to watch live as we ask a judge with power to take the covid vaccines off the market in Costa Rica and globally to stop the shots - sign up at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org to request a link from the court to view live which will be sent a day or two before the hearing. IOJ is still raising funds to cover the costs of the hearing and subsequent full case which must be filed in 15 days after the judge rules. IOJ can use all the support we can get right now to be able to pull this off! Together we really can stop them!!

Support IOJ Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9

