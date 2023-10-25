Costa Rica Court update:

Two Weeks Left Until The Big Hearing

Here is more about the case INTEREST OF JUSTICE VS AGAINST THE STATE OF COSTA RICA, and their corrupt regulators and health authorities where we are asking to take the non vaccine gene therapy experiments off the market.

Share

We are still short of all the funds needed for Nuremberg Hearing. This is a humble non profit labor of love for humanity. Please help IOJ pay the bills for the costs of this monumental undertaking if you are able to help us. We can do this!

Support Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9

The case was filed a year ago and suffered many delays to get to this phase.

The lower court judge was provided proof of 12 registered covid-19 vaccine experiments and that the State confessed it is experimental, which he ignored. The judge also ignored Dr. Yeadon’s (former VP Pfizer) affidavits in the record refuting every lie the judge relied on. The State lied about their own CDC vaccine safety evidence to pretend there were no serious injuries to children & the judge ignored our proof they gave false testimony to misrepresent the CDC data to pretend there is a favorable risk benefit ratio

We are now in the Administrative Contentious Appeal court and a judge with power over illegal Administrative acts and misuse of power.

The honorable judge will be determining if a precautionary measure to take covid vaccines off the market entirely should finally be granted. We believe we will win.

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al

More about this court:

This court is constitutionally created to keep the Administration in the limits of law and at the minimum defend our human rights.

Costa Rica Constitution ARTICLE 49. A contentious-administrative jurisdiction is hereby established as a function of the Judicial Branch for the purpose of guaranteeing the legality of the administrative function of the State, its institutions and any other entity of public law. The misuse of power shall constitute grounds for challenging administrative acts. The law shall protect, at very least, the personal rights and legitimate interests of those governed.

We reminded the court that all people have the right to be free of medical or scientific experimentation and that the use of the unproven novel [non]vaccine intervention outside clinical trials in masses is PROHIBITED AS UNETHICAL, EVEN IF LEGAL, WHICH ITS NOT LEGAL. The court granted the appeal to be heard Nov 9, 2023.

The problem is the courts were all lied to by the Administration that the covid-19 vaccines are NOT EXPERIMENTAL. It appears this is the problem worldwide.

We did manage to be the only ones in the country to get the top official of the vaccination commission and Health Minister to answer an administrative process where they irrevocably confessed in writing under oath it IS INVESTIGATIONAL, a word meaning by law experimental.

Its a big deal for the whole world if we prove this!

It will take the full ordinary administrative contentious trial, which will be long, probably a couple years to resolve the many issues on the merits.

The Supreme Court sent us to this court for “a lengthy discussion” to resolve the many issues.

The action in process that has a court ORDERED hearing for Nov 9, is for a full injunction to stop the covid-19 [non] vaccine experiments with no informed consent and remove the biological agent entirely off the market.

We updated the Appellate court as to new evidence regarding:

FDA new confession that covid vaccines are “not authorized to prevent transmission of sars-cov-2, only to prevent covid-19”, does not match what the Comptroller says: that they purchased it “to reduce spread and transmission”.

FDA giving us a resolution March 29, 2023 to deny our citizens petition amendment, but with no motivation or reason whatsoever and while not addressing the main points of downplaying Maddie De Garay’s injury for Pfizer as mild despite legally meeting criteria for serious. (meaning FDA is helping Pfizer commit research misconduct) as well as not monitoring Vaccine associated enhanced disease and the hiding by FDA of 1223 dead in the post trials (proof of a biological agent - defined as “capable” of causing death or harm to the biological functioning and intent to commit serious undue experimentation)

CONIS giving us a resolution March 27, 2023 lying the covid-19 vaccines are fully approved, therefore not experimental and confessing they are NOT REGULATING the product at all. (breach of function entirely - they are supposed to be the national firewall so FDA and global regulatory failure doesn’t seep into national health)

HHS writing to say they need more time for the reports to DoD on “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine”. (more on this issue next Substack - it gets really interesting and may be cause to win hands down)

Comptroller opens investigation into Pfizer irregularities

Attorney General closes 2 year investigation to agree former Health Minister lied in 6 of our cases inder oath, including about Pfizer being approved, which is false because only Corminarty is approved

SV40 DNA sequence contamination found, so adulterated product, not in conformity with what is required by the regulators

The issue of shedding being admitted in Pfizer docs, and Australian government document about intentional release of GMOs from covid-19 vaccines into the environment, but no environmental studies first

Theres more but we will get into that soon and keep you informed as we countdown two weeks until the Nov 9, 2023 Public Hearing.

Now the court has everything to prove we have a prima facie and very solid case for absolute nullity of the covid-19 vaccines to take them completely off the market.

Next steps will be to get it off the market globally which can all be done within the framework of this single case due to our status as an international organization.

This hearing is step 1. Experts testifying will blow the judges mind and include Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, among others to be announced.

Step 2 is a full trial which we are working on now and must be filed early December after the judge rules (a huge reason why we are still needing to fundraise).

Step 3 is the criminal trials for crimes against humanity which can be done under our Universal Jurisdiction laws once certain things are proven in the Administrative Contentious court that we are currently in.

Justice is coming. Bringing Back Better: This Is The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law

Share

We are still short of all the funds needed for Nuremberg Hearing in two weeks and the following case that will be due. This is a humble non profit labor of love for humanity. Please help IOJ pay the bills for the costs of this monumental undertaking if you are able to help us. We can do this! We can Stop Covid Vaccines Now -

Sign up for court link to watch live at: https://stopcovidvaccinesnow.org/

Support Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9

Leave a comment

Other related articles from Interest of Justice: