Two Weeks Until Nuremberg Public Hearing Nov 9, Court ORDERED By Judge Who Can Stop The Covid Experimental Shots!
Tick tock... the days where human experimentation is just fine and dandy are numbered. Two weeks and counting until judge hears us out about the Nuremberg Code violations of covid vaccines.
Costa Rica Court update:
Two Weeks Left Until The Big Hearing
Here is more about the case INTEREST OF JUSTICE VS AGAINST THE STATE OF COSTA RICA, and their corrupt regulators and health authorities where we are asking to take the non vaccine gene therapy experiments off the market.
We are still short of all the funds needed for Nuremberg Hearing. This is a humble non profit labor of love for humanity. Please help IOJ pay the bills for the costs of this monumental undertaking if you are able to help us. We can do this!
The case was filed a year ago and suffered many delays to get to this phase.
The lower court judge was provided proof of 12 registered covid-19 vaccine experiments and that the State confessed it is experimental, which he ignored.
The judge also ignored Dr. Yeadon’s (former VP Pfizer) affidavits in the record refuting every lie the judge relied on.
The State lied about their own CDC vaccine safety evidence to pretend there were no serious injuries to children & the judge ignored our proof they gave false testimony to misrepresent the CDC data to pretend there is a favorable risk benefit ratio
We are now in the Administrative Contentious Appeal court and a judge with power over illegal Administrative acts and misuse of power.
The honorable judge will be determining if a precautionary measure to take covid vaccines off the market entirely should finally be granted. We believe we will win.
Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al
More about this court:
This court is constitutionally created to keep the Administration in the limits of law and at the minimum defend our human rights.
Costa Rica Constitution ARTICLE 49. A contentious-administrative jurisdiction is hereby established as a function of the Judicial Branch for the purpose of guaranteeing the legality of the administrative function of the State, its institutions and any other entity of public law.
The misuse of power shall constitute grounds for challenging administrative acts.
The law shall protect, at very least, the personal rights and legitimate interests of those governed.
We reminded the court that all people have the right to be free of medical or scientific experimentation and that the use of the unproven novel [non]vaccine intervention outside clinical trials in masses is PROHIBITED AS UNETHICAL, EVEN IF LEGAL, WHICH ITS NOT LEGAL. The court granted the appeal to be heard Nov 9, 2023.
The problem is the courts were all lied to by the Administration that the covid-19 vaccines are NOT EXPERIMENTAL. It appears this is the problem worldwide.
We did manage to be the only ones in the country to get the top official of the vaccination commission and Health Minister to answer an administrative process where they irrevocably confessed in writing under oath it IS INVESTIGATIONAL, a word meaning by law experimental.
Its a big deal for the whole world if we prove this!
It will take the full ordinary administrative contentious trial, which will be long, probably a couple years to resolve the many issues on the merits.
The Supreme Court sent us to this court for “a lengthy discussion” to resolve the many issues.
The action in process that has a court ORDERED hearing for Nov 9, is for a full injunction to stop the covid-19 [non] vaccine experiments with no informed consent and remove the biological agent entirely off the market.
We updated the Appellate court as to new evidence regarding:
FDA new confession that covid vaccines are “not authorized to prevent transmission of sars-cov-2, only to prevent covid-19”, does not match what the Comptroller says: that they purchased it “to reduce spread and transmission”.
FDA giving us a resolution March 29, 2023 to deny our citizens petition amendment, but with no motivation or reason whatsoever and while not addressing the main points of downplaying Maddie De Garay’s injury for Pfizer as mild despite legally meeting criteria for serious. (meaning FDA is helping Pfizer commit research misconduct) as well as not monitoring Vaccine associated enhanced disease and the hiding by FDA of 1223 dead in the post trials (proof of a biological agent - defined as “capable” of causing death or harm to the biological functioning and intent to commit serious undue experimentation)
CONIS giving us a resolution March 27, 2023 lying the covid-19 vaccines are fully approved, therefore not experimental and confessing they are NOT REGULATING the product at all. (breach of function entirely - they are supposed to be the national firewall so FDA and global regulatory failure doesn’t seep into national health)
HHS writing to say they need more time for the reports to DoD on “the experimental biological agent called covid-19 vaccine”. (more on this issue next Substack - it gets really interesting and may be cause to win hands down)
Comptroller opens investigation into Pfizer irregularities
Attorney General closes 2 year investigation to agree former Health Minister lied in 6 of our cases inder oath, including about Pfizer being approved, which is false because only Corminarty is approved
SV40 DNA sequence contamination found, so adulterated product, not in conformity with what is required by the regulators
The issue of shedding being admitted in Pfizer docs, and Australian government document about intentional release of GMOs from covid-19 vaccines into the environment, but no environmental studies first
Theres more but we will get into that soon and keep you informed as we countdown two weeks until the Nov 9, 2023 Public Hearing.
Now the court has everything to prove we have a prima facie and very solid case for absolute nullity of the covid-19 vaccines to take them completely off the market.
Next steps will be to get it off the market globally which can all be done within the framework of this single case due to our status as an international organization.
This hearing is step 1. Experts testifying will blow the judges mind and include Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, among others to be announced.
Step 2 is a full trial which we are working on now and must be filed early December after the judge rules (a huge reason why we are still needing to fundraise).
Step 3 is the criminal trials for crimes against humanity which can be done under our Universal Jurisdiction laws once certain things are proven in the Administrative Contentious court that we are currently in.
Justice is coming. Bringing Back Better: This Is The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law
We are still short of all the funds needed for Nuremberg Hearing in two weeks and the following case that will be due. This is a humble non profit labor of love for humanity. Please help IOJ pay the bills for the costs of this monumental undertaking if you are able to help us. We can do this! We can Stop Covid Vaccines Now -
Sign up for court link to watch live at: https://stopcovidvaccinesnow.org/
Other related articles from Interest of Justice:
Thanks to Interest of Justice and James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Reiterating for newcomers and for emphasis.
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. https://virustruth.net
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
This is from substack : Exposing The Darkness -
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-vernon-coleman-how-ruthless-censorship
~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~
And this is the Working Draft List of health problems (it’s available on this website) which the FDA – and then I – warned about in the later stages of 2020 – before doctors began earning an extra £50,000 a year each by jabbing people with a vaccine which was too dangerous to use as landfill. These are the side effects I warned about.
Guillain-Barre syndrome
Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
Transverse myelitis
Encephalitis
Myelitis
Encephalomyelitis
Meningoencephalitis
Meningitis
Encephalopathy
Convulsions
Seizures
Stroke
Narcolepsy
Cataplexy
Anaphylaxis
Acute myocardial infarction
Myocarditis
Pericarditis
Autoimmune disease
Death
Pregnancy, Birth outcomes
Other acute demyelinating diseases
Non anaphylactic allergy reactions
Thrombocytopenia
Disseminated intravascular coagulation
Venous thromboembolism
Arthritis
Arthralgia
Joint pain
Kawasaki disease
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
That’s the list. Not my list. That was the list the FDA in the US produced. You can find the video warning about all this on www.vernoncoleman.com and dated December 2020.