Consensus On Rushed Pandemic Treaty Is Apparently Much Harder For WHO To Secure Than The WHO 1st Predicted

Duh WHO. Treaties usually take at least a decade to draft and negotiate into agreements!

US Plays Hard Ball Show Of Strength

US is playing strategic diplomatic games folks. US insists they wont sign unless they secure intellectual property rights , one of many things they hope to achieve from the negotiations.

This still could go either way, with other Member States giving in to US subtle demands, but as we said a couple weeks ago, IOJ predicts EPIC FAILURE ON THIS ONE PILLAR of a rushed treaty, because Countries are infighting and these things take TIME to iron out, which WHO is rushing. Plus, it’s void and we gave serious legal notice that you cant agree on void agreements that affect substantive rights. They all know the treaty has a ton of serious human rights, ethics and other issues.

For now, as we near only 4 days to D’WHO’M’s day WHA77, let us all remember the following statements from U.S., a main power player in the negotiations, and main funder of WHO:

"THERE'S JUST NO CONSENSUS ON IT" "I Don't See That Coming To A Conclusion In The Near Term" - Secretary of State Blinken, May 22, 2024

Still Winning On One Front in WHA77:

The Pandemic Treaty Is Really Looking Set To Fail!

BUT… What about the IHR Amendments?

The delegate is REALLY pushing for it all to go through, and as of last week he wasn’t budging, but maybe the treaty is harder to get than the IHR Amendments, as Blinken is explaining, and US will just have to let it go:

The WHO claimed on May 18, 2024 that the IHR Amendments ate mostly already AGREED:

In an historic milestone for global public health, State Parties today agreed in principle on a large, ground-breaking package of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005). These amendments build on over 300 proposals made by countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They set out to improve the ability of countries to prepare for, detect and respond to Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs), and will be part of a package to be put forward to the World Health Assembly (WHA). The WHA takes place from 27 May–1 June 2024. Negotiators will meet again next week to wrap up their work on the few remaining issues that need to be finalised.

https://www.who.int/news/item/18-05-2024-ground-breaking-progress-made-in-member-state-negotiations-on-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations-(ihr)

Share

Mission: Stop weaponized global health.

Pledge support for IOJ's work

Leave a comment

Related Reading: