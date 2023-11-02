There is a court ORDERED Nuremberg Public Hearing November 9, 2023!

Interest of Justice et al vs Costa Rica et al

You are invited to watch live as we ask a judge with power to take the covid vaccines off the market in Costa Rica and globally to stop the shots - sign up at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org to request a link from the court to view live which will be sent a day or two before the hearing. IOJ is still raising funds to cover the costs of the hearing and subsequent full case which must be filed in 15 days after the judge rules. IOJ can use all the support we can get right now to be able to pull this off! Together we really can stop them!!!

This may take some time, these legal processes are not so fast. We filed a precautionary measure last October 2022 and just now finally get to be heard over a year later.

This precautionary measure is basically an injunction placed on the state of Costa Rica to take the toxic experimental product off the market. Our case can and will affect global/international community.

After this hearing, we will have only 15 days to file the main case, which will have a lengthy discussion about the illegalities as well as the detrimental effects of the genetically altering biological substance.

We hope to stop the negative effect of the so called vaccines on the population and also expose the environmental hazards it has caused, including that it affects the DNA or genomic sequencing of mankind! The negative effects can only be stopped by taking it off the market.

It is time to stop the covid-19 [non] vaccine experiment on humanity. Why are the regulators still acting as if everything is okay? Because they have not met IoJ yet in court! Covid vaccine gene therapy unreasonable risks are soon to be exposed and off the market for all! Enough is enough!

Interest of Justice needs your help and everyones help right now!

We have one of the largest cases of the century as we have gathered all of the best high level evidence from the greatest minds exposing the truth. Along with our own EXTENSIVE research, FOIAS and court filings, we cannot forget the other amazing super heroes exposing the truth and putting their lives in mix of the information wars. All of the scientists, doctors, legal professionals, educators, other professionals and citizens of the world who are helping the exposition, we thank you and salute you too for your bravery in the epic battle for freedom and truth!

Interest of Justice is embarking on a long drawn out legal battle since 2020 and still continue to fight to this day! We need financial support right now more than ever!

This is not going to be over night. IOJ just hired a new super lawyer team this morning and we need a commitment of contributions to maintain their sustainability for the next couple few years as we move through the Nov 9 preliminary hearing for a precautionary measure, the administrative contentious trial and then also a criminal trial for global wrongdoers in top levels of government and WHO. The global criminal trial is in Costa Rica. One case for humanity. Please help us meet our goals to maintain the legal efforts we have started on behalf of humanity and make the largest donation you can to help make this happen to pay this top super lawyer team who just amazingly cleared their entire schedule all week to study for the hearing and help us stop the shots in Costa Rica and globally.

Nuremberg 2.23

