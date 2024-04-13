IOJ Got To Advise The US Government About WHO! Watch Our April 11, 2024 Stakeholder Listening Session In Preparation of WHA77 Speeches

For the past 3 years in a row, since 2022, IOJ has attended every HHS OGA stakeholder listening session to advise the US government to run, don’t walk, away from the Pandemic Treaty and IHR Amendments!

Speech by Interest of Justice:

Speech by Free Speech Association:

James Roguski put the bootleg version of excerpts of the 12 dissenters speeches on Rumble. US government does NOT post these sessions online, so most people are unaware that these 12 hero dissenter’s showed up April 11, 2024, to to informally advise the U.S. government about the IHR Amendments and the Pandemic Treaty.

The sound and video quality on Rumble is a bootleg quality, but the hearing was truly historic, and at least James was able to salvage a recording. We accidentally destroyed our own video recording of the meeting, mainly due to Mercury Retrograde MESSING with us big time and causing technical difficulties - but we did get our audio - and was able to sync it to the videos James got, which is why you can actually hear our speeches above…

Every year they cut these listening sessions off at precisely 2 hours. This year they held it open late and asked everyone to speak up before the WHA77 votes that will affect the world and generations to come. Is the US REALLY listening? We will find out the verdict soon in the May 27, 2024 - June 1, 2024.

There were about 15 more names called that had signed up, but sadly they all failed to actually show up and as a result, were not heard.

In activism your voice is only as loud as your effort.

Silence is CONSENT. LITERALLY.

WAKE UP! STEP UP! TIME IS SHORT!

We literally could not do these yearly speeches and such intense legal work against the WHO schemes without community support. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

The WHO and their corrupted Member States need to be sued if humanity wants to stop the shots globally.

Also sign up for Sue the WHO Initiative (Idiot's Guide To EXIT The WHO) if you haven't yet - We are posting the first action to stop the WHO Schemes asap.

We are almost ready to start taking a series of very, very serious legal actions with you all on Sue the WHO Initiative Substack - get ready!

Our speech at the 1st WHO Pandemic Treaty Hearing: