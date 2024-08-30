The WHO is currently harmonizing the Pandemic Treaty to the IHR Amendments that were recently adopted! The next meeting of the WHO INB Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is September 2-4 for informal meetings and they meet again formally September 9-20, 2024 to refine the text of the latest draft.

Help us Sue the WHO!

The Draft Programme of Work was released August 28, 2024 (see below)

Below is the current schedule of Agenda, and the newest version of the Pandemic Treaty. Look below for the ‘program of work draft of the Pandemic Treaty’ which is being negotiated by the end of the year, or worst case the deadline is for WHA78 next May 2025.

The Provisional Agenda for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Organization was released on August 23, 2024.

Provisional Agenda Inb11 123KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

ELEVENTH MEETING OF THE INTERGOVERNMENTAL NEGOTIATING BODY TO DRAFT AND NEGOTIATE A WHO CONVENTION, AGREEMENT OR OTHER INTERNATIONAL INSTRUMENT ON PANDEMIC PREVENTION, PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE A/INB/11/1

Geneva, 9–20 September 2024 23 August 2024

Provisional agenda

1. Opening of the session and adoption of the agenda and programme of work 2. Negotiation of and agreement on the proposed WHO Pandemic Agreement Document A77/10 3. Proposals from Member States of entities to be included in Annex D and/or Annex E of document A/INB/9/6 (if any) 4. Consideration of progress made and next steps 5. Report of the meeting 6. Closure of the session

The Draft Programme of Work was released August 28, 2024

It’s all about PATHOGEN SHARING for making big royalty $ with Big Pharma in pandemic product peddling and profiteering! That’s what we see at least.

Draft Programme Of Work 230KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Information document on the legal architecture of the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement

Who Pandemic Agreement Legal Architecture 279KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

August 28, 2024

DISCUSSION

For ease of reference, the present document is presented in a question-and-answer format.

1. What is the proposed legal basis for the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement?

The INB’s mandate was established by the Health Assembly in decision SSA2(5) (2021), as further renewed in decision WHA77(20) (2024), and pursuant to that mandate, at its second meeting (see document A/INB/2/5): The INB agreed that the instrument should be legally binding and contain both legally binding as well as non-legally binding elements. In that regard, the INB identified that Article 19 of the WHO Constitution is the comprehensive provision under which the instrument should be adopted, without prejudice to also considering, as work progresses, the suitability of Article 21. This identification is made mindful that the decision will be made by the World Health Assembly. Pursuant to the above, the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement has been developed on the basis of Article 19 of the WHO Constitution; that is, as a convention or agreement that would be submitted to ratification by Member States (and, if applicable, other Parties as permitted), in accordance with their applicable national laws, as well as the terms of the instrument. Member States may also wish to consider Background information related to the identification by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the provision of the WHO Constitution under which the instrument should be adopted (document A/INB/2/INF./1), for more information. The Annex to that document, providing a summary of health instruments adopted under the WHO Constitution, is also attached as an Annex to the present document, for reference.

“What will be the legal relationship between the WHO Pandemic Agreement and the International Health Regulations (2005), as amended through resolution WHA77.17 (2024) (hereinafter referred to as “IHR as amended in 2024”)? In case of conflicts between the two instruments, how will this be addressed?”

Information document on complementarity and coherence between the amended International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, and the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement

Who Pandemic Agreement 265KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Latest Version of the Pandemic Treaty came out yesterday August 29, 2024:

August 29, 2024

BACKGROUND

1. At its tenth meeting, as reflected in document A/INB/10/4, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response requested the preparation of “an information document on the complementarity and coherence between the amended International Health Regulations (2005) adopted by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly and relevant Articles in the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement, which could include, as appropriate, relevant proposals”. The present document responds to that request. 2. Each of the tables presented below present, juxtaposed, related provisions from each instrument. The first column presents relevant provisions from the International Health Regulations (2005), as amended through resolution WHA77.17 (2024) (hereinafter referred to as “IHR as amended in 2024”), and the second column those from the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement, as contained in the Appendix to document A77/10 Annex (hereinafter referred to as “proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement”). For the purposes of the present document, the excerpts of the text contained in document A77/10 are presented without text highlighting. The considerations and proposals of the INB Bureau to further develop the proposal for the WHO Pandemic Agreement are presented in the bottom row of each table. 3. Decisions SSA2(5) (2021) and WHA75(9) (2022) established the INB and the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (WGIHR), respectively, and set out the following mandates. (a) INB: operative paragraph (OP)1(1) of decision SSA2(5) reads: “to establish, in accordance with Rule 41 of its Rules of Procedure, an intergovernmental negotiating body open to all Member States and Associate Members1 (the “INB”) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with a view to adoption under Article 19, or under other provisions of the WHO Constitution as may be deemed appropriate by the INB”. (b) WGIHR: OP2(a) of decision WHA75(9) reads, with respect to targeted amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005): “to continue the Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies, with a revised mandate including, as appropriate and if agreed within each region the rotation of the Bureau, and name (the “Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)”) to work exclusively on consideration of proposed targeted amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005), consistent with decision EB150(3) (2022) on Strengthening the International Health Regulations (2005): a process for their revision through potential amendment, for consideration by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in 2024”. 4. The issue of complementarity and coherence between the two instruments is referred to in decisions SSA2(5) and WHA75(9). More specifically, for: (a) INB, OP1(4) of decision SSA2(5) reads: “that the process referred to in paragraph (3) should be informed by evidence and should take into account the discussions and outcomes of the Member States Working Group on Strengthening WHO Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies, considering the need for coherence and complementarity between the process of developing the new instrument and the ongoing work under resolution WHA74.7, particularly with regard to implementation and strengthening of the IHR (2005)”; and (b) WGIHR, OP2(d) of decision WHA75(9) reads: “to request the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) [...] to coordinate with the process of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, by means that include regular coordination between the two respective Bureaux and alignment of meeting schedules and workplans, as both the International Health Regulations (2005) and the new instrument are expected to play central roles in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in the future”.

Latest Definitions & Pandemic Treaty “Concepts” As of August 29, 2024:

Help us Sue the WHO!

What’s a “Pandemic Emergency”?

Whats a FAKE, eh hem… PHEIC?

What’s a “Public Heath Risk”?

Useless Experimental Vaccines, Diagnostics and Therapeutics For ALL!

You NEED Equitable Access To Experiments!

Mobilizing Money - Domestic Funding Concerns

Coordinating Financial Mechanism is HEREBY ESTABLISHED

“The Mechanism” = $$$

The Implementing the IHR:

The Agreement to Continue the Pandemic Treaty from WHA77:

document A77/10: Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response Report by the Director-General From SEVENTY-SEVENTH WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY A77/10 Provisional agenda item 13.4 27 May 2024 Who Pandemic Agreement Proposal 420KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Source To All WHO Docs: https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-11.html

Sign to reject the latest draft of the Pandemic Treaty from August 29, 2024:

Link: https://whowatch.org/rejectpanedmictreatyaug29

This Notice and Demand is being sent to the World Health Organization, The Member States HQ Governing Bodies, United States, HHS Health and Human Service Office of Global affairs and the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB)

We are about 4/5ths of the way to FINALLY funding the global case to stop the shots and censorship! We have worked on it daily since November 9th, 2023 where the appeal court ORDERED us to refile on Nuremberg Code violations. This time the court is ORDERED to weigh Dr. Yeadon and our experts evidence - if you want to help us and Dr. Yeadon Sue the WHO, et al, that would be so wonderful because we still really, really need help paying the bad ass Attorney team to finish this global case for humanity!

Help us Sue the WHO!

UNLESS YOU LIVE IN COSTA RICA YOU NEED TO STOP THIS TREATY!

Interest of Justice proudly got Costa Rica out of this pandemic treaty during WHA77 and we can help you do the same. It was HARD WORK - stay tuned and we will start a campaign soon to teach you our STRATEGY. Save your country! Save the world! Stop the treaty!

