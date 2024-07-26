WHO Pandemic Treaty & Equity Required To Prevent "Vaccine Apartheid' & 'Diagnostics Apartheid'? WHO Affiliated Health "Experts" Call for equitable access to useless WHO PCR?
The WHO pandemic agreement would force countries to buy & use useless PCR tests to declare emergencies, & then based on the alleged emergency, force countries to buy and use gene and cell "vaccines".
The Pandemic Treaty is back! The 11th WHO INB meeting to negotiate the instrument is starting again September 2024!
The whole purpose of the treaty is to create an obligation for Countries to buy and use “relevant health products” (or “pathogens of pandemic potential product peddling”, as we like to say. It is very convenient and necessary that all Member States recently adopted IHR Amendments which now define “relevant health products” to preventing or responding to pandemics as including experimental cell and gene therapy.
This is all done by using the WHO concept of “equity”, meaning a shot in every arm after a PCR test in every nose….
If the PCR test (which is NOT a diagnostic test to tell active infections) were discredited as bunk in a global claim, rather than just Lisbon Court, the whole Treaty would be riding on real diagnostics to ever invoke a pandemic, and ta-da, there would be no more pandemic declarations by WHO - ever - because (hint) PANDEMICS ARE NOT REAL - THEY ARE A HOAX TO SELL PANDEMIC RELATED DIAGNOSTICS, PREVENTATIVES AND TREATMENTS (of which NONE actually work or are needed).
Dr. Yeadon: "Pandemics are not a thing. Think back through your life. How many pandemics have there been? Covid wasn’t one...I don’t believe there has ever been even one."
As the WHO meets up in just over a month, let us all realize that a pandemic cant be actually detected through “surveillance” (surveillance means WHO approved and recommended bunk diagnostics by PCR and antigen tests), which is the IHR and treaties purpose. The Treaty and IHR Amendments are all based on a “pandemic” psy op in order to set up a huge commercial industrial eternal source of funding for WHO and their pandemic products peddler cohorts.
Like any good snake oil salesman the WHO uses emotion to get their sales. They are peddling the concept of a ‘vaccine and diagnostics apartheid” to make countries feel guilty and sign on to the WHO pandemic treaty.
Did anyone else notice the WHO has no concern for the people stereotyped as “anti vaxxers” who were subjected to medical apartheid and shunned? We did.
From the draft pandemic agreement treaty with only a few Articles left to approve:
Recognizing that the international spread of disease is a global threat with serious consequences for lives, livelihoods, societies and economies that calls for the widest possible international cooperation in an effective, coordinated, appropriate and comprehensive international response, while reaffirming the principle of sovereignty of States in addressing public health matters,
Deeply concerned by the gross inequities at national and international levels that hindered timely and equitable access to medical and other coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic-related products, and the serious shortcomings in pandemic preparedness,
OK, the ‘diagnostics apartheid’ that requires a treaty to resolve, so everyone can have equitable access to useless PCR and antigen tests that are not accurate, let’s get into it:
Health experts warn of a 'diagnostics apartheid' as rich countries hoard testing tools
Published on 02/02/2023
The right to health "has been denied" to many in developing countries as the West hoarded COVID and Mpox tests.
The hoarding of Mpox and COVID-19 tests by wealthy countries have created a “diagnostic apartheid”, a new report by the People’s Vaccine Alliance has warned.
The alliance – a coalition of more than 100 organisations and networks of activists formed in 2020 with the goal of making vaccines freely available to everyone – said that the lack of testing in developing countries is an issue that needs to be addressed if we want to avoid massive inequality in a potential future pandemic.
The report, commissioned by the People’s Vaccine Alliance and authored by health experts from Matahari Global Solution, focused on the availability of Mpox – formerly known as monkeypox – and COVID-19 tests in the past couple of years as “examples of the inequality in access to tests in developing countries".
They found that, while wealthy countries hoarded tests for the two diseases, developing countries were left unable to buy supplies because of high prices and in the case of COVID-19 and “burdensome intellectual property rules” on PCR test components.
In Kenya, according to the alliance’s reports, a COVID-19 PCR test – the most accurate kind available to the public – cost $11 (€10) in 2021. That’s more than five times the daily income of more than a third of the population in Kenya, who live on less than $1.90 (€1.72) a day.
In the Philippines in the same period, a PCR test averaged $55 (€50), more than twice the country’s average daily wage.
In the same year, PCR tests were available free of charge in the UK, while in most European countries they averaged between €10 and €20 - a modest price compared to people’s average daily salaries.
Lack of testing had 'profound consequences'
“While people in rich countries were able to get rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, our families and friends across the world were denied access,” Mohga Kamal-Yanni, policy co-lead for the alliance, said.
“This research clearly lays out the system of diagnostics apartheid that emerged, where people in developing countries could not afford the price of tests when symptomatic – and testing of contacts to monitor disease spread was out of the question.
We know that many cases in Africa went undetected, simply because people in many countries haven’t had the opportunity to test.
"Unless world leaders act today, the same inequality will be repeated in the next health crisis, with disastrous impacts".
Access to testing is, according to Dr Fifa A Rahman, who worked on the report on behalf of Matahari Global Solutions, "an essential part of the right to health that has been denied to many in low and middle-income countries".
Rahman said that this lack of testing had "profound consequences" on the spread of the two viruses in developing countries.
"We know that many cases in Africa went undetected, simply because people in many countries haven’t had the opportunity to test. In the next pandemic – and in the remainder of this one – testing needs to be made available as a matter of human rights," he said.
"Removing barriers to accessing diagnostics is essential to save lives – and to understand just how widespread a disease is".
WHO pushing for expansion of access
The same type of hoarding was observed with Mpox tests, which continue to be prohibitively priced in many developing countries.
Access to Mpox testing in developing countries can cost anywhere between $4 (€3.64) and $40 (€36.41) – an unaffordable cost for many in low to middle-income countries.
To avoid a similar crisis in the future, the People’s Vaccine Alliance recommends governments and international institutions to “urgently” invest in local production of diagnostic tests, while also ensuring easy access to rapid antigen testing.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently meeting to discuss the development of a first draft of a legally binding agreement to protect the world from future pandemics.
Among the resolutions the agency is expected to agree on is an expansion of access to diagnostic tools for all diseases.
"After the collective trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a glimmer of hope," said Kamal-Yanni.
"This text contains measures to provide everyone, everywhere with access to the tools needed to prevent and combat pandemics. However, this is a draft, not a final text. Governments need to demonstrate their commitment to a treaty based on equity and human rights".
We are working overtime to stop the WHO treaty and IHR amendments, as well as prove the frauds. Let's partner together to legally defeat the WHO Beast of Babylon and FINALLY stop their evil PCR PHEIC pandemic product peddler regime of terror and their gene and cell non vaccine & censorship cartel schemes. IOJ is very close to filing the main case and still needs help paying the Attorney's fees! Let's get this done!
All those WHO/WEF control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are a totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for Interest of Justice and James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
