The Pandemic Treaty is back! The 11th WHO INB meeting to negotiate the instrument is starting again September 2024!

The whole purpose of the treaty is to create an obligation for Countries to buy and use “relevant health products” (or “pathogens of pandemic potential product peddling”, as we like to say. It is very convenient and necessary that all Member States recently adopted IHR Amendments which now define “relevant health products” to preventing or responding to pandemics as including experimental cell and gene therapy.

This is all done by using the WHO concept of “equity”, meaning a shot in every arm after a PCR test in every nose….

If the PCR test (which is NOT a diagnostic test to tell active infections) were discredited as bunk in a global claim, rather than just Lisbon Court, the whole Treaty would be riding on real diagnostics to ever invoke a pandemic, and ta-da, there would be no more pandemic declarations by WHO - ever - because (hint) PANDEMICS ARE NOT REAL - THEY ARE A HOAX TO SELL PANDEMIC RELATED DIAGNOSTICS, PREVENTATIVES AND TREATMENTS (of which NONE actually work or are needed).

As the WHO meets up in just over a month, let us all realize that a pandemic cant be actually detected through “surveillance” (surveillance means WHO approved and recommended bunk diagnostics by PCR and antigen tests), which is the IHR and treaties purpose. The Treaty and IHR Amendments are all based on a “pandemic” psy op in order to set up a huge commercial industrial eternal source of funding for WHO and their pandemic products peddler cohorts.

Like any good snake oil salesman the WHO uses emotion to get their sales. They are peddling the concept of a ‘vaccine and diagnostics apartheid” to make countries feel guilty and sign on to the WHO pandemic treaty.

Did anyone else notice the WHO has no concern for the people stereotyped as “anti vaxxers” who were subjected to medical apartheid and shunned? We did.

From the draft pandemic agreement treaty with only a few Articles left to approve:

Recognizing that the international spread of disease is a global threat with serious consequences for lives, livelihoods, societies and economies that calls for the widest possible international cooperation in an effective, coordinated, appropriate and comprehensive international response, while reaffirming the principle of sovereignty of States in addressing public health matters, Deeply concerned by the gross inequities at national and international levels that hindered timely and equitable access to medical and other coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic-related products, and the serious shortcomings in pandemic preparedness,

OK, the ‘diagnostics apartheid’ that requires a treaty to resolve, so everyone can have equitable access to useless PCR and antigen tests that are not accurate, let’s get into it:

Health experts warn of a 'diagnostics apartheid' as rich countries hoard testing tools

The right to health "has been denied" to many in developing countries as the West hoarded COVID and Mpox tests.

The hoarding of Mpox and COVID-19 tests by wealthy countries have created a “diagnostic apartheid”, a new report by the People’s Vaccine Alliance has warned.

The alliance – a coalition of more than 100 organisations and networks of activists formed in 2020 with the goal of making vaccines freely available to everyone – said that the lack of testing in developing countries is an issue that needs to be addressed if we want to avoid massive inequality in a potential future pandemic.

The report, commissioned by the People’s Vaccine Alliance and authored by health experts from Matahari Global Solution, focused on the availability of Mpox – formerly known as monkeypox – and COVID-19 tests in the past couple of years as “examples of the inequality in access to tests in developing countries".

They found that, while wealthy countries hoarded tests for the two diseases, developing countries were left unable to buy supplies because of high prices and in the case of COVID-19 and “burdensome intellectual property rules” on PCR test components.

In Kenya, according to the alliance’s reports, a COVID-19 PCR test – the most accurate kind available to the public – cost $11 (€10) in 2021. That’s more than five times the daily income of more than a third of the population in Kenya, who live on less than $1.90 (€1.72) a day. In the Philippines in the same period, a PCR test averaged $55 (€50), more than twice the country’s average daily wage. In the same year, PCR tests were available free of charge in the UK, while in most European countries they averaged between €10 and €20 - a modest price compared to people’s average daily salaries.

Lack of testing had 'profound consequences'

“While people in rich countries were able to get rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, our families and friends across the world were denied access,” Mohga Kamal-Yanni, policy co-lead for the alliance, said.

“This research clearly lays out the system of diagnostics apartheid that emerged, where people in developing countries could not afford the price of tests when symptomatic – and testing of contacts to monitor disease spread was out of the question.

We know that many cases in Africa went undetected, simply because people in many countries haven’t had the opportunity to test.

"Unless world leaders act today, the same inequality will be repeated in the next health crisis, with disastrous impacts".

Access to testing is, according to Dr Fifa A Rahman, who worked on the report on behalf of Matahari Global Solutions, "an essential part of the right to health that has been denied to many in low and middle-income countries".

Rahman said that this lack of testing had "profound consequences" on the spread of the two viruses in developing countries.

"We know that many cases in Africa went undetected, simply because people in many countries haven’t had the opportunity to test. In the next pandemic – and in the remainder of this one – testing needs to be made available as a matter of human rights," he said.

"Removing barriers to accessing diagnostics is essential to save lives – and to understand just how widespread a disease is".

WHO pushing for expansion of access

The same type of hoarding was observed with Mpox tests, which continue to be prohibitively priced in many developing countries.

Access to Mpox testing in developing countries can cost anywhere between $4 (€3.64) and $40 (€36.41) – an unaffordable cost for many in low to middle-income countries.

To avoid a similar crisis in the future, the People’s Vaccine Alliance recommends governments and international institutions to “urgently” invest in local production of diagnostic tests, while also ensuring easy access to rapid antigen testing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently meeting to discuss the development of a first draft of a legally binding agreement to protect the world from future pandemics.

Among the resolutions the agency is expected to agree on is an expansion of access to diagnostic tools for all diseases.

"After the collective trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a glimmer of hope," said Kamal-Yanni.

"This text contains measures to provide everyone, everywhere with access to the tools needed to prevent and combat pandemics. However, this is a draft, not a final text. Governments need to demonstrate their commitment to a treaty based on equity and human rights".

We are working overtime to stop the WHO treaty and IHR amendments, as well as prove the frauds. Let’s partner together to legally defeat the WHO Beast of Babylon and FINALLY stop their evil PCR PHEIC pandemic product peddler regime of terror and their gene and cell non vaccine & censorship cartel schemes. IOJ is very close to filing the main case and still needs help paying the Attorney’s fees! Let’s get this done!

Today is Dustin Bryce our co-founders birthday! If you want to wish him a happy birthday by making a generous donation to the attorney fees for the global case to stop the shots or getting a paid subscription it is super appreciated. All proceeds will be put directly toward the mission of covid global accountability!

