Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Washington’s DC's avatar
Washington’s DC
Nov 25, 2023

People are getting sick because their immune systems have been weakened by the COVID vaccines.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Grazyna Samborska's avatar
Grazyna Samborska
Nov 25, 2023

"6 million people" - again? That's suspicious; it seems to be a hint, or a conspiratorial call

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture