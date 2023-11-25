This “news media” broadcast from last night should terrify you. Not in the way they want to terrorize and terrify you, by freaking you out about a new pandemic coming from China, but you should be terrified because it sounds like a paid WHO ad for giving WHO more power in the face of previous failures and BEGGING them to save us from the alleged new novel Mysterious pneumonia outbreak which they claim IS ALREADY HERE AND PUTTING KIDS IN THE HOSPITAL ON DRIP SUPPORT.

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IOJ is a globally recognized relevant, interested and marginalized stakeholder in pandemic preparedness and response. We are building a record to legally sue the WHO, Big Pharma & States for a fraudulent covid pandemic declaration.

Made to order pandemic simulation exercise?

IoJ’s thoughts:

No one appears to be asking if it’s just an outbreak of fear porn alarmism or if it’s an outbreak of vaccine associated enhance disease, or vaccine associated RESPIRATORY disease from the covid-19 non vaccine gene therapy.

IOJ would ask and check that first because respiratory outbreaks is an IDENTIFIED RISK of covid non “vaccines” that was promised to be monitored, but unethically never was monitored, leading to inevitable mysterious pneumonia like symptoms.

Dear readers, the WHO is up to something. Something big is coming next. This is definitely a set up for a new round of something - maybe just to solidify powers and get the WHO pandemic agreement (treaty) and IHR Amendments through, but it seems like all that and something more. It could be a way to cover up what is coming to light about covid scams by creating more chaos to divert our attentions and make us apathetic by too much coming at us too fast so we shut down.. And it could be a new declared emergency just to crush us all and get “vaccine uptake” in more arms.

Media is BEGGING WHO TO SAVE US FROM THIS NEW POTENTIAL PANDEMIC… IT’S NOT GOOD. PRAY THEY AREN’T RAMPING THIS UP.

THE LATEST PANDEMIC ALERT IS HERE, JUST IN TIME FOR USHERING IN WHO’S NEW PANDEMIC NORMS:

Transcript of the video:

Tonight I bring you bad news news of yet another murderous pandemic from China, a deadly and mysterious form of pneumonia. It has already hit several cities like Beijing xien. In 2020 and 2021 China's most virulent export covid-19 brought the world to its knees. Could this killer pneumonia Rock the world?

Now people are once again falling sick, hospitals in China are once again overwhelmed, there is a long waiting list for hospital beds, China is once again trying to cover up and once again things have gotten out of control.

I am afraid you should be worried especially if you have young unvaccinated children at home or Elders with co-morbidity.

Just have a look at what's happening in China is hospitals are crowded with sick children, visuals coming out of cities like Xian showing hospitals packed with parents, videos on social media showing children doing their homework while receiving intravenous drips in the hospital. It's the same story from Capital Beijing to provinces like leoning in many places, in fact classes have been suspended and this is a deadly echo of the scenes of the early days of the wuhan virus.

Such is the situation that China is being forced to speak up. China's national Health commission recently held a press conference. It admitted to a sudden increase in respiratory diseases, but it tried playing down the situation. Authorities said the illnesses could be because of the spread of influenza pneumonia or RSV.

Basically China is brushing this aside as a seasonal surge, a regular increase in cases of pneumonia.

What is pneumonia? It is an infection, one that impacts the lungs. Those who come down with it have cough, fever, sometimes even breathing difficulties, but what's happening in China is different.

People are coming down with high fever there is lung inflammation but there is no cough. This is no normal pneumonia you see.

Also Wuhan virus remember began as an unexplained pneumonia spread. An international disease surveillance platform had raised questions about an unknown virus in late 2019 right before the Wuhan virus jumped borders.

The same surveillance platform has once again issued an alert over this mysterious pneumonia in China.

Parents in China are worried. They are questioning the authorities asking if China is covering up another epidemic. Who will answer that question? Is China engaged in yet another cover up? Travel to and from China is humongous as we all know statistics of international flights just a matter of time before this epidemic becomes the next killer pandemic from China? Is that what's happening?

Note the timing here. The first case of Wuhan virus is believed to have emerged sometime between mid October and November. What month is it now? November.

Again by December 2019 ,remember the Wuhan virus spread to all of the Chinese provinces by February. Nearly 90 countries were infected. By March 990,000 people were infected, people began to die in the thousands and March is Just 4 months away.

Now there is no time now. Where is the World Health Organization?

Had the who raised an alarm 3 years ago? Dr Tedros and his team failed us, they were too late in responding to the crisis, too late in declaring a pandemic, because they were too busy you see covering up for China.

Over 6 million people lost their lives to the Wuhan virus. Another virus is waiting to jump borders.

It seems is the World Health Organization once again covering up for China.

Just have a look at what's happening. WHO’s office in China has sought information from Beijing. It has also asked for lab results. The office says the undiagnosed pneumonia cases in children may not be associated with an overall increase in respiratory infections at this time.

In other words China is lying this is not a seasonal flu something is not adding up.

What is the WHO doing then instead of issuing an alert, WHO is calling a notice to China a routine check.

We just told you there are videos of children doing their homework while receiving intravenous drips in the hospital. How is this routine? Also ideally China is supposed to respond to such WHO notices within 24 hours, but Dr Tedros is in no hurry to remind China that the deadline is over and lives are on the line.

I am appalled to say the least. I have some questions for the WHO team sitting in China and Dr Tedros. What have you done to ensure that China comes clean? What have you done to ensure transparency of reporting? Do you have a plan in place? How do you plan to save people from another killer pandemic from China?

Because our homes have young children that are toddlers who have not yet received their vaccine shots. There are young children who have finally been able to go back to school. We have elderly parents with co-morbidities and it is the World Health organization's job to keep them safe from China's mysterious exports.

It is Dr Tedros job to ensure the well-being of everyone watching this show tonight from around the world, so get down to work and stop the next killer pandemic on its way from China!

We only have 3 days left until the IHR amendment that is on the table cures:

Lets do a recap:

November 28, 2023 is the final day for States to formally reject the IHR Amendments

IOJ is a globally recognized relevant, interested and marginalized stakeholder in pandemic preparedness and response, and has expressed a formal opposition to this IHR Amendment and others on multiple occasions, all with no response or dispute from top decision makers. We are injured by lack of due process and are building a record to legally sue to stop the amendment(s) from becoming long term law. You can help us help humanity by signing the demand and sharing it far and wide!

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Sign The IHR Notice And Demand

13 Amendments were proposed by US delegate Loyce Pace and all 12 were dropped, except one.

This is the final evil 13 amendment that remains to deal with and we want to give thanks today on Thanksgiving that we can still exert some influence where it counts in HHS OGA. HHS OGA stands for Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs

Here’s what you can do in the meantime:

1. Share this message far and wide

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Sign the global petition because it worked in the past and we can do it again as long as we all stick together Donate to the legal fund because crimes against humanity cases are expensive and we have what it takes to take out the global health monopoly! Give prayer! There’s nothing stronger than having unity and a global consciousness from the collective energy to and from the great divine

Download IoJ's IHR Invalidity Report

IOJ is exhausting all remedies to Sue The WHO (and their complicit Member States)

IOJ’s work:

IOJ has spoke 4x at the HHS OGA headquarters to protest the IHR Amendments (May 13, 2022, May 3, 2023, June 10, 2023 and June 17, 2023)

IOJ also spoke 3x at the WHO Headquarters to protest the Pandemic Agreement and IHR Amendments as well as the 2023-2028 General Program of Work.

IOJ spoke at the two WHO Pandemic Agreement public hearings which were held in April 2022 and September 2022

IOJ also spoke in October 2023 at the WHO GPW14 CSO Consultation

IOJ has sent at least 18 detailed legal oversight actions in a sustained effort to officially rebut ALL scientific and legal presumptions underlying the IHR Amendments, none of which is disputed or responded to by HHS OGA, the WHO or Costa Rica Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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