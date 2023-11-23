Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Godschild
Nov 23, 2023

Signed! This is getting crazier by the day! See what happens where there isn't term limits! This demons take total control after being in office all their lives!!!! AND make deals that should NEVER be made!! Come in patriot brothers and sisters, we MUST fight against tyrannical!!!!!

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Rebal
Nov 23, 2023

Signed. We all should be outraged! We say no to those who pillage our lands and our freedoms. To those who try to make us bring hate to our neighbors to draw no attention to their nefarious deeds. It is still a no if people are not informed.

This group of demons are after you. After anything they can usurp from you. Has work become more measuring of your worth? Measure measure measure. They plan for us to be willing participants and just a cog in their wheel. Literal ants that power their huge "agendas" that benefit themselves. NO, we will not comply.

I work in medical records after the cowardly acts that put our world in chaos. I was in Hospital and LTC. Medical records will reveal, daily, the number of people being maimed and harmed and dying slowly. Most I see are cardiac issues and the "repairs" of. Some are cancers. Many having psychological issues and some suicides mixed in-despair, lack of housing and safety nets, no family....and addictions.

On our streets we are seeing very aggressive behaviors. From more robberies and assaults to people having rage issues while driving (get off those devices!). A couple of months ago a man (naked for some reason) became enraged while exiting an interstate, got out of his vehicle and started shooting at people. True story. KETV 7, out of Omaha Nebraska should have that story.

We are seeing more participating in reckless driving at high speeds (we really didn't have much of that pre pandamonium). We are seeing more shootings. We are seeing more theft and break ins. My safe place, a small nebraska Trader Joes was on patrol in their store yesterday while I was there. People robbing out of purses a problem enough that they are on patrol in the store...

These oligarchs have caused nothing but trouble for us around the globe. We need to knock them down, once and for all. We need laws enacted to stop their usurpment of our own ability to self govern. They will always be looking for ways to get around that, as we know, so always being vigilant and calling things out is so important. Groups dedicated to protecting our soverenty must alway be priority. Freedom was never free. We must stay vigilant.

Please read, sign and support those willing to fight these beasts. I am sure any amount helps.

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