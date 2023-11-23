ACTION TIME! Show the international civil servants and WHO DG Tedros that they work for us, not the other way around.

GET THE IHR REJECTION WE NEED. CONQUER OR DIE. HERES HOW TO WIN!

Sign the demand below - read the demand in full at bottom!

Share

In mid November 2023 we used your donations raised to date for certifications in Diplomatic law and Science Diplomacy to help start the worlds first Science Integrity Diplomacy Task Force with top experts to oversee global public health compliance to science. You also helped us to be able to afford a retainer on an amazing full time law firm that we absolutely trust to help IOJ use our 2020-2023 enormous record of our actions to take on the worlds largest and most important cases against Big Pharma, WHO and corrupt regulators.



Coming up we have many related cases that we would like to file to help protect rule of law, hold WHO's vaccine cartel to account for human experimentation with harmful toxins and restore our rights. The team at IOJ works pro bono and are very, very thankful to your recurring help to pay the law firm monthly from here on out as we develop and file absolutely critical international law cases that humanity needs resolved. Thanks partner! Together with your support we can still beat the tyrants! IOJ gives thanks for the opportunity to stand up for the entire international community.

If not us then WHO!

Conquer or Die! IOJ

13 Amendments were proposed by US delegate Loyce Pace and all 12 were dropped, except one.

This is the final evil 13 amendment that remains to deal with and we want to give thanks today on Thanksgiving that we can still exert some influence where it counts in HHS OGA. HHS OGA stands for Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs

URGENT! The 18 months deadline for States to REJECT the amendment to Article 59 is November 28, 2023. YIKES!

That is in only 5 days as of this writing!

Sign here to ask HHS OGA who first submitted the proposal to reject it before the November 28, 2023 deadline.

Read and sign the demand at Notice and Demand: Reject The Amendment

Sign the latest URGENT demand to reject 1st set of 2022 IHR Amendments.

(The full text of the petition is also pasted at the bottom)

Dear readers, HHS OGA just told IOJ they will accept our letters to reject the IHR Amendment to Article 59!

Let’s move it or lose it - we have work to do!!!

HHS OGA has just informed IOJ that they officially appointed 2-3 TOP people that will review the letters about the Amendment in the next few days before the deadline. So far they have about 100 on their desk from people and HHS OGA has dutifully set up a review board of top decision makers to review these demands to reject the IHR Amendments by the deadline November 28, 2023.

HHS OGA has a LOT of influence on all States they are the same decision makers who helped us in 2022 by withdrawing 12 of 13 amendments after public outcry. Lets send them more letters and try to push this through.

HHS OGA stands for Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs - They are the delegates and head of US official international relations liaison between US and WHO. We can still guide their decision if we unite in the next few days - they absolutely listen and are on the fence!

Share

The challenged Amendment 59:

As noted by Activist/researcher James Roguski - This amendment which was agreed on matters because it has a direct impact on Article 61.

Of note, on May 25, 2022 Delegates spoke from numerous African nations:

"The African region shares the view that the process should not be fast tracked...," Moses Keetile, deputy permanent secretary in Botswana's health ministry, told the assembly on Tuesday on behalf of the Africa region. "We find that they are going too quickly and these sorts of reforms can't be rushed through," said a concerned African delegate in Geneva.

“Obviously due process is lacking with such a race to the finish line”… - IOJ

Read the Full Demand below before you sign:

Top Decision Makers

WHO

HHS OGA

HHS Secretary

To: every global decision maker to alert them regarding the upcoming November 28, 2023 deadline to REJECT THE AMENDMENTS

World Health Organization

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Director-General

Avenue Appia 20

1211 Geneva

Switzerland

November 28, 2023 is the final day for States to formally reject the IHR Amendments.

Notice to agent is notice to principal. Notice to principal is notice to agent.

Dear Director-General Ghebreyesus and to each and every decision maker:

This letter is urge you to act quickly to REJECT the amendment to Article 59 of the IHR that was adopted by the 75th World Health Assembly on May 27, 2022.

I stand with civil society and human rights defender organization (CSO) Interest of Justice (IOJ) and countless others in respectfully demanding you to formally REJECT the amendment to Article 59. See amendments verbiage as proposed: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf (page 12)

Articles 59 and 61 of the International Health Regulations clearly specify that amendments may be rejected within 18 months of formal notification of their adoption.

There are at least 10 clear reasons to reject the IHR Amendment to Article 59:

WHO and States have failed to respond to numerous protests sent by IOJ which asked for the reason why shortening the time is necessary. This means there is no verified reason for the amendment which is unnecessarily restrictive and limiting. When voted upon, the amendment to Article 59 was rushed in a way that denied Member States, IOJ and the entire international community due process. (See letter From IoJ never responded to or disputed) Sent May 8, 2022 To Xavier Beccara, "The amendments you sent the WHO are manifestly illegal to vote on May 22-28, 2022 because you announced them on April 12, 2022 with no real publicity to make people aware, and all people worldwide have the right to participate in health policy creation and implementation as part of universal right to health. This is very problematic because you know, or should know that Federal law gives you 60 days to respond. People need time to learn of these amendments, draft their questions or protests, write you, receive a response and be able to protest or agree in order to give the public due process."… "You did not give enough time for meaningful participation or due process, therefore any vote you make on May 22-28, 2022 in regards to your proposed amendments will obviously be absolutely null and void for violating human rights to heath, to participate and due process Prior to the vote to amend Article 59 IOJ sent HHS OGA and Secretary Beccara the following un-rebutted presumption that the amendment of Article 59 will cause denial of due process if not REJECTED : (See letter From IoJ never responded to or disputed) Sent May 8, 2022 To Xavier Beccara, “As far as the amendment to Article 59 please be advised that 6 months for a state to disagree with an amendment to IHR is far too short because it places an undue burden upon member states. This short time frame to reject the amendment also unduly burdens us marginalized stakeholder's who will be unable to sue and resolve any contentious matters within 6 months. 18 months is barely enough time. WHY would anyone want to make this amendment to shorten 18 months to 6 months to reject an amendment, which would unfairly entrap member states who were still in a state of due process? We filed a case in our Costa Rican contentious administrative court and it still has not even commenced. Our system is slow and Costa Rica requires the original agreed upon time frame of 18 months. This particular amendment (Article 59: Entry into force; period for rejection or reservations) is outrageous and unreasonable because it will cause undue burdens on civil society groups, protestors, member states and will absolutely result in a denial of due process by creating an excessive burden on Member States by NOT allowing the promise of dedicated time to allow for discussions on strengthening of the IHR (2005). The previous presumptions sent by IOJ to HHS OGA, WHO and Member States on May 8, 2022 and notably are still not rebutted. Therefore, the point is made that shortening the time will lead to more non responses and more denials of due process, because due process means ample time is required for notice and ability to respond that the amendment cuts out. The amendment was submitted in violation of Article 55 of the International Health Regulations and are therefore procedurally invalid. When the original package of amendments submitted by the Biden administration was rejected, they then submitted a second, smaller and DIFFERENT package of amendments in violation of Article 55 of the IHR on May 24, 2022: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7-en.pdf The submission of these proposed amendments by the Biden administration was in clear violation of Article 55, Section 2 of the International Health Regulations which states: “The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.” The International Health Regulations: https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/246107/9789241580496-eng.pdf The version of the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were adopted on May 27, 2022: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_ACONF7Rev1-en.pdf The amended Articles to the IHR, as they will be if they are not rejected by December 1, 2023. https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_R12-en.pdf To my knowledge, none of this information has been published in the Federal Register Members of the House and the Senate have not been properly informed of these details by the Biden administration as far as I am aware. The amendment to Article 59 serves no legitimate health-related purpose. It will not improve the health or safety of people. The amendment is disproportionate and unnecessary, obviously leaving States vulnerable to rushed binding obligations. See IHR INVALIDITY REPORTS which must be rebutted point by point to justify the refusal to reject the invalid IHR Amendment to Article 59 at: www.TheOversightCommittee.org/reports The amendment will prejudice rights of meaningful participation from relevant CSO’s, youth and other interested and or marginalized stakeholders.

See video recording of the amendments being adopted:

Sincerely,

[End of articlre]

IOJ is exhausting all remedies to Sue The WHO (and their complicit Member States)

IOJ’s work:

IOJ has spoke 4x at the HHS OGA headquarters to protest the IHR Amendments (May 13, 2022, May 3, 2023, June 10, 2023 and June 17, 2023)

IOJ also spoke 3x at the WHO Headquarters to protest the Pandemic Agreement and IHR Amendments as well as the 2023-2028 General Program of Work. IOJ spoke at the two WHO Pandemic Agreement public hearings which were held in April 2022 and September 2022 IOJ also spoke in October 2023 at the WHO GPW14 CSO Consultation

IOJ has sent at least 18 detailed legal oversight actions in a sustained effort to officially rebut ALL scientific and legal presumptions underlying the IHR Amendments, none of which is disputed or responded to by HHS OGA, the WHO or Costa Rica Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Why we should all should fight like hell in the next few days to act in unison to prevent the finalization of these IHR Amendments?

If we fail, and cant get the formal REJECTION of our States in such a short amount of time, at least we can proudly say we legally and formally protested and built a record that can be used to say they barreled forward in error to try to reverse it in court after they are adopted.

November 28, 2023 is the final day for States to formally reject the IHR Amendments.

Help us raise hell. If they are adopted, which is likely but not set in stone, we will be burdened & forced to sue our States to reverse the adoption of the amendments. It’s much better to get our States to reject the Amendments on time by November 28, 2022.

Interest of Justice has made an URGENT report & OPEN CALL urging for States to reject the IHR Amendment.

Join this COLLECTIVE ACTION and tell the States to REJECT THESE IHR AMENDMENTS from becoming international law obligations.

Share this far and wide - Please share, share, share and share again!

Share

In mid November 2023 we used your donations raised to date for certifications in Diplomatic law and Science Diplomacy to help start the worlds first Science Integrity Task Force with top experts to oversee global public health compliance to science. You also helped us to be able to afford a retainer on an amazing full time law firm that we absolutely trust to help IOJ use our 2020-2023 enormous record of our actions to take on the worlds largest and most important cases against Big Pharma, WHO and corrupt regulators.



Coming up we have many related cases that we would like to file to help protect rule of law, hold WHO's vaccine cartel to account for human experimentation with harmful toxins and restore our rights. The team at IOJ works pro bono and are very, very thankful to your recurring help to pay the law firm monthly from here on out as we develop and file absolutely critical international law cases that humanity needs resolved.

Thanks partner! We can still beat the tyrants! We give thanks for the opportunity to stand up for the entire international community.

If not us then WHO!

Conquer or Die! IOJ

Leave a comment

Read & Share IOJ’s IHR Invalidity Report:

Presented to all top decision makers

Read & Share

IOJ’s Invalidity Report on WHO Pandemic Agreement CA+

(Treaty-Accord) Presented to all top decision makers

Relevant Articles By Interest of Justice:

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org