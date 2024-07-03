“ALL” interested and relevant stakeholders are invited to the next WHO INB meeting in 2 weeks..

Really? OK… Let’s see. We want in!

Dear WHO INB…

Interest of Justice is a WHO INB recognized “interested and relevant stakeholder” in pandemic preparedness and response. According to WHO this means: we “have relevant information to share”

Below is our 7th letter to INB (Intergovernmental Negotiating Body) asking to join the treaty negotiations. Keep in mind INB has officially recognized Interest of Justice an “interested and relevant stakeholder” in April 2022 and we attended EVERY meeting, except the ones they cut us out of. Maybe they don’t like our DISSENT?

SENT to The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) For Pandemic Treaty

July 1, 2024

Dear Friends INB, Executive Board, World Health Organization

(ALSO SENT TO US OFFICIALS AND COSTA RICA OFFICIALS)

I would like to introduce myself formally. My name is Dustin Bryce and I am from an International Organization called Interest of Justice. I am certified with 5 Certificates in Diplomacy, from Diplo academy based in Switzerland and Malta.

We have been writing the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body for 2 years now with the perseverance to participate and reciprocate pertinent information as an interested and relevant stakeholder in Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

“On 1 June 2024, the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly extended the mandate of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The Health Assembly mandated the INB to finish its work as soon as possible, and submit its outcome for consideration by the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in 2025, or earlier by a Special Session of the World Health Assembly if possible in 2024 with only one agenda item that would be dedicated to this outcome.”

Interest of Justice would like to make another friendly request to again participate in the decision making process during the negotiations and deliberations:

“In this light, the 10th meeting of the INB (INB10) will be held in hybrid format from 16-17 July 2024”

…“The opening and closing plenary sessions of the INB will be open to WHO Member States, Associate Members, Observers and regional economic integration organizations, as well all relevant stakeholders.” https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/07/16/default-calendar/tenth-meeting-of-the-intergovernmental-negotiating-body-(inb)-for-a-who-instrument-on-pandemic-prevention--preparedness-and-response

Interest of Justice is and has been an interested and relevant stakeholder with the INB at the World Health Organization, but feels excluded in the participatory process, being a one of a kind International Civil Society Organization in creation defense and protection of fundamental human rights mechanisms, participatory government programs and oversight of other International Organizations which have the duties to protect the international community and the international norms owed erga omnes.

We are agreed by INB as “interested and relevant stakeholders” but the INB will never write us back to answer our questions or offer extra assistance for us marginalized and vulnerable PRIMARY stakeholders. We are not part of any country, and as such there is no country to recommend us for Annex E. This should not negate our role as primary and relevant interested stakeholders, which should be allowed to participate, as ALL relevant and interested stakeholders are allegedly invited to attend the 16-17th of July.

We kindly request the WHO for special assistance to direct us, help us, coordinate our interests to the correct department in which we are able to receive communications and have the full ability to participate in the international agreements which affect us. This will fulfill our mandate to assist the WHO and Member States in the process of ethical Pandemic Prevention and Response.

Signature,

Dustin Bryce,

Interest Of Justice

Law and Civics Oversight Committee

www.interestofjustice.org

Mailing address- contact@interestofjustice.org

Telephone# **********

Thank you for your prompt assistance in this serious matter and appreciate all of your help working with us.

Don’t let them get away with it! Stop the WHO Pandemic Accord Treaty!

Our work is non profit, very time consuming and difficult.

