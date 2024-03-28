Interest of Justice
EXIT the WHO Begins!!! The Senate In The State of Louisiana Just Voted To Ban All Rules And Mandates From The WHO, WEF And The UN From Being…
We are almost ready to send you guys some serious actions to help your State or Country EXIT the WHO... but in the meantime it looks like EXIT the WHO…
Published on Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot's Guide to EXIT the WHO)
9 hrs ago
Julian Assange Founder Of WikiLeaks Given The Chance To Appeal UK And Is Not Going To Be Immediately Extradited
Judges grant WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal against removal from UK but only if US does not provide suitable assurances By The Guardian Julian…
19 hrs ago
Interest of Justice
40
32
DoD & HHS Went Into Hiding After IOJ Appealed A FOIA. They Are Hiding Reports Needed By Freedom Fighters To Uncover Key Covid Vaccine…
We probably need to sue DoD & HHS in the US since we can't get to the key truth any other way to prove there was no pandemic & that covid "vaccines" are…
Mar 27
Interest of Justice
54
43
Australian Senate Establishes Formal Inquiry Into Excess Deaths. It Only Took 5 Motions, One Year & A Ton Of Persistent Love From One…
Be the PERSISTENCE. See, THIS is why we keep coming back to argue the same thing over and over. It's not insanity - its PERSISTENCE. IT WORKS! When…
Mar 26
Interest of Justice
51
8
Florida Supreme Court Closes Mandamus To Ban The Jab For Criminality
The mandamus filed by pro se litigant was closed and transferred To Circuit Court March 20, 2024 to see if it will be thrown out or proceed. What Next…
Mar 26
Interest of Justice
50
107
The Principles Of International Law Recognized In The Charter Of The Nürnberg Tribunal And In The Judgment Of The Tribunal 1950
Time To Remind The UN, WEF, WHO & ALL Governments of The Supremacy of Principles of International Law Recognized in the Charter of the Nürnberg Tribunal…
Mar 17
51
CDC Outrage! EVERY PAGE IS REDACTED, Even The Title!!! Report For Myocarditis After covid19 Injections FULLY KEPT SECRET After CDC Was…
"Does anyone know someone who still believes the absurd, official narrative & is prepared to come up with a benign interpretation of this? I’d listen" …
Mar 16
Interest of Justice
86
36
Achieving Global Covid Justice: Conversation With Interest Of Justice & Dr. Ana Mihalcea. Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 11
Dr Ana Mihalcea interviews the Interest of Justice Team – to explain the series of lawsuits of international importance that are occurring now in Costa…
Mar 16
Interest of Justice
27
12
Humanity Rise Up! Rise UP! Rise Up Your Collective Vibration! IOJ's Theme Song: NATURAL LAW - By GFE
Rise up! Rise up! Rise the collective vibration. Repeat: RISE UP! YES YOU. HEY YOU: RISE UP! Rise up your vibrations brothers and sisters in unity, Be…
Mar 14
Interest of Justice
36
7
How Is The World Health Organization Funded, And Why Does It Rely So Much On Bill Gates?
Currently, WHO has full control over only about a quarter of its budget. WHO therefore can't set the global health agenda & has had to do the bidding of…
Mar 14
Interest of Justice
38
13
Biden's REQUIRING Dissenter Scientists At The Policy Table? Apparently So! Critical Whitehouse Science Task Force Report From 2022 Needs…
First-ever comprehensive assessment of scientific integrity policy and practices in the U.S. Government was 2022. Gives 5 EXCELLENT recommendations on…
Mar 13
Interest of Justice
37
Scientific Integrity Act Bill Gains More Support In US Congress
Will US Federal agencies that fund, conduct, or oversee scientific research ever be constrained by this much needed Science Integrity Act?
Mar 13
Interest of Justice
33
