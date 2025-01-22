Davos, Switzerland

Note: All listed times are in the UTC time zone.

07:15 - 08:00 47th US Presidency, Early Thoughts / DAVOS 2025

07:15 - 08:00 Industries in the Intelligent Age / DAVOS 2025

07:15 - 08:00 Who Benefits from Augmentation? / DAVOS 2025

08:30 - 09:00 Folding Science / DAVOS 2025

08:30 - 09:15 Africa’s Momentum / DAVOS 2025

08:30 - 09:15 Lift-off for Tech Interdependence? / DAVOS 2025

08:30 - 09:15 The Geoeconomics of Energy and Materials/ DAVOS 2025

08:30 - 09:45 Open Forum: Empowering Bytes / DAVOS 2025

08:45 - 09:15 Trade Tech: Delivering for People / DAVOS 2025

12:00 - 12:30 Media Briefing: Unlocking the North Star for AI Adoption, Scaling and Global Impact / DAVOS 2025

12:00 - 12:30 World in Numbers: Jobs and Tasks / DAVOS 2025

12:00 - 12:45 Crypto at a Crossroads / DAVOS 2025

12:00 - 12:45 New Development Actors for the 21st Century / DAVOS 2025

12:00 - 12:45 State of Play: Chips / DAVOS 2025

13:00 - 13:30 Cooperation in a Divided World / DAVOS 2025

14:00 - 14:45 Diplomacy amid Disorder / DAVOS 2025

15:15 - 16:00 Reinventing Digital Inclusion / DAVOS 2025

15:30 - 16:00 Media Briefing: Unlocking ASEAN’s Digital Future – Driving Inclusive Growth and Global Competitiveness / DAVOS 2025

16:30 - 17:15 From Crisis to Confidence in Cyberspace / DAVOS 2025

16:30 - 17:15 Hard Power: Wake-up Call for Companies / DAVOS 2025

17:30 - 18:45 Open Forum: Levelling the Playing Field / DAVOS 2025

08:00 - 08:45 Towards Parity in Power / DAVOS 2025

09:15 - 10:00 Keeping up with Smart Factories / DAVOS 2025

09:15 - 10:00 Rubik's Cube of Global Security / DAVOS 2025

09:15 - 10:00 Sticking with Start-ups / DAVOS 2025

10:00 - 10:30 Chief Economists' Briefing: What to Expect in 2025? / DAVOS 2025

10:30 - 11:00 The Arc of Progress in the 21st Century / DAVOS 2025

10:30 - 11:15 Cutting through Cyber Complexity

10:30 - 11:15 Social Innovation in Action / DAVOS 2025

10:30 - 11:15 State of Play: AI Governance / DAVOS 2025

12:15 - 13:00 The Dawn of Artificial General Intelligence? / DAVOS 2025

12:15 - 13:00 Truth vs Myth in Elections / DAVOS 2025

12:15 - 13:00 Water at a Tipping Point / DAVOS 2025

13:30 - 14:00 World in Numbers: Risks / DAVOS 2025

14:00 - 14:45 Evolving Threat of Poor Governance / DAVOS 2025

14:00 - 14:45 Sharing Data amid Fracture / DAVOS 2025

15:15 - 16:00 Cracking the Code of Digital Health / DAVOS 2025

15:15 - 16:00 Debating Education / DAVOS 2025

16:30 - 17:00 Assets: From Concrete to Ether / DAVOS 2025

16:30 - 17:15 AI: Lifting All Boats / DAVOS 2025

16:30 - 17:15 Tech and Learning: Can They Vibe? / DAVOS 2025

16:30 - 17:15 Trade Deals or Disputes? / DAVOS 2025

08:00 - 08:45 Debating Technology / Davos 2025

08:00 - 08:45 Defending the Cyber Frontlines / Davos 2025

08:00 - 08:45 Making Climate Tech Count

08:00 - 08:45 The Purpose of Science / DAVOS 2025

09:15 - 09:45 Not Losing Sight of Soft Power

09:15 - 10:00 Powering the Technology Revolution / Davos 2025

09:15 - 10:00 Redrawing the Geography of Jobs / Davos 2025

09:15 - 10:00 Thriving in Orbit / Davos 2025

09:45 - 10:30 Technology in the World / Davos 2025

10:30 - 11:00 On Freedom / Davos 2025

10:30 - 11:15 From High-Performance Computing to High-Performance Problem Solving / Davos 2025

10:30 - 11:15 How to Project Europe's Power / Davos 2025

12:15 - 13:00 Blended Finance’s Broken Promise and How to Fix It / Davos 2025

12:15 - 13:00 Reskilling for the Intelligent Age / Davos 2025

12:15 - 13:00 To Moderate or Not to Moderate? / Davos 2025

12:30 - 13:00 Defying the Odds / Davos 2025

14:00 - 14:30 How Humans Sense / Davos 2025

14:00 - 14:45 Big Ideas from Small Economies / Davos 2025

14:00 - 14:45 Global Risks 2025 / Davos 2025

14:00 - 14:45 Governments, Rewired / Davos 2025

15:15 - 16:00 Can National Security Keep Up with AI? / Davos 2025

16:45 - 17:30 Flexibility 2.0 / Davos 2025

16:45 - 17:30 Leading Differently: The Neurodiverse Advantage / Davos 2025

16:45 - 17:30 Next-Gen Industrial Infrastructure / Davos 2025

08:00 - 08:45 Free Science at Risk? / Davos 2025

08:00 - 08:45 Rewriting Development / Davos 2025

08:00 - 08:45 What Is Sci-Fi, What Is High-Tech? / Davos 2025

09:15 - 09:45 What Happens When Humans and Robots Create Art Together?

09:15 - 10:00 Empowering People with Digital Public Infrastructure

09:15 - 10:00 Generation Uncertain

09:15 - 10:00 Hardware for Good: Scaling Clean Tech

09:15 - 10:00 One-Person Enterprise

09:15 - 10:00 US-EU-China Triangle

10:00 - 11:00 The Global Economic Outlook

12:30 - 14:00 Open Forum: Tackling Exclusions

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, held in Davos, will convene global leaders to address some of the most pressing global and regional challenges. Under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,’ the event explores how converging technologies are reshaping societies and economies at a transformative inflexion point. Inspired by Klaus Schwab’s vision of a ‘societal revolution,’ the meeting aims to foster solutions that elevate humanity and bridge divides.

All in all, Davos is a subversive monopoly in our opinion and a hard core cabal that should probably be prohibited in the public interest to protect humanity.

Note, we have not yet had a chance to watch the latest Davos videos from yesterday below, they were just the best titles we thought had a good shot to get a glimpse, and figured it may help some to have all the info accessible to dig in.

