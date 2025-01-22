Davos In Session, Trump to Dial In - Full Schedule
Globalists unite for the fight... against our light! Still talking about rebuilding trust.
World Economic Forum 2025 at Davos, Switzerland | 20 Jan 2025 - 24 Jan 2025
Davos, Switzerland
Year after year Davos Discusses “BUILDING TRUST”, and again now!
WEF Plots On "How To Regain Trust" Because JUSTIFIABLY No One Trusts Them & Absurdly Self-Proclaims Themselves "TRUSTees Of The Future", Despite Meeting About How No One Trusts Them. TRUSTees? NO.
Session reports
Note: All listed times are in the UTC time zone.
Tuesday, 21 January
07:15 - 08:00 47th US Presidency, Early Thoughts / DAVOS 2025
07:15 - 08:00 Industries in the Intelligent Age / DAVOS 2025
07:15 - 08:00 Who Benefits from Augmentation? / DAVOS 2025
08:30 - 09:00 Folding Science / DAVOS 2025
08:30 - 09:15 Africa’s Momentum / DAVOS 2025
08:30 - 09:15 Lift-off for Tech Interdependence? / DAVOS 2025
08:30 - 09:15 The Geoeconomics of Energy and Materials/ DAVOS 2025
08:30 - 09:45 Open Forum: Empowering Bytes / DAVOS 2025
08:45 - 09:15 Trade Tech: Delivering for People / DAVOS 2025
12:00 - 12:30 Media Briefing: Unlocking the North Star for AI Adoption, Scaling and Global Impact / DAVOS 2025
12:00 - 12:30 World in Numbers: Jobs and Tasks / DAVOS 2025
12:00 - 12:45 Crypto at a Crossroads / DAVOS 2025
12:00 - 12:45 New Development Actors for the 21st Century / DAVOS 2025
12:00 - 12:45 State of Play: Chips / DAVOS 2025
13:00 - 13:30 Cooperation in a Divided World / DAVOS 2025
14:00 - 14:45 Diplomacy amid Disorder / DAVOS 2025
15:15 - 16:00 Reinventing Digital Inclusion / DAVOS 2025
15:30 - 16:00 Media Briefing: Unlocking ASEAN’s Digital Future – Driving Inclusive Growth and Global Competitiveness / DAVOS 2025
16:30 - 17:15 From Crisis to Confidence in Cyberspace / DAVOS 2025
16:30 - 17:15 Hard Power: Wake-up Call for Companies / DAVOS 2025
17:30 - 18:45 Open Forum: Levelling the Playing Field / DAVOS 2025
Wednesday, 22 January
08:00 - 08:45 Towards Parity in Power / DAVOS 2025
09:15 - 10:00 Keeping up with Smart Factories / DAVOS 2025
09:15 - 10:00 Rubik's Cube of Global Security / DAVOS 2025
09:15 - 10:00 Sticking with Start-ups / DAVOS 2025
10:00 - 10:30 Chief Economists' Briefing: What to Expect in 2025? / DAVOS 2025
10:30 - 11:00 The Arc of Progress in the 21st Century / DAVOS 2025
10:30 - 11:15 Cutting through Cyber Complexity
10:30 - 11:15 Social Innovation in Action / DAVOS 2025
10:30 - 11:15 State of Play: AI Governance / DAVOS 2025
12:15 - 13:00 The Dawn of Artificial General Intelligence? / DAVOS 2025
12:15 - 13:00 Truth vs Myth in Elections / DAVOS 2025
12:15 - 13:00 Water at a Tipping Point / DAVOS 2025
13:30 - 14:00 World in Numbers: Risks / DAVOS 2025
14:00 - 14:45 Evolving Threat of Poor Governance / DAVOS 2025
14:00 - 14:45 Sharing Data amid Fracture / DAVOS 2025
15:15 - 16:00 Cracking the Code of Digital Health / DAVOS 2025
15:15 - 16:00 Debating Education / DAVOS 2025
16:30 - 17:00 Assets: From Concrete to Ether / DAVOS 2025
16:30 - 17:15 AI: Lifting All Boats / DAVOS 2025
16:30 - 17:15 Tech and Learning: Can They Vibe? / DAVOS 2025
16:30 - 17:15 Trade Deals or Disputes? / DAVOS 2025
Thursday, 23 January
08:00 - 08:45 Debating Technology / Davos 2025
08:00 - 08:45 Defending the Cyber Frontlines / Davos 2025
08:00 - 08:45 Making Climate Tech Count
08:00 - 08:45 The Purpose of Science / DAVOS 2025
09:15 - 09:45 Not Losing Sight of Soft Power
09:15 - 10:00 Powering the Technology Revolution / Davos 2025
09:15 - 10:00 Redrawing the Geography of Jobs / Davos 2025
09:15 - 10:00 Thriving in Orbit / Davos 2025
09:45 - 10:30 Technology in the World / Davos 2025
10:30 - 11:00 On Freedom / Davos 2025
10:30 - 11:15 From High-Performance Computing to High-Performance Problem Solving / Davos 2025
10:30 - 11:15 How to Project Europe's Power / Davos 2025
12:15 - 13:00 Blended Finance’s Broken Promise and How to Fix It / Davos 2025
12:15 - 13:00 Reskilling for the Intelligent Age / Davos 2025
12:15 - 13:00 To Moderate or Not to Moderate? / Davos 2025
12:30 - 13:00 Defying the Odds / Davos 2025
14:00 - 14:30 How Humans Sense / Davos 2025
14:00 - 14:45 Big Ideas from Small Economies / Davos 2025
14:00 - 14:45 Global Risks 2025 / Davos 2025
14:00 - 14:45 Governments, Rewired / Davos 2025
15:15 - 16:00 Can National Security Keep Up with AI? / Davos 2025
16:45 - 17:30 Flexibility 2.0 / Davos 2025
16:45 - 17:30 Leading Differently: The Neurodiverse Advantage / Davos 2025
16:45 - 17:30 Next-Gen Industrial Infrastructure / Davos 2025
Friday, 24 January
08:00 - 08:45 Free Science at Risk? / Davos 2025
08:00 - 08:45 Rewriting Development / Davos 2025
08:00 - 08:45 What Is Sci-Fi, What Is High-Tech? / Davos 2025
09:15 - 09:45 What Happens When Humans and Robots Create Art Together?
09:15 - 10:00 Empowering People with Digital Public Infrastructure
09:15 - 10:00 Generation Uncertain
09:15 - 10:00 Hardware for Good: Scaling Clean Tech
09:15 - 10:00 One-Person Enterprise
09:15 - 10:00 US-EU-China Triangle
10:00 - 11:00 The Global Economic Outlook
12:30 - 14:00 Open Forum: Tackling Exclusions
The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, held in Davos, will convene global leaders to address some of the most pressing global and regional challenges. Under the theme ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age,’ the event explores how converging technologies are reshaping societies and economies at a transformative inflexion point. Inspired by Klaus Schwab’s vision of a ‘societal revolution,’ the meeting aims to foster solutions that elevate humanity and bridge divides.
The program will focus on five interconnected priorities:
Rebuilding Trust: Exploring innovative ways for stakeholders to collaborate across borders and within societies.
Reimagining Growth: Identifying new growth drivers in a rapidly evolving global economy.
Investing in People: Highlighting strategies for developing human capital and creating resilient, modern societies.
Safeguarding the Planet: Catalysing climate, energy, and nature action through partnerships, financing, and frontier technologies.
Industries in the Intelligent Age: Guiding businesses in balancing short-term objectives with long-term transformation goals.
Below are some media reports from yesterday’s start of Davos, looks like Trump will dial in to attend:
Note, we have not yet had a chance to watch the latest Davos videos from yesterday below, they were just the best titles we thought had a good shot to get a glimpse, and figured it may help some to have all the info accessible to dig in.
All in all, Davos is a subversive monopoly in our opinion and a hard core cabal that should probably be prohibited in the public interest to protect humanity.
The WEF needs to be abolished. They are a global terrorist organization responsible to no one and threat to everyone. They are self- appointed totalitarian genocidal psychopaths who want to control everyone and everything and need to be obliterated totally. They have invaded governments and are destroying sovereignty and humanity in order to control. They are a criminal cabal and should be wiped away with no vestige remaining. And imprisoned if criminal, like Gares v
Great observation. They're down to admitting that NOBODY trust them, yet they STILL insist THEY are the World's "trustees." HAHAHAHA!