Today’s the day! WHO is set to declare Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern? Looks like it!

WHO Emergency Committee meets today, August 14, 2024 to possibly declare Mpox a global emergency! Yikes! Praying they do not go there….

MORE WAIVERS OF RIGHTS AND GLOBAL EXPERIMENTATION INCOMING?

We are intent on suing to prove the WHO recommended the PCR as a fraudulent diagnostics. The WHO Internal Oversight has recently referred IOJ's global PCR fraud case to National Authorities!!!

URGENT WHO Lawsuit Support!

Remember that PHEIC is literally pronounced fake (by themselves) as they laugh at us.

Africa CDC declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency yesterday August 13, JUST IN THE NICK OF TIME to advise DG Tedros if Mpox is a PHEIC!

Below is the Guardian article:

Africa CDC declares mpox outbreak a public health emergency

Democratic Republic of the Congo hard-hit by virus, with death toll on continent above 1,450 since 2022

Agence France-Presse in Nairobi

Tue 13 Aug 2024 22.24 BST

The African Union’s health watchdog has declared a public health emergency over the growing mpox outbreak on the continent, saying the move is a “clarion call for action”.

The outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the virus formerly called monkeypox was first discovered in humans in 1970.

“With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as public health emergency of continental security,” Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said during an online media briefing.

“Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands across our continent, families have been torn apart and the pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent,” he said.

According to CDC data, as of 4 August there had been 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022.

“This declaration is not merely a formality, it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat,” Kaseya said.

It is the first time the Addis Ababa-headquartered agency has used the continental security power it was given in 2022.

The decision is expected to help to mobilise money and other resources early in any efforts to halt the spread of disease.

Boghuma Titanji, assistant professor in medicine at Emory University in the US, said the CDC declaration was a “crucial step” towards enhancing coordination among African countries and encouraging them to allocate funds to combat the outbreak.

“While there has been substantial criticism of foreign donors for inadequate support, the over-reliance on external aid has highlighted a major flaw in the current response efforts,” Titanji said in a statement.

CDC’s announcement on Tuesday comes before a meeting of the World Health Organization’s emergency committee on 14 August to decide whether to trigger a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) – the highest alarm the WHO can sound.

“What we are declaring today can be complemented by the action WHO can take,” Kaseya said.

The US government said it was in “close coordination” on mpox with the DRC, other affected countries and health bodies.

“We are tracking closely the spread of mpox in central Africa. We are pleased to see international leadership in this area,” state department spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

He said the US so far this year has contributed $17m (£13m) beyond already programmed assistance to help African countries prepare and respond to mpox.

In May 2022, mpox infections surged worldwide, mostly affecting gay and bisexual men, due to the Clade IIb strain.

That led the WHO to declare a PHEIC, which lasted from July 2022 to May 2023. The outbreak caused about 140 deaths out of approximately 90,000 cases.

Titanji, a Cameroonian-born doctor, said that declaration did not “lead to significant improved access to diagnostics, therapeutics or vaccines for African countries”.

Renamed from monkeypox in 2022, mpox is an infectious disease caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

There are two subtypes of the virus: the more virulent and deadlier Clade I, endemic in the Congo Basin in central Africa; and Clade II, endemic in west Africa.

The cases that have been surging in the DRC since September 2023 are due to a different strain: the Clade Ib subclade.

A PHEIC has been declared by the WHO seven times since 2009: over H1N1 swine flu, poliovirus, Ebola, Zika virus, Ebola again, Covid-19 and mpox.

*end Guardian fear porn*

Is Monkeypox really just misdiagnosed COVID-19 “vaccine” adverse events? We think this is a valid question which needs to be addressed.

This announcement that the WHO may declare Monkeypox a global emergency is coming just as we are trying to raise the final round of funding to sue the WHO for the PCR fraud. If we raise money quicker we can sue on just the diagnostic aspect very shortly since we are all in dire trouble if they use PCR to declare another emergency. The WHO internal oversight (OI) referred our PCR science dispute to national authorities which cannot be done unless we have a solid case and meet prima facie review by the WHO legal department.

Help sue on PCR fraud to stop WHO

Support our global lawsuits against WHO & their PCR “diagnostic” fraud - It’s the only real way to stop the next PHEIC fake PCR pandemic & be free!

Sign below to tell WHO not to declare Mpox an emergency today!

Also, by signing below, you are providing notice and statement of facts the PCR is insufficient to diagnose a case or pandemic, and requiring response. This is being sent to NIH, WHO DG, HHS OGA, Governing Bodies of WHO and Interest of Justice is following up with lawsuits to settle the PCR dispute. Thank you for backing up this crucially important global action to dispute the PCR test as invalid!

Sign here: https://suethewho.org/pcrfraud (Or click the image below)

WHO Internal Oversight referred our PCR Dispute to settle in National Authorities!

We can win this folks - let's FOCUS please and take care of this PCR fraud lynchpin to fake pandemics!!! It's really time to sue the WHO - the ATTORNEYS are READY!!!!!

PS: Where is the virus? Can’t find it!

We have been trying for justice a long time! Setting the WHO straight - IOJ

