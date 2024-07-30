There is really not much to say on this, except that if you fall for FDA’s fantasy of a “regulated product” to diagnose, prevent or treat bird flu, we cannot help you.

Share

Please see the FOIA response from FDA yesterday obtained by Christine Massey:

Source:

We like how the FDA claims to "not regulate viruses" as a decoy... UMMMM but FDA! This makes no sense - you purport to regulate products to diagnose, treat and prevent the virus you cant prove exists in reality - and you push it as advice!! As noted by Massey: Computer models & pseudoscience underpin "expert" advice...

The whole thing is a racket and insulting to our collective intelligence. People better wake up in mass.

THOUGHTS FROM INTEREST OF JUSTICE

To win this war on human rights, sanity and dignity we need to be aware that the government of most countries, and probably your own country, has pockets of weaponized agencies. In our opinion, public health is the most compromised of all because it’s the only one able to create a “state of exception” to normal rules that protect the constitution.

The “whole of government” is functioning pretty OK. It’s mostly public health to watch out for… and YES there are some other just as heavily weaponized Agencies as well. Thank goodness Chevron got overturned, maybe we can clean things up now!!

It’s just awful when the governments are lying about literally EVERYTHING.

It is not acceptable.

IT IS TIME FOR LAWSUITS TO BE ADEQUATELY FUNDED AND FILED.

Who else is pissed off, tired of BS and wants to sue?

All donations and subscriptions are going to help put Dr. Yeadon in front of a judge. Let’s prove all the lies and known dangers. We are getting a lot closer to paying down the Attorney fees - Together, with more support we can really sock it to FDA, WHO and the global health cartel that is profiteering by LYING to us all and TERRORIZING us all with fear psy ops to push WHO based “pandemic pathogen products profiteering”. ITS ALL A SCAM - WE CAN STOP IT ONLY WITH A SOLID LEGAL ATTACK ON THE BASIS OF THE VIRUS LIE.

Support Legal Work Against The Lies

Our bad ass Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon, former VP Pfizer, is in the scientific camp of now publicly admitting he no longer believes in virus theory, or even in pandemics. He says pandemics are not possible. We believe him. To learn why, please visit the links below and we will be going much further into this topic coming up soon.

With so much money in pandemic product and fear peddling we see it as a given that Dr. Yeadon is a threat to big scam based industries, as a result he must be silenced by being ubiquitously censored. Dr. Yeadon, being a truth teller opposed to global frauds was maligned by UN’s Trusted News Initiative as a dangerous misinformation spreader… although, as you can see by yesterdays FOIA response, the FDA, etc has never been able to refute his scientific statements. In fact these unavailable records just show Dr. Yeadon and Christine Massey are obviously correct - WHERE’S THE VIRUS?

Is truth dangerous to Pandemic Profiteering margins? Yes! Shut truth down they say! NO. We are LOUD AND PROUD!

SHOW US THE SCIENCE! SHOW US THE VIRUS!

YES, WE ARE STILL FIGHTING & SOON WE WILL REFILE OUR MAIN CASES ONCE THE FUNDING IS FULLY SUPPORTED TO CARRY THE CASE THROUGH

About our lawsuit with Dr. Yeadon:

IN THE END, WE KNOW WE WILL PREVAIL VICTORIOUS OVER THE LIES - OUR CASE WITH DR. YEADON IS ALMOST READY TO REFILE AS THE JUDGES ORDERED LAST NOVEMBER 9, 2023!

Appeal court ordered that the lower court MUST rule on the experts evidence. We can and will be heard!

Who else is pissed off, tired of BS and wants to sue?

All donations and subscriptions are going to help put Dr. Yeadon in front of a judge. Let’s prove all the lies and known dangers. We are getting a lot closer to paying down the Attorney fees - Together, with more support we can really sock it to FDA, WHO and the global health cartel that is profiteering by LYING to us all and TERRORIZING us all with fear psy ops to push WHO based “pandemic pathogen products profiteering”. ITS ALL A SCAM - WE CAN STOP IT ONLY WITH A SOLID LEGAL ATTACK ON THE BASIS OF THE VIRUS LIE.

Support Legal Work Against The Lies

The FDA is not the only US Agency with no responsive records found to simple questions!

US Department of Defense (DoD) and Health and Human Services (HHS) also have ZERO records when they responded to IoJ’s FOIA requests.

PUBLIC NOTICE: THERE IS NO DOA TO EXPORT COVID VACCINES!!!

Yup, the DoD & HHS has “no responsive records” either.

HHS has NO Delegation of Authority to export covid vaccines and no required records to experiment on civilians with dual use covid gene therapy non vaccines, which DoD needed PRIOR to authorizing the OTA Other Transactional Authority to purchase the experimental vaccine candidates.

It all stinks to high heaven folks! We still need to sue DoD to resolve the serious breaches.

Who else is pissed off, tired of BS and wants to sue?

All donations and subscriptions are going to help put Dr. Yeadon in front of a judge. Let’s prove all the lies and known dangers. We are getting a lot closer to paying down the Attorney fees - Together, with more support we can really sock it to FDA, WHO and the global health cartel that is profiteering by LYING to us all and TERRORIZING us all with fear psy ops to push WHO based “pandemic pathogen products profiteering”. ITS ALL A SCAM - WE CAN STOP IT ONLY WITH A SOLID LEGAL ATTACK ON THE BASIS OF THE VIRUS LIE.

Support Legal Work Against The Lies

As we examine the lack of FDA’s records to prove a virus, it may be wise to REALLY understand FDA’s responsibility for Medical Countermeasures.

VERY INFORMATIVE ARTICLE TO DEEP DIVE INTO FDA’S ROLE:

Share

Who else is pissed off, tired of BS and wants to sue?

All donations and subscriptions are going to help put Dr. Yeadon in front of a judge. Let’s prove all the lies and known dangers. We are getting a lot closer to paying down the Attorney fees - Together, with more support we can really sock it to FDA, WHO and the global health cartel that is profiteering by LYING to us all and TERRORIZING us all with fear psy ops to push WHO based “pandemic pathogen products profiteering”. ITS ALL A SCAM - WE CAN STOP IT ONLY WITH A SOLID LEGAL ATTACK ON THE BASIS OF THE VIRUS LIE.

Support Legal Work Against The Lies

Leave a comment