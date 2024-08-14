Share

If you want to be heard DURING the meeting today with IHR Emergency Committee meeting regarding the upsurge of mpox please sign the ‘Notice and Statement of Facts’ created by James Roguski with a foreword from IOJ reminding the WHO DG that there is an open PCR dispute that WHO Internal Oversight sent to National Authorities to settle recently! Help us stop them or at least put them on notice we will sue for the PCR fraud and to THINK TWICE before declaring fake PHEIC pandemics!

SIGN& SHARE RIGHT NOW TO EMAIL THEM IN THEIR MEETING TO BE HEARD BEFORE THEY VOTE TO MAKE MPOX A GLOBAL EMERGENCY!

Sign Here: http://www.suethewho.org/pcrfraud

Donate To Sue The WHO

WHO DG Tedros gets to decide and he previously overruled the committee on Mpox so what will he do today? Can we bitch and threaten a PCR lawsuit (IOJ’s PCR dispute is referred by WHO Internal Oversight to take it to a national court)

14 August 2024

Dear members of the Emergency Committee, colleagues and friends,

As you know, mpox has been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than a decade, and the number of cases reported each year has increased steadily over that period.

Last year, reported cases increased significantly, and already the number of cases reported so far this year has exceeded last year’s total, with more than 14,000 cases and 524 deaths.

The emergence last year and rapid spread of clade 1b in DRC, which appears to be spreading mainly through sexual networks, and its detection in countries neighboring DRC is especially concerning, and one of the main reasons for my decision to convene this Emergency Committee.

In the past month, about 90 cases of clade 1b have been reported in four countries neighboring the DRC that have not reported mpox before: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

But we are not dealing with one outbreak of one clade – we are dealing with several outbreaks of different clades in different countries with different modes of transmission and different levels of risk.

My colleagues will provide you with a more detailed technical presentation shortly.

Stopping these outbreaks will require a tailored and comprehensive response, with communities at the centre, as always.

WHO is working with the governments of the affected countries, the Africa CDC, NGOs, civil society and other partners to understand and address the drivers of these outbreaks.

WHO has developed a regional response plan, requiring an initial US$ 15 million to support surveillance, preparedness and response activities.

To fund that response we have released US$ 1.45 million from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies, and we plan to release more in the coming days. We are also appealing to donors to fund the rest of the response plan.

As you know, two vaccines for mpox are recommended by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, and are also approved by WHO-listed national regulatory authorities, as well as by individual countries including Nigeria and the DRC.

Last week I triggered the process for Emergency Use Listing for mpox vaccines, which will accelerate vaccine access for lower-income countries which have not yet issued their own national regulatory approval.

Emergency Use Listing also enables partners including Gavi and UNICEF to procure vaccines for distribution.

WHO is grateful to Member States and vaccine manufacturers for working with us on vaccine donations.

We are working with all partners to facilitate equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines, supplies for clinical care and other tools.

In light of the expanding outbreak in east and central Africa, and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have convened this Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to advise me on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

When I declared an end to the previous mpox PHEIC last year, I issued standing recommendations under the IHR, which are due to expire next week. I have decided to extend them for another year to support countries to respond to the chronic risk of mpox.

Were I to decide, on your advice, that the current situation represents a public health emergency of international concern, I would issue temporary recommendations in accordance with the IHR, again on your advice.

As you know, at this year’s World Health Assembly, WHO Member States adopted a set of amendments to the International Health Regulations. Those amendments will come into force next year, so for this meeting you will operate under the existing IHR.

Once again, thank you for committing your time and expertise to this very important process. I look forward to your advice.

~ Love Tedros