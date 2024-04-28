Share

A little hip hop tune to remind you about the need to make the WHO’s Nuremberg Breaches KNOWN, to start off your day…

1× 0:00 -0:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Heads up!

There are two articles from WHO about where we are at in the IHR Amendments process below.

These are hot off the press at the World Health Organization.

Dates are from yesterday and the day before: April 27th and 26th, 2024:

see below:

Governments near agreement on package of amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

Historic move makes world better prepared for, and ready to respond to, future public health emergencies

27 April 2024

News release

Reading time: 2 min (535 words)

In the eighth meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR), which was suspended yesterday (April 26, 2024) until 16 May, State Parties to the IHR took a major step towards agreeing on the package of amendments which will be put forward to the World Health Assembly, which takes place from 27 May–1 June.

The amendments, proposed by IHR State Parties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the international community’s ability to detect and respond to pandemic threats, will be further discussed at the resumed eighth meeting on 16-17 May with a view to finalizing an agreed package for submission to the World Health Assembly in May for its consideration and, if agreed, formal adoption.

“The International Health Regulations have been the cornerstone of global health security for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic showed the need to strengthen them in some areas to make them fit for purpose,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Countries are grasping this historic opportunity to protect future generations from the impact of epidemics and pandemics, with a commitment to equity and solidarity.”



This eighth meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the IHR (WGIHR) started on 22 April and suspended today. Whilst the process is being held alongside negotiations of the world’s first pandemic agreement to strengthen global collaboration among governments to prepare for, prevent and respond to pandemics, it was proposed in WGIHR8 that two separate Resolutions on the two processes be submitted to the World Health Assembly in May. Negotiations resume on the pandemic agreement on 29 April and continue until 10 May.

During the eighth meeting of the WGIHR, substantial progress on finalizing the package of amendments was made as State Parties reached agreement in critical areas.

WGIHR Co-Chair Dr Ashley Bloomfield said: “The work to bolster our global defenses against public health emergencies and risks, through agreeing a stronger set of International Health Regulations, reflects both the risks our highly interconnected world faces today, and the recognition and readiness of countries to ensure their citizens are better protected.”

Fellow WGIHR Co-Chair, Dr Abdullah Assiri, said the proposed amendments to the IHR are readily implementable and recognize the importance of equity in ensuring effective global response.

“The COVID-19 pandemic showed the world that viruses of pandemic potential do not respect national borders,” Dr Assiri said. “Amending the International Health Regulations reflects the critical need to bolster our collective defenses against current and future public health risks so people’s health, societies and economies can be better protected, all whilst firmly respecting and adhering to the principle of national sovereignty.”

The eighth meeting of the WGHIR will resume in a two-day final session 16-17 May to continue and conclude the work of the Working Group according to its mandate from the Health Assembly

The IHR have 196 State Parties, comprising all 194 WHO Member States plus Liechtenstein and the Holy See. These Parties have led the process to amend the IHR. The Regulations have been negotiated under Article 21 of the WHO Constitution.

Any amendment will come into force for all States Parties, after a set period, except for those that notify the WHO Director-General of a rejection or reservation.

WGIHR ended last session April 26, 2024

Interest of Justice noticed the following in the video from Friday April 26, 2024 in the Eighth meeting of the WGIHR

Japan had to stand up to the INB and other Member States to request the ability to add written input they had ready but was never given an opportunity to add anything in last weeks meeting. One week was offered by the INB at first to add targeted written inputs on the remaining IHR Articles and Annexes with no agreement between member States. China hooked it up by asking for Member States delegations to have more time to write their final inputs. China asked for it to be Mon May 6 that Member States would need to give written inputs, rather than Friday, adding the extra weekend for the 194 countries to prepare and submit their inputs on all the blank Articles and Annexes.

See News Release by WHO below

Watch video of final session Friday April 26, 2024 on WHO INB website:

https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/04/22/default-calendar/eighth-meeting-of-the-working-group-on-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations-(2005)

Eighth meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

22 – 26 April 2024

09:30–13:00 and 14:00–17:30 CET, Geneva, Switzerland

In May 2022, the World Health Assembly agreed to embark on a process to consider proposed amendments to the current International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR). The process is being led by the Member States of WHO through the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) and builds on lessons learned from the various review panels that examined the functioning of the IHR and the global public health architecture during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eighth meeting of the WGIHR will be held from 22-26 April 2024.

The opening plenary session, which will begin at 9:30 CEST on Monday, 22 April, will be publicly webcast. As agreed by the WGIHR, it will be open to WHO Member States, Associate Members and regional economic integration organizations, as well as to relevant stakeholders. During this session, stakeholders will be invited to deliver their interventions (Agenda Item 1: Opening and Adoption of the Agenda).

The WGIHR will then hold a drafting session to negotiate the full suite of the proposed Bureau’s text. This session will be held with attendance limited to WHO Member States; Associate Members; regional economic integration organizations; the Holy See and Liechtenstein as States Parties to the IHR that are not Member States of WHO; and the Observer Delegation of Palestine.

This is expected to be the final WGIHR meeting ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in May 2024.

The closing plenary of the WGIHR8, expected to be held on the afternoon of Friday, 26 April 2024, will be open and publicly webcast. During this session, the WGIHR will discuss the report of the meeting.

Coming next Substack - the Shocking DETAILS on IHR Amendment negotiations that you’ve been waiting for… Straight out of the top WHO Staffs own mouths! Share

Sue the WHO Initiative has a VERY SERIOUS international case that needs to be filed asap against WHO, Big Pharma and wrongdoers. The case cannot get to court without community support. IOJ is 100% non profit & dedicated until humanity wins to stop the shots, and expose the WHO frauds to help member states EXIT the WHO.

Support Sue the WHO Initiative

Thank you to all donors, sponsors, supporters and subscribers. We could not do this important non profit work for humanity without you! Together we WILL WIN!

Sign below to stop the WHO first set of IHR Amendments before implemented in WHA77 May 27 - June 1, 2024!

If you want to take legal action against WHO, and/or help convince your country to EXIT the WHO, sign up below:

We are just about to be getting started… sign up now.

notice: WHO Nuremberg Code Song written by clever and unbiased AI: UDIO!!!

Related readings: