Take Action!

1. RSVP: Persons seeking to participate in the listening session must register by Friday, April 26, 2024. 2. Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session for WHA77 ” Must be in by Friday, May 3, 2023.

Here is the chance for you to give your opinion to the US government through Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs Stakeholder Listening Session in Preparation for the 77th World Health Assembly.



This is a very critical time to put your voice to a loudspeaker and say it loud before WHA77 where the global dictators plan to massively increase funding of the information management, behavior nudging and vaccination programs created by the WHO, which are allegedly needed for global public health security, but which are immoral unproven government interventions (experiments) that are pretty shady and would bring great satisfaction to the devil himself.

The Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs would like your opinion on the agendas being discussed in the May 27-June 1 Seventy Seventh World Health Assembly (WHA77). Your opinion is recorded to advise the US Government. All nationalities are welcome to speak, as the decisions between US and WHO do indeed affect the whole world.

Here’s the info straight form the US Government on how to bitch at them diplomatically:

AGENCY:

Office of Global Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services.

ACTION:

Notice of public listening session; request for comments.

DATES:

The listening session will be held Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. eastern daylight time. This session is open to the public but requires RSVP to oga.rsvp1@hhs.gov by Friday, April 26, 2024. See RSVP section in SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION for details.

ADDRESSES:

The session will be held virtually. Online and dial-in information will be shared with registered participants.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:

Purpose: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) leads the U.S. delegation to the 77th World Health Assembly and will convene an informal Stakeholder Listening Session.

The Stakeholder Listening Session is designed to seek input from stakeholders and subject matter experts to help the HHS Office of Global Affairs inform and prepare for U.S. Government engagement at the World Health Assembly.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is attended by delegations from all 194 WHO Member States. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget. The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland. Additional information about the World Health Assembly can be found at this website: https://www.who.int/​about/​governance/​world-health-assembly.

Matters to be Discussed: The listening session will cover items on the provisional agenda of the 77th World Health Assembly. The provisional agenda can be found at this website: https://apps.who.int/​gb/​ebwha/​pdf_​files/​EB154/​B154_​39-en.pdf.

Participation is welcome from stakeholder communities, including:

Public health and advocacy groups

State, local, and Tribal groups

Private industry

Minority health organizations

Academic and scientific organizations, etc.

RSVP: Persons seeking to participate in the listening session must register by Friday, April 26, 2024.

Registrants must include their full name, email address, and organization, if any, and indicate whether they are registering as a listen-only attendee or as a speaker participant to oga.rsvp1@hhs.gov.

Requests to participate as a speaker must include all of the following information:

1. The name and email address of the person desiring to participate

2. The organization(s) that person represents

3. The primary agenda item(s) of interest, listed in order of the speaker's priorities

Note:

A separate listening session will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024, to discuss the following World Health Assembly agenda items:

13.2 Implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005)

13.3 Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

13.4 Intergovernmental Negotiating Body to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

To provide comments on these agenda items, please see the corresponding Federal Register notice: https://www.federalregister.gov/​documents/​2024/​02/​28/​2024-04080/​stakeholder-listening-session-on-public-health-emergencies-preparedness-and-response-negotiations.

Other Information: Written comments are welcome and encouraged even if you are attending the listening session and should be emailed to oga.rsvp1@hhs.gov with the subject line “ Written Comment Re: Stakeholder Listening Session for WHA77 ” by Friday, May 3, 2023.

We look forward to your comments on the 77th World Health Assembly.

Dated: February 28, 2024.

Susan Kim,

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Global Affairs.

[FR Doc. 2024–04525 Filed 3–4–24; 8:45 am]

Source: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/03/05/2024-04525/stakeholder-listening-session-in-preparation-for-the-77th-world-health-assembly

Share

Dear readers, We are SUPER BUSY drafting lawsuits, legal actions, demands, calling multiple government agencies, etc. Expect us to return shortly with many more solid actions that can make an enormous difference in the main problems of: WHO’s authorization of experimental, novel, eugenics based covid non vaccines, UN directed state censorship, behavior nudging, social listening and interventions, climate alarmism, Agenda 2030 and more.

We can use all the support we can get because its just about time to actually sue the WHO!

Donate To IoJ's Sue The WHO Legal Fund

Sign the Demand if you haven’t already! Please Share! Stop The 2022 IHR Amendments For Violating The Rules

Action #1 of Idiot’s Guide To EXIT The WHO

Help stop the WHA77 Agenda item 14.2 Implementation of resolution WHA75.11 (2022)

Our Speeches at the previous HHS OGA Listening Sessions:

April 11, 2024

Free Speech Association:

Interest of Justice:

The 12 Dissenters who heroically came to advise US Government to not implement WHO edicts:

(we fixed the sound so now you can hear!)

If you are thinking of speaking May 3, 2024 to HHS OGA and the US Government, the video below shows you what the process is like : )

Leave a comment

Related readings: