WHO Just Signed "A New Global Financing Pact" In Paris June 22, 2023.
Do we really want or need this?
Looks like the WHO and Globalists are unifying for eternal debt slavery under the guise of being the saviors of humanity…
Paris: Launch of the Health Impact Investment Platform
Streamed live on Jun 23, 2023
35:06
The AIM now is to prevent a new Health crisis by strengthening Primary Health Care and Health Systems resilience with WHO’s extreme expertise of Health Systems globally. And the technical and Financial Health development Banks we will be able to message the scale of our impact without approaching countries interest in unsustainable debt. The initial value of Investments to be facilitated by our new health platform 1.5 billion euros will obviously not be enough in a different university health coverage for all but it is a crucial step to achieving those common goals.
DO WE REALLY WANT W.H.O. TO NEGOTIATE A NEW GLOBAL FINANCING PACT? They already did!
If you are sick of the WHO claiming to be the boss of all global health and giving bad science to your nation please remember to sign the demand to Terminate the WHO DG Tedros and support Sue The WHO campaign to stop all these insane treaties, agreements, IHR amendments, misinformation censorship projects and human research using harmful covid-19 non vaccine biological agent experiments.
Interest of Justice and our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon are embarking on the task of serious litigation against the WHO. We are all taking on this burden for humanity.
Thank you dear friend for your continued support to share, comment and donate in this long game fight for accountability, human rights, freedom and science!
Thank you Interest of Justice and James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
The criminal ruling class wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
My motto is, Do Not Comply!! if we all stand up and say NO, they can't do anything. I haven't complied with one thing since "covid" started and I don't intend to comply with the evil demonic WHO.