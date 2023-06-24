Looks like the WHO and Globalists are unifying for eternal debt slavery under the guise of being the saviors of humanity…

Paris: Launch of the Health Impact Investment Platform

Streamed live on Jun 23, 2023

The AIM now is to prevent a new Health crisis by strengthening Primary Health Care and Health Systems resilience with WHO’s extreme expertise of Health Systems globally. And the technical and Financial Health development Banks we will be able to message the scale of our impact without approaching countries interest in unsustainable debt. The initial value of Investments to be facilitated by our new health platform 1.5 billion euros will obviously not be enough in a different university health coverage for all but it is a crucial step to achieving those common goals.

DO WE REALLY WANT W.H.O. TO NEGOTIATE A NEW GLOBAL FINANCING PACT? They already did!

If you are sick of the WHO claiming to be the boss of all global health and giving bad science to your nation please remember to sign the demand to Terminate the WHO DG Tedros and support Sue The WHO campaign to stop all these insane treaties, agreements, IHR amendments, misinformation censorship projects and human research using harmful covid-19 non vaccine biological agent experiments.

Interest of Justice and our Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon are embarking on the task of serious litigation against the WHO. We are all taking on this burden for humanity.

Thank you dear friend for your continued support to share, comment and donate in this long game fight for accountability, human rights, freedom and science!