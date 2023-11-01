Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
Nov 1, 2023

The only reason SA complains about what the CIA is doing is because it's triggering the pushback on what the CIA is really doing, while reinforcing falsehoods in every paragraph. If I were still teaching writing, I'd use that article as a prime example of how to write propaganda.

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Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
Nov 1, 2023

It's interesting how Scientific American sprinkles bits of truth about how the CIA functions into the main dish of propaganda about vaccines.

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