Shiny Objects, Beating Dead Horses, Losing Arguments, Red Herrings, Climbing Ladder Of Success Up Wrong Wall & Other Distractions In The Lead Up To WHA77 | Sue the WHO Initiative | Webinar Next Sunday
Shall we WIN? Or.... shall we SPIN? IOJ intends to win, and as such we would like to say PLEASE knock it off with the failing arguments governments are using against the freedom movement. Thanks! IOJ
Lets take a little look at the sovereignty argument that was was just made by the 49 GOP US Senators to the US Delegate, May 9, 2024 who quickly cut it down as nonsense.
The argument is seen as laughable and easy to overcome to the Diplomats flying to Geneva WHA77 and schmoozing with other Diplomats to make the SOVEREIGN deals that they perceive to be in the best interest of U.S.. See below why it won’t work!
IoJ is certified in diplomacy and do get to speak to the diplomats. They WANT the deals!
Sorry to break it to you… don’t shoot the messenger. IOJ is TRYING to help clear-ify.
U.S. IS SEEKING TO ACHIEVE BENEFITS IN THE NEGOTIATIONS!
Wake up! The USA is NOT losing sovereignty by USING their sovereign power to negotiate the deals that will make the USA a shit ton of cash with the WHO by selling emergency “vaccines”. Its sovereign powers at its absolute WORST, that’s what’s really going down!
The link to the webinar next week is on our Sue The WHO Initiative Substack | The article with the link is below:
We are going to win, you all are fabulous and I'd like to help.
Hello IOJ . I would like to do a fundraisier for IOJ as I did for the Lawyers' Committee for 911 Inquiry. Please contact me at contact@ProtectandAlert.org. From, Cheri A.