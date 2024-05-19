Wanna talk trash about suing WHO?

Of course you do.

Meet us Sunday, just before WHA77, so IOJ can set you all straight on our POWER.

ANYONE telling you the WHO can’t be sued is a shill, or doing the work of a shill.

For now:

Lets take a little look at the sovereignty argument that was was just made by the 49 GOP US Senators to the US Delegate, May 9, 2024 who quickly cut it down as nonsense.

The argument is seen as laughable and easy to overcome to the Diplomats flying to Geneva WHA77 and schmoozing with other Diplomats to make the SOVEREIGN deals that they perceive to be in the best interest of U.S.. See below why it won’t work!

IoJ is certified in diplomacy and do get to speak to the diplomats. They WANT the deals!

Sorry to break it to you… don’t shoot the messenger. IOJ is TRYING to help clear-ify.

U.S. IS SEEKING TO ACHIEVE BENEFITS IN THE NEGOTIATIONS!

U.S. IS SEEKING TO ACHIEVE BENEFITS IN THE NEGOTIATIONS!

U.S. IS SEEKING TO ACHIEVE BENEFITS IN THE NEGOTIATIONS!

Wake up! The USA is NOT losing sovereignty by USING their sovereign power to negotiate the deals that will make the USA a shit ton of cash with the WHO by selling emergency “vaccines”. Its sovereign powers at its absolute WORST, that’s what’s really going down!

US says they will ABSOLUTELY vote YES - Its RIGGED in USA. Period.

The link to the webinar next week is on our Sue The WHO Initiative Substack | The article with the link is below:

Share

Support the Justice for Humanity legal fund & ensure real global lawsuits against weaponized health! IOJ’s Justice For Humanity Fund is 100% non profit, affects all nations & will be persistent until humanity wins! Dedicated to rule of law & sanity.

There are MANY actions in the works! Support is critical to enable us to go full steam!

Help IOJ Sue the WHO

Leave a comment

Join us at our Sue the WHO Initiative | Idiot’s Guide to EXIT the WHO Substack

Other Related IOJ Articles: