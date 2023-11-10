Dr. Joseph Sansone Interviews Interest of Justice Team In The Aftermath of November 9, 2023, Nuremberg Hearing
Find out the next steps to hold the wrongdoers accountable
On November 9, 2023, Interest of Justice attended a hearing to talk about their appeal on a Nuremberg hearing. Check out the video to find out what happened in the chambers.
Click here for video link:
If you are compelled to help but do not know how to best help the cause:
Please like, share, comment, and if able, consider donating necessary material support that is absolutely critical right now! Our team is still massively short of the costs needed to finish the lengthy detailed main case (which is literally the most important global case in the world) to sue all regulators in one case to stop the shots globally. If you can support IOJ’s legal fund monthly or a one time donation, just know that we have NEVER needed your support as much as we do right now!
WE CAN PARTNER AND CRUSH THE TYRANTS PETTY DREAMS.
Donated again. Time to do a massive jab in the "all seeing eye" of the One Rule. The NY shire is with you.
You all are the best. I feel so comforted by the fact that there are people in the world like you that are standing for justice. There are so many in this society that are sleepwalking through this global attempt to destroy humanity. Sometimes I wonder if they care if it doesn’t interfere with their daily lives.