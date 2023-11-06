It is time to Stop Covid Vaccines NOW!

Share

“Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al”

You are invited to watch live as we ask a judge with power to take the covid vaccines off the market to stop the shots! We will send you a link to watch live early in the morning of the hearing on November 9, 2023 if you are a subscriber here. Notice to humanity: IOJ is still raising funds to cover the costs of the hearing and subsequent full GLOBAL case, which must be filed in 15 days after the judge rules. IOJ can still use all the support we can get right now to be able to pull this off! Together we really can stop them Globally!!! No one is above the great pillar of the law. Rule of law matters. Welcome to The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law!

Donate to Nuremberg Hearing & Main Case

Learn more at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org

November 9th Hearing is in 3 days!

Remember, remember the Ninth of November! What will the Judges do?

It has been over a year of delays since this precautionary measure was filed, and here are are at this point where on November 9, 2023 a Costa Rican court will finally hear our case and decide if they will suspend the covid-19 [non] vaccines.

Experts including Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, among others to be announced, will be in attendance virtually ready to testify to the inherent toxicity and potential for DNA integration and shedding of synthetic pathogen/toxin GMO’s into the environment. It is our position that the covid vaccine is NOT a vaccine, but is instead an experimental gene therapy biologic which can integrate into DNA, which clearly requires the State to step in a S-L-O-W- things down and suspend the insanity of reckless unrestrained mass experimentation with novel emerging biotechnology.

Interest of Justice claims the covid [non] vaccines must be fully SUSPENDED so the State can protect the health and safety of the people as well as preserve the public interest pending a full main case and investigation into the legalities and potential or actual harms. We will see what the court thinks and does. We hope the court will act with prudence and responsibility and cease the illegal experiments on the genome quickly rather than drag this out.

The Administrative Contentious Court of Appeals host the virtual public hearing where you can all attend online. We will send you a link in the morning before the hearing which is at 8:30am Costa Rican time.

Hear more about our Costa Rica case “Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al” from our two friends and fellow freedom fighters: our amazing expert Dr.Ana Mihalcea and the fearless whistleblower Dr. Rima Laibow below:

DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD) WITH GUEST DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA (MD PhD) DISCUSS THE COSTA RICA NOV 9 HEARING AND LEGAL OPTIONS!

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the recipient of an Award for being the Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity” (www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates, treatment recommendations and community efforts at www.dranamihalcea.com

Dr. Mihalcea writes Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement https://nationalarm.org/board/ and is an Advisor to Targeted Justice.com https://www.targetedjustice.com/team-members.html.

Sign up for Dr Ana’s Substack:

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.

Rima E. Laibow, MD, Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation

https://PreventGenocide2030.org, http://www.OpenSourceTruth.com

Telegram: PreventGenocide2030, OpenSourceTruth

You are invited to watch live as we ask a judge with power to take the covid vaccines off the market to stop the shots! We will send you a link to watch live early in the morning of the hearing on November 9, 2023 if you are a subscriber here. Notice to humanity: IOJ is still raising funds to cover the costs of the hearing and subsequent full GLOBAL case, which must be filed in 15 days after the judge rules. IOJ can still use all the support we can get right now to be able to pull this off! Together we really can stop them Globally!!! No one is above the great pillar of the law. Rule of law matters. Welcome to The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law!

Donate to Nuremberg Hearing & Main Case

Leave a comment

Related Reading: