The court is asking us to share the word to media to announce that the public can attend. Youtube is going against a court request to us to ask media to share this! Jeeze Loiuse.

We gave a 45 minute informative detailed video today with Christine Zipps and James Roguski.

The interview was about the COURT ORDERED NOV 9 NUREMBERG CODE HEARING until it was DELETED.

For those who wonder - we don’t have the video ourselves yet, and are asking Christina Zipps if she can post it on Rumble and elsewhere.

We wanted you all to get to know IOJ’s co-founders and learn the facts.

All we talked about was a bunch of government facts and truths of our 3 year battle with WHO, FDA and Costa Rica to try to enforce the law and ethical limitations upon the covid measures, including the non vaccines. What’s wrong with that?

Youtube apparently did not like our interview.

Youtube seems to think you should not know of our work for humanity, or the truths we uncovered, such as HHS has no delegated authority to export covid “vaccines” & DNA integration issues, etc, etc, etc. They banned our video in minutes.

The Public Hearing is in a few days on Nov 9th, 2023.

Where are we at now?

IOJ had to change legal teams last minute to ensure success and go with an amazing attorney we have worked with before. Please support if you are able! The new Attorney is BAD ASS MASTER OF LAW & has given us a huge discount, cleared his entire schedule this week, and is valiantly paying others what we pay him to take over his cases, just to help us have the best shot to win. He did not have to take this on.

IOJ has paid our new hero Attorney a hefty down payment to retain him, thanks ENTIRELY to your generous donations, but we still need to get him fully paid. We have never needed your support like right now. We still need to raise around 10k more ASAP and this will allow us to get through the hearing, which may become a multi day hearing and begin drafting the main case as well.

This new attorney is well worth it if we want to win in the court ORDERED Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9th to STOP THE SHOTS. If you can afford to pitch in, NOW is the time!

Lets do this and have a successful public hearing to take covid vaccines and all mRNA off the market - whether Youtube and their Globalist overlords like it or NOT! Amazing experts will be testifying, including Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) and Dr. Ana Mihalcea as well as others to be announced.

This case affects Global - we explained how the hearing and main case is for more than just Costa Rica in great detail in the CENSORED interview above & will explain again in a full Substack in the next few days…. that Youtube can’t censor!

Love,

IOJ

To everyone who helps with material support right now - you are a hero to humanity. Donations, prayers, shares and comments are very appreciated and needed now - IOJ

Tick, tock… do you hear that? Justice is coming Mengele Mafia! Nov 9. See you there.

We put this in a comment but felt it was worth bringing to the forefront:

LEARN THIS INTERNATIONAL INSTRUMENT:

Youtube scandalously systemically violates the Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Article 6 Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others:

(a) To know, seek, obtain, receive and hold information about all human rights and fundamental freedoms, including having access to information as to how those rights and freedoms are given effect in domestic legislative, judicial or administrative systems;

(b) As provided for in human rights and other applicable international instruments, freely to publish, impart or disseminate to others views, information and knowledge on all human rights and fundamental freedoms;

(c) To study, discuss, form and hold opinions on the observance, both in law and in practice, of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and, through these and other appropriate means, to draw public attention to those matters.

and

Article 12 1. Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to participate in peaceful activities against violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

2. The State shall take all necessary measures to ensure the protection by the competent authorities of everyone, individually and in association with others, against any violence, threats, retaliation, de facto or de jure adverse discrimination, pressure or any other arbitrary action as a consequence of his or her legitimate exercise of the rights referred to in the present Declaration.

3. In this connection, everyone is entitled, individually and in association with others, to be protected effectively under national law in reacting against or opposing, through peaceful means, activities and acts, including those by omission, attributable to States that result in violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as acts of violence perpetrated by groups or individuals that affect the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

and

Article 13 Everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to solicit, receive and utilize resources for the express purpose of promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms through peaceful means...

