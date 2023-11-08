Share

If you are compelled to help but do not know how to best help the cause:

Please like, share, comment and donate material support that is absolutely critical right now! Our team is still massively short of the costs needed to finish the lengthy detailed main case ( which is literally the most important global case in the world) to sue all regulators in one case to stop the shots globally . If you can support IOJ’s legal fund monthly or a one time donation, just know that we have NEVER needed your support as much as we do right now!

WE CAN PARTNER AND CRUSH THE TYRANTS PETTY DREAMS.

THEY ARE WRONG. WE ARE LIGHT!

What you need to know about tomorrows public hearing about preventing human experimentation:

This hearing is about suspending the investigational product called covid-19 vaccine for all humans.

The Health Authorities globally are lying covid-19 [non] vaccines are not investigational/experimental, HOWEVER, at the same time IOJ got testimony that it was imported “for the exclusive purpose of human research” and “ investigational ” (a word defined as “experimental”). So they talk out of both sides of their mouths. Triple-speak word salad with stale croutons. We are sick of the nonsense and expect the 3 judge panel to also refuse to join the Regulatory clown show & shut it down.

IOJ is asking to stop covid-19 vaccines because they are NOT a vaccine . We allege they are actually a gene therapy biologic, which is mischaracterized as a vaccine erroneously due to the illegal application of WHO definition of vaccine.

The covid-19 [non] vaccine gene therapy outside clinical trials carries unreasonable risk to humans and is not being adequately monitored by any regulator on Earth, this violates WHO MEURI ethical framework and is PROHIBITED as unethical experimentation.

IOJ is asking to suspend all Decrees (created in 2020) that allow Costa Rica to expedite and immediately authorize products based entirely on WHO, FDA or other “strict regulatory bodies” authorization. (We can’t have that nonsense anymore. Shut it down.)

The covid-19 [non] vaccine is illegally incorporated into the childhood schedule making it basically mandatory for school, despite the same court already ruling mandates for children are suspended. We are asking the court to suspend the covid-19 [non] vaccine from the childhood and national immunization schedule entirely because its NOT A VACCINE and it is an experiment. Pray! By keeping covid alleged vaccines in the immunization schedule they are able to pretend it’s a vaccine by LAW. We can’t allow that to continue if rule of law is to be preserved and restored, which it is.

The covid-19 [non] vaccine has no ability to confer immunity, but it is an experiment that can kill you, and we all know the fact sheet conspicuously fails to explain this, therefore obviously omitting what is required for informed consent.

IOJ is asking to suspend all gene therapy products across the field due to risks associated with altering cell DNA irreversibly and suspend all mRNA product candidates irrespective of the mechanistic differences between gene therapies and mRNA

IOJ is also requesting the Pfizer secret experimentation contract AGAIN! Maybe we can get it this time!

Theres more but thats the main issues. The experts each have more to explain.

The court can do a few different things, from kicking us out (hope not), to ruling yes on the spot in our favor, to requesting expert testimony which is on standby or rescheduling dates to hear each witness (thank you hero experts who put in so much love to help this!) and beyond.

On Thursday November 9, 2023 we will play it by ear and do our very best. IOJ prays we can help be part of co-creating the movement of the mountain off of humanities back! FAITH of a mustard seed amigos, faith! We can and will absolutely stop the evil experiments on the human genome which is the heritage of humanity!

This Is Just The Beginning Of The Costa Rica Nuremberg Violations Legal Saga

Tomorrow is the PRELIMINARY HEARING for a precautionary measure prior to the MAIN CASE, which must be filed in 15 days of the ruling!

This hearing is set for 8:30am and will be available to watch live. We will send a link in the morning of the hearing Nov 9, a bit before it begins, for you to watch it if you are on the Substack subscribers list.

Experts Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, along with other amazing experts to be announced are ready to testify and red pill the judge as the the horror show that’s really going on on all levels.

Learn more about the hearing and then the subsequent MAIN CASE at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org.

Our new site StopCovidVaccinesNow.org is constantly being updated as we go. Make sure to bookmark it and keep checking back often to follow IOJ’s legal saga through the various courts as we make our way to the Administrative Contentious Court to annul the acts, then the Criminal Court of Universal Jurisdiction to criminally hold wrongdoers to account for toxic biological attacks and crimes against humanity so this never occurs again

