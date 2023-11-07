Share

Remember, remember the ninth of November!

NOTE: You have all just helped us to pay the full down payment for the hearing, whoo hoo! (THANK YOU SO MUCH TEAM IOJ!) but we still need to raise quite a bit more to pull off the huge main case and take care of our hero attorney team who is going above and beyond, working until midnight every day to pull this off and save us all!

Consider partnering with us NOW to help us fund our new BAD ASS attorney team that we really believe in, and that IOJ thinks can take these maniacs down once and for all.

Step by step, together, we make our way toward the light, truth and justice!

Support IOJ vs Costa Rica Hearing

Praying the court will do the right thing on Nov 9 and not drag it out.

All we want is the evil global LOCKSTEP to immediately cease and finally get a fair court ruling to SUSPEND the covid-19 so called vaccines.

Is that so much to ask?…

OH YEAH…. And, by the way Judge, can we get the Pfizer SECRET CONTRACT??? We almost forgot!… ALMOST.

On November 9 at 8:30 am the Administrative Contentious Court of Appeals will hear our case:

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al

We are asking to suspend the acts of covid [non] vaccines from being applied to all humans in Costa Rica. The subsequent main case will be also asking to annul the acts of serious undue human mRNA & viral vector gene therapy experimentation called “covid-19 vaccine” worldwide by suing ALL REGULATORY BODIES AT ONCE.

We do not need a bunch of national cases to beat the cabal, although we do advocate everyone to get involved in all of your nations! It’s our opinion that what we really need is one good solid case using international law and getting declarations of laws and definitions filed by a WHO & HHS/FDA “partner” civil society group with a mission to “safeguard the health, safety and human rights of the entire international community". See UN claims the whole international space. There is no competition.

Until now.

The necessary international civil society group did not exist, so we helped to create it and we worked the past couple years to become “partners” and “relevant & interested stakeholders” in the WHO & HHS/FDA just for the purpose of holding them all to account on behalf of the international community that we seek to serve and protect.

We have to go big here folks - they are coming for our kids and our grandparents!

