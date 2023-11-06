Youtube is evil - watch truth and learn about the case on Rumble.

Watch our BANNED video interview about the Nuremberg Hearing Nov 9 with Interest of Justice and James Roguski on ZIPPSmedia with interviewer Christine Zipps.

We were WAY TOO OVER THE TARGET so YouTube scandalously CENSORED this video in minutes yesterday explaining why we are challenging the illegality of covid non vaccines globally - and what issues and dangers we intend to raise in the COURT ORDERED PUBLIC HEARING NOV 9.

The interviewer Christina Zipps, of ZIPPSmedia had to make it happen and bypass the censorship at Youtube to post the video on Rumble and Bitchute. Thanks Christina!

Now you can all get to know our co-founders Dustin and Xylie and what IOJ is up to. Watch the interview below and remember to share it because Youtube wants to stifle the important facts and information in the video so we need to work to get it out there!

https://rumble.com/v3twdrm-nuremberg-hearing-costa-rica-may-ban-the-jab.html

Or if you prefer Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcZwFPd4KLs3/?list=notifications&randomize=false

