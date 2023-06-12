The WHO INB Meets Again June 12-16 For More Secret Meetings To Plan The Pandemic Treaty Without Their Favorite Stakeholder IoJ Nagging About Lack Of Participation, Duties And Human Rights.
Do they even know their treaty shindig is null and void ab initio? IoJ tried to get into the meetings to tell them it's absolutely void on it's face but they keep blowing us off so now we have to sue!
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body is scheduled for their 5th meeting from June 12-16, 2023. Most of the meetings are likely to be held in secret as usual.
Hot tip: IOJ is considered an “interested and relevant stakeholder” by the INB!
Yes, we are stakeholders like GAVI, World Bank, UNICEF and the Holy See…. except they will NOT allow us meaningful participation and they WILL NOT RESPOND TO OUR ETHICS CHARGES for refusing to answer how we get on Annex E to be able to participate and get in the treaty meetings.
IOJ has to sue the WHO & INB to invalidate the Pandemic Treaty but that’s OK, whatever it takes. Its pretty important don’t you think?
We are interested stakeholders to defend humanity and the INB recognizes us as “interested stakeholders” which INB says means we “have valuable information to share”.
The MOST VALUABLE information we have for the INB is: You are late to serious charges and as a result you must be condemned to watch your smallest stakeholder IOJ invalidate your VOID pandemic treaty in courts and legislative Assemblies worldwide. Its happening. Have your secret meetings to discuss your VOID treaty. WE REJECT IT AND WILL PROVE IT IS OF NO EFFECT IF EVER ADOPTED.
Silly INB, WHO and Member States, they are meeting to discuss nonsense and actually think they can change international peremptory norms. They are WRONG.
WATCH THE MEETINGS:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-5-resumed-session.html
“Bureau’s Text” of the “Pandemic Treaty.”
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb5/A_INB5_6-en.pdf
The meetings are held in Geneva, Switzerland. The INB has claimed that they will provide recordings of the meetings that are open to the public. Most of the meetings in the past have been kept secret, which IOJ has protested every time.
WHY IS THE INTERGOVERNMENTAL NEGOTIATING BODY HIDING THE “COMPILATION DOCUMENT?”
Please make note the bold text that was included in the very last paragraph of the unedited draft version of the Bureau’s Text:
[Several Member States proposed text for or suggested inclusion of annexes. These can be found in the compilation document. It is suggested to discuss the inclusion of possible annexes in a later stage, as appropriate, and as decided by the INB.]
The bold text in the unedited draft document was deleted from the final version:
[Several Member States proposed text for, or suggested the inclusion of, annexes to the WHO CA+. It is suggested to discuss the inclusion of possible annexes in a later stage, as appropriate and as decided by the INB.]
According to researcher James Roguski, who astutely noticed they were hiding the original texts describing the “compilation document”, the rumor is that the “Compilation Document” is a 208 page document that identifies the specific proposals made by the various member nations.
IOJ IS DEMANDING THE “COMPILATION DOCUMENT” BY USING THE WHO FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST PROCEDURES.
Lets force its release using FOIA.
