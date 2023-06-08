Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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OUTRAGED HUMAN
Jun 8, 2023

No wonder, since these people are so connected to each other....

https://outraged.substack.com/p/epstein-a-trustee-of-the-institute

https://outraged.substack.com/p/jeffrey-epstein-fusion-of-implanted

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Piki V
Jun 9, 2023

My heart cries out when I look at the picture of the 12y old girl. I was ill, severely, for 11 years. I am still not 100% and I probably never will be again. But I at least have a life again. Thanks to naturopaths. If it wasn't for them I would have been gone. My mother was ill during 19 years. 19 years in her bed...Then she suddenly died. My father chronically ill. They both took flu jabs etc regurlarly. God knows. Lyme is ravaging up life on the planet with such a ferocious speed. Is this all natural? Of course not. The simple right to exist has been removed from us. Thank God for IoJ and all the brave, intelligent warriors!

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