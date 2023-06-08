Is The Judge Going To Take The Covid-19 Non Vaccine Experiments Off The Market?

Yesterday, on June 7, 2023 IoJ updated the Costa Rican court with some new evidence and a motion for immediate ruling to issue the precautionary measure in our favor.

The precautionary measure was filed October 7, 2022 to halt all COVID-19 [non] “Vaccines” and take them off the market entirely. Fortunately the courts already halted the covid-19 non vaccine mandate for children but the threat of forced experimentation remains for people of employment in the public sector.

IoJ explained to the judge the case is urgent because under Costa Rica law the importation and use of the covid-19 non vaccine is subject to certain rules of the biomedical research laws, which were skipped, making the whole covid-19 non vaccine experimental research illegal and VOID.

The case filed October 7, 2022 originally asks the judge to: “Suspend the actions of the authorization of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for populations from six months to five years, to give proper informed consent and publish in the Gazette that the gene based therapies “COVID-19 Vaccine Products” for use in babies be halted immediately. Given the evidence it should be halted for all humans or give proper informed consent under biomedical research laws and the right to defend human rights and also to give effect to the law and international laws.

From 2010-2014 Costa Rica’s judges of the Constitutional Chamber had placed a moratorium on all biomedical research and ordered the Legislators to create Biomedical research laws to protect peoples rights and welfare. Recently, in 2014, the moratorium was lifted due to the Legislators creating biomedical research law 9234 and its regulation 39061-S. In these new laws the Legislative Assembly placed a “safeguard” by mandating an ethics council called CONIS to regulate the bio medical research laws and to register all investigational products and ensure compliance to the laws for all human research. (IoJ painstakingly found the registered COVID-19 Biomedical research products in CONIS registry).

We believe CONIS was hijacked by the youngest global leader ever former President Carlos Alvarado and his chosen Health Minister Daniel Salas Mengele in which they were able to slip through the COVID-19 biological agent called COVID-19 [non] “Vaccine” with the agency not even regulating the experiments they registered.

IOJ gave Judicial Notice: “The CONIS regulatory agency for experimental biological products in Costa Rica is NOT regulating Pfizer when they are mandated by law to apply the biomedical research laws 9234 and 39061-S, please see judicial confession and documentary evidence of new CONIS testimony stating the product is not being regulated”

IOJ went through hearings in this proceeding and not one person has disputed this following fact:

IOJ has been giving the Costa Rica government copious amounts of evidence since the beginning of the “pandemic”, and not one person in the government or regulatory agencies such as FDA or WHO will address or touch with a 10 foot pole the Pfizer trial fraud, the devastating injuries and coverup of 12 year old Maddie D Garay seriously injured in the Pfizer trial, in a wheelchair for life with a feeding tube. Maddie was in the hospital the same day the pediatric version was authorized for use.

“In the administrative process for the FDA, IOJ presented Maddie D Garay. We sent off many letters to all of the Government of Costa Rica as well as around the world regarding that is a cover up of a little girl named Maddie D Garay 12 years old in the Pfizer fraud. There was about 42,000 people in the Pfizer trial and about 1⁄2 took at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. FDA tried to hide the trial data for 75 years which clearly shows 1,223 deaths in that trial within the first 3 months. A court order from the judge in the USA denied FDA’s 75 year cover up and exposed it which is in the documentary evidence within the precautionary measure. Please see FDA slides of Maddie D Garay and other children injured in this massive cover up which is now public due to the honorable judge saving the day.”

Plaintiffs gave the court in the documentary evidence the precautionary measure an FDA link which states on their own website investigational means experimental.

Investigational drugs, biologics or medical devices have not yet been approved or cleared by FDA and FDA has not found these products to be safe and effective for their specific use. Furthermore, the investigational medical product may, or may not, be effective in the treatment of the condition, and use of the product may cause unexpected serious side effects. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/public-health-focus/expanded-access - Content current as of: 12/21/2022

IOJ told the judge:

“The new evidence that CONIS claims the covid-19 non vaccines are fully approved and not experimental is shocking and means that there is zero regulatory oversight for these bio medical research products in Costa Rica. What is just as shocking is the FDA updated their site after the filing of the injunction which plaintiffs just recently found and the FDA does not find the investigational products to be safe or effective and furthermore FDA insists that investigational product can cause serious adverse reactions. Serious adverse reactions are defined as Hospitalizations and death. Based on the following update to the FDA website, petitioners beg the court to due it's duty to issue the precautionary measure in the petitioners interest and in the public interest to protect the safety and welfare of the people who are being subjected to COVID-19 [non] “Vaccine” bio medical research in the Republic.”

IOJ is demanding the court replace the previous moratorium on all biomedical research reinstated due to the monumental amount of new evidence being released in the public and also the research and due diligence of IoJ collecting all the human rights violations and malfeasance which has been done by the administrations involved in regulating the Pandemic for “COVID-19.

IoJ also demands the court invoke cessation, reparations and to apologize, take on the State responsibility due to serious breach of international obligations owed erga omnes to the international community, once we win the case.

Once the precautionary measure is issued, IoJ will have by law 15 days to file the rest of the full main case and all claims, where we will have the opportunity to have a lengthy discussion about everything under the sun including the WHO pandemic treaty and IHR amendments, Agenda 2030, regulatory capture and failure, human rights protections and procedures for remedy in the future as well as determine definitions and the limits of WHO’s powers and if the WHO and other UN programs should be PROHIBITED in the public interest.

IoJ’s final remarks in the updated request to the judge:

It is Plaintiffs wish for the court to rule, issue the precautionary measure and give Plaintiffs 15 days to file the Process of Knowledge according to the Contentious Administrative Procedural Code on this very complex case where the public interest and Plaintiffs rights are at stake.

URGENT Injunction To Stop The Experimental Covid-19 non-Vaccines Is Still Pending!

We actually gave the judge new information about DoD, FDA, WHO and more to make our points that the judge needs to move faster and rule in our favor.

Wish us luck for the sake of humanity and pray for the judge to do the right thing. Make giant groups together and pray for light and justice to the millions affected by the wealthy hands of the few who perpetrated this insane eugenic experiment.

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