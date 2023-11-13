Share

Interest of Justice (IOJ) made key notes:

Notice: We put our IOJ notes about the Tedros speech in [brackets] below - Please see below to read IOJ responses to key parts of WHO DG Tedros speech on November 8, 2023 where Tedros is conceding the WHO Pandemic Agreement and simultaneous IHR Amendments are EPICALLY FAILING.

This fight is close to our hearts - Interest of Justice is a WHO INB recognized “interested and relevant stakeholder” in pandemic preparedness and response. The WHO INB (intergovernmental negotiating body) and WGIHR (working group for International Health Regulations) used to consult with us, but cut us out early on when we challenged certain decisions and they both refuse to answer ethics complaints.

There are ONLY 2 WEEKS left until the first set of IHR Amendments cures and becomes adopted unless rejected in writing by States.

We have a plan to prevent or suspend the adoption of the IHR Amendments which we will be announcing here on our Substack ASAP since time is short.

Protests and last minute requests to government to reject them will not be enough.

We will all need to legally ask our countries in real lawsuits to not adopt the IHR Amendments, and if adopted Dec 1, 2023 to suspend them pending larger lawsuits to fully annul them. We will do our best to lead the way and are drafting a lawsuit now.

Read our IHR and WHO Pandemic Agreement INVALIDITY REPORTS (sent to governments and WHO) which the IOJ lawsuits to reject the IHR Amendments will be based on:

Ioj's Who Pandemic Agreement Invalidity Report 13.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ioj's Ihr Invalidity Report 2.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tedros Admits They Are WAY Off Track To Achieve WHO Pandemic Agreement & IHR Amendments - Speech Below

https://www.who.int/director-general/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-seventh-meeting-of-the-intergovernmental-negotiating-body---8-november-2023

العربية

中文

Français

Русский

Español

Tedros gives another lame speech below begging for his constituencies to play ball and help him pass the failing “IHR Amendments and WHO Pandemic Agreement “treaty” “accord” CA+” - or whatever they are calling it today to try to squeeze it through

WHO DG Tedros Speech on 8 November 2023

Our co-chairs, Roland Driece and Precious Matsoso, and vice-chairs,

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Good morning.

Let me begin by thanking you all for your commitment to this task.

It is an historic task. I believe that in future years, you will all look back on the work you did here with pride, because what you are doing is very historic.

It is difficult to overstate the importance of your work. The world is watching, the stakes are high, and time is short.

We need delivery of a pandemic agreement and a package of International Health Regulations amendments to the World Health Assembly in May, next year. This is a generational opportunity that we must not miss.

It has now been almost two years since the Special Session of the World Health Assembly adopted its landmark decision to establish the INB.

Since then, you have had numerous meetings, both formal and informal, and you have discussed multiple drafts, leading now to the Bureau’s proposal for the negotiating text.

[IOJ note: WHO held secret meetings that cut all of us dissenter “relevant stakeholder” Civil society organizations CSO’s out so they could discuss our futures in SECRET],

I believe strongly that this text may help you come closer together on the path towards consensus.

Together with the International Health Regulations, the Pandemic Agreement will form the international legal framework for strengthening pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

I understand that issues regarding the IHR arose yesterday. This is good news. Coherence between the IHR and the Pandemic Agreement is essential.

[for us it’s good news - for WHO he is trying to save face]

issues regarding the IHR arose yesterday Nov 7????

I urge you to consider that the core IHR strengths, in surveillance, risk assessment, and core capacities, must be safeguarded, and indeed strengthened.

I also urge the INB and IHR working group to continue to work side by side to ensure coherence.

The Bureau has worked hard to capture the key areas that have been at the heart of your discussions over the past few months.

[and what exactly were those key areas of SECRET discussions the past few months Tedros?]

As you proceed, I remind you that all of these elements are essential, but insufficient on their own.

It is only the combined strength of all of them together that will truly keep the world safer.

An agreement that fails to change the status quo, fails.

A pandemic agreement that fails to ensure collective security and equity in all its forms, fails.

But you do not have to choose between equitable access and innovation.

You do not have to choose between protecting public health and making a fair profit.

[Profits, profits and more “fair” profits can come WITH protecting public health - see?]

You do not have to choose between global health security and national or regional interest. You can find common ground.

It is not an either-or. This is not a zero sum game.

[yes it is “either-or” Tedros, let’s be real]

And as if the challenge was not difficult enough, we are operating amid a torrent of fake news, lies, conspiracy theories and mis- and disinformation.

[he is DIRECTLY talking about us here at IOJ and other “misfit” experts & dissenter CSO’s]

There are those who say – whether they believe it themselves or not – that the accord will cede sovereignty to WHO; that it will give the WHO Secretariat power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries, and other nonsense.

You know and we know that the agreement will give WHO no such powers.

We need your support to put this nonsense to rest.

[DISSENT IS WINNING LOUDLY AND WHO IS SUPER BUMMED ABOUT IT, NOT REALLY KNOWING HOW TO COMBAT THE TRUTH AND HUGE DISSENT]

We need your support to counter these lies, by speaking up at home and telling your citizens that this agreement will not, and cannot, cede sovereignty to WHO. Period.

===

My friends, colleagues,

No one is pretending your work is easy. I know it is not.

It is not surprising that with 194 Member States, reaching consensus is not straightforward.

But that does not mean it is unachievable.

[Yes it does Tedros. It’s totally UNACHIEVABLE in reality. Get over it and move on]

There is a way. There is always a way. It is up to you to find that way. I believe you will.

[Begging, internally lamenting what an epic failure this plan even is. NO ONE can find a way to adopt such centralized health control in a failing international organization as WHO. Its dead in the water… Sinking rapidly into the abyss of bad ideas that failed. Its kind of embarrassing to see WHO beg and pretend there is still a way so dramatically]

I urge you all to remember why we are here.

[You are all invited here to help UN-WHO establish the NWO - remember your mission]

We are all here for the same reason: we all want a safer world. We all want a healthier world. We all want a fairer and more equitable world.

At the moment, you still have some differences in some areas about the best way to achieve that world.

But you have commonality in what you are trying to achieve. And that is what matters most.

That commonality must give you confidence that you can, and will, resolve the outstanding issues.

But it will take patience. It will take courage. And it will take compromise.

You will not reach consensus if everyone remains entrenched in their positions.

[He is saying that NO ONE in WHO agrees - YES!!! We are winning because it CAN’T be agreed on by May! States are ENTRENCHED in opposing positions not in agreement]

No one can get everything they want. Everyone will have to give something, or no one will get anything.

[Tedros is saying if adopted in it’s current form NOT A SINGLE COUNTRY WOULD AGREE ON IT ALL, LEAVING PARTS TO BE ADOPTED IN HASTE THAT THE STATES DO NOT REALLY WANT - PRESUMABLY BECAUSE ITS NOT APPROPRIATE LEGALLY OR MORALLY and they will be forced to compromise to accept the unacceptable if rushed according to the WHO’s demand for May completion]

Do not forget the historical significance of the city in which you are meeting.

It was in this city, just a couple of kilometres from here, that the Geneva Conventions were adopted in 1949.

It was in this city that Cold War rivals met for the Geneva disarmament conference in 1965.

It was in this city that you, the Member States of WHO, negotiated the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control 20 years ago.

The challenges you face now are no more insurmountable than the challenges our forebears faced in those negotiations.

They overcame their differences and succeeded. And so will we – step by step, line by line.

I have always believed that one bite at a time, you can eat an elephant.

This is their ONLY CHANCE AT THE NWO & it can still be stopped if we work hard enough now to BEAT THEIR MOMENTUM!!!!

This is our chance – maybe our only chance – to get this done, because we have the momentum.

[Tedros - WE WILL BREAK YOUR MOMENTUM. WATCH US BREAK YOUR ONLY CHANCE TO EVER ADOPT THIS WICKED EVIL SCHEME - mark our words we will win by BEATING AND OUTPACING YOUR ACCELERATING MOMENTUM]

When COVID-19 struck, we acted with urgency to respond. We did things we had never done before, because we had to.

We need that same sense of urgency now. We must do things we have not done before to make the world safer for our children, and our children’s children.

[Two can play that urgency game Tedros - humanity is rising up and FAST to stop you, AND IOJ for one, is doing things never done before because WE HAVE TO]

This is the generation that should write the generational agreement, the Pandemic Agreement.

I thank you.

To Quote WHO’s DG Tedros:

“We need that same sense of urgency now.”

“We must do things we have not done before to make the world safer for our children, and our children’s children.”

“At the moment, you [MemberStates] still have some differences in some areas about the best way to achieve that world.” - Tedros Nov 8, 2023

BOOM: Member States are NOT agreeing to this madness

Share

This fight is close to our hearts - Interest of Justice is a WHO INB recognized “interested and relevant stakeholder” in pandemic preparedness and response. The WHO INB (intergovernmental negotiating body) and WGIHR (working group for International Health Regulations) used to consult with us, but cut us out early on when we challenged certain decisions and they both refuse to answer ethics complaints.

There are ONLY 2 WEEKS left until the first set of IHR Amendments cures and becomes adopted unless rejected in writing by States.

We have a plan to prevent or suspend the adoption of the IHR Amendments which we will be announcing here on our Substack ASAP since time is short.

Protests and last minute requests to government to reject them will not be enough.

We will all need to legally ask our countries in real lawsuits to not adopt the IHR Amendments, and if adopted Dec 1, 2023 to suspend them pending larger lawsuits to fully annul them. We will do our best to lead the way and are drafting a lawsuit now.

Read our IHR and WHO Pandemic Agreement INVALIDITY REPORTS (sent to governments and WHO) which the IOJ lawsuits to reject the IHR Amendments will be based on:

REMEMBER to read our IHR and WHO Pandemic Agreement INVALIDITY REPORTS that the IOJ lawsuits to reject the IHR Amendments will be based on.

(PDF’s are above in article or click above link)

Leave a comment

Just a few of our WHO related articles:

IOJ is on the WHO’s ass like white on rice - read a little bit about our saga with the WHO and our unique role fighting their wicked schemes at the tip of the spear below:

Download

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org