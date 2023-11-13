Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Piki's avatar
Piki
Nov 13, 2023

Thanks IoJ again for this!

Unbelievable all of it...

In this recent video David Martin explains quite aggressively (and he has every right to be angry, so do we!!!) what the WHO really planned in 1947!).

The WHO is a criminal cartel. and this speech should be heard in every single court on the planet.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7VMpfRYthDQ2/

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Nov 13, 2023

The WHO should be defunded and abolished. It is an instrument of depopulation and genocide.

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