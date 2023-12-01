So far a few hero WHO Member States have stood up to REJECT the IHR amendments and Pandemic Treaty!
IOJ is at the tip of the legal sphere and actively fighting the WHO schemes by working hard to question WHO about science and ethics and alert our governments. We are also actively preparing a huge WHO lawsuit to prove the fake pandemic and much more. You can help by supporting our tireless work!
It appears that at least Estonia, New Zealand, Slovenia, Slovakia & Mexico wrote WHO and said NO.
See Mexicos beautifully stamped FORMAL REJECTION:
(Mexico has an AMAZING diplomacy program and recently we red pilled some of their diplomats about the shadiness of WHO - the diplomats are on our side in Mexico.)
AfD (who shockingly censored Dr. Yeadon’s “intent to harm us” speech recently) also wrote in to express their desire to reject the schemes. (not translated yet, see below)
Here is a video posted by Senator Alex Antic yesterday explaining his stance on why to reject the WHO’s IHR amendments and pandemic treaty and to just flat exit the WHO entirely:
Transcript of Senator Alex Antic:
The people of the world are waking up to the World Health Organization. They are waking up to this unelected globalist body, an organization seeking to accrue power at the expense of our medical and health sovereignity. During covid the WHO advocated for lockdowns and vaccine mandates which of course turned out to be disastrous, yet they have never taken responsibility for the damage brought by these policies. The WHO also failed to properly investigate the actions of the Chinese government in early 2020. They were uncritical of big pharma and they exaggerated the deadliness of this virus yet the labor government in this country wants to afford the WHO more authority over our Public Health making decisions not less. I've spoken many times in this place about Australia's need to withdraw from the World Health Organization and I've spoken many times about the need for Australia to vote against the world Health organization's Amendment to the international Health regulations and the proposed pandemic treaty, and if passed these instruments will pave the way for these unelected Global Health bureaucrats to have unreasonable control over our Public Health policies and will provide even less scrutiny for pharmaceutical companies. The proposed instruments will afford the WHO more Authority regarding regular socially listening analysis to identify the prevalence and profiles of misinformation and disinformation and false news. Take my word for it this proposal has authoritarian intent. Now fortunately for the citizens of Estonia, New Zealand, Slovenia and Slovakia their their leaders have listened to their people and notified the World Health assembly that they intend to reject the pandemic treaty and the amendments to the international Health regulations. The new prime minister of Slovakia recently announced that Slovakia would uphold the independence of his Nation when it comes to making decisions about public health emergencies. The leaders of these nations are resisting this hudar so why isn't Australia? Well my office has been inundated with calls and emails from people who don't want their government to sign them or their children up for a future controlled by the whims of unelected global Health bureaucrats and I'm calling on the labor government to take seriously the concern of those Australian citizens who are rightly skeptical of the WHO the who's job during the pandemic was to provide unchecked sensible Health advice it failed and we ought to reconsider our relationship with this entity rather than unquestionably yielding authority to it. The harm caused by the incoherent pandemic restrictions may ultimately be swept under the rug, but people won't forget the experience and they certainly don't want the WHO making decisions for them. Australia should reject the pandemic treaty. It should reject these amendments to the international Health regulations and Australia should immediately withdraw from the World Health Organization.
Claims That Govt Need To Decide WHO's Pandemic Treaty & IHR By Dec 1 Not True, Says Health Minister From Malaysia.
Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa on November 2, 2023 dismissed claims that the government must decide by December 1, on the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation Conventional Agreement's (WHO CA+) amendments to the Internal Health Regulation (IHR 2005).
Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa insists:
Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed
Here is a longer version of her explanation
Thats what we know of now at this late minute. As we find out more, we will update you all.
Remember, at this point the WHO may have faked the first IHR vote which would make some of the agreements already made null and void anyway, which we can absolutely unravel in court if true the vote was null and void. See below:
IOJ is at the tip of the legal sphere and actively fighting the WHO schemes by working hard to question WHO about science and ethics and alert our governments. We are also actively preparing a huge WHO lawsuit to prove the fake pandemic and much more. You can help by supporting our tireless work!
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So good to know you are all over this lot ! Want to see the "domino effect" now
For my age group, old, retired and cynical I was assured Natural Immunity would protect me from Covid. .........It did.
I am 100% immune from the Fake Vaxx side effects because I did not take it!