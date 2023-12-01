Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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koppykat's avatar
koppykat
Dec 1, 2023

So good to know you are all over this lot ! Want to see the "domino effect" now

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CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
Dec 1, 2023

For my age group, old, retired and cynical I was assured Natural Immunity would protect me from Covid. .........It did.

I am 100% immune from the Fake Vaxx side effects because I did not take it!

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